Redskins have undergone high roster churn since Gruden took over as coach

The Redskins team that Jay Gruden will coach in 2017 will be quite different from the one he had in his first season in Washington. Of the 53 players who made the 2014 Redskins coming out of training camp only 14 remain on the roster today.

On offense, there are nine players returning. Notably, no running backs and only one wide receiver from 2014 remain.

QB Kirk Cousins

QB Colt McCoy

LT Trent Williams

LG Shawn Lauvao

OT Morgan Moses

OL Spencer Long

WR Ryan Grant

TE Jordan Reed

TE Niles Paul

Seven of these players are virtual locks to make the roster. Two, Grant and Paul, may be pushed off by players picked in the recent draft.

It should be noted that RB Chris Thompson was on the team during training camp, waived as one of the final cuts, signed to the practice squad and activated late in the season.

On defense, five players remain.

OLB Ryan Kerrigan

OLB Trent Murphy

ILB Will Compton

DB DeAngelo Hall

CB Bashaud Breeland

All five are expected to be back although Hall may need to take a pay cut and he will have to fight off some competition from the draft.

Even if all 14 of the returning players make the 53-man roster, the Redskins will undergo a 74 percent turnover rate over the last three years. That is a high number, but it’s not surprising considering that in the five season from 2009-2014 the Redskins suffered double-digit losses four times and they got a new coach in Gruden in 2014 and a new GM, Scot McCloughan, in 2015.

(h/t to Twitter regular @SkinsDeacs85 for the idea for this)

