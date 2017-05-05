Washington Redskins

Redskins have undergone high roster churn since Gruden took over as coach

By Rich Tandler May 05, 2017 12:58 PM

The Redskins team that Jay Gruden will coach in 2017 will be quite different from the one he had in his first season in Washington. Of the 53 players who made the 2014 Redskins coming out of training camp only 14 remain on the roster today.

On offense, there are nine players returning. Notably, no running backs and only one wide receiver from 2014 remain.

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • QB Colt McCoy
  • LT Trent Williams
  • LG Shawn Lauvao
  • OT Morgan Moses
  • OL Spencer Long
  • WR Ryan Grant
  • TE Jordan Reed
  • TE Niles Paul

Seven of these players are virtual locks to make the roster. Two, Grant and Paul, may be pushed off by players picked in the recent draft.

It should be noted that RB Chris Thompson was on the team during training camp, waived as one of the final cuts, signed to the practice squad and activated late in the season.

On defense, five players remain.

  • OLB Ryan Kerrigan
  • OLB Trent Murphy
  • ILB Will Compton
  • DB DeAngelo Hall
  • CB Bashaud Breeland

All five are expected to be back although Hall may need to take a pay cut and he will have to fight off some competition from the draft.

Even if all 14 of the returning players make the 53-man roster, the Redskins will undergo a 74 percent turnover rate over the last three years. That is a high number, but it’s not surprising considering that in the five season from 2009-2014 the Redskins suffered double-digit losses four times and they got a new coach in Gruden in 2014 and a new GM, Scot McCloughan, in 2015.

(h/t to Twitter regular @SkinsDeacs85 for the idea for this)

By Rich Tandler May 06, 2017

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 6, 18 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

The Redskins week that was

A look at some of the most popular posts of the past week from www.CSNmidatlantic.com and from www.RealRedskins.com.

Clear winner from Redskins 2017 Draft? Sorry, not going to give you the spoiler here. Suffice it to say that if you have reason to wonder about your status on the roster and the team doesn’t pick a player at your position you are a candidate to come out of draft weekend a winner.

Why did the Redskins draft Montae Nicholson? Sure, the fourth-round safety had a good combine. But Scott Campbell basically said that they don’t need no stinkin’ combine. “I’m kind of old school, I guess I can say that now. I’m in my mid-50s, been scouting 30 years now, but the tape is the most important,” the team’s director of college scouting said when asked about the importance of performance at the combine. “The games or how they play, the tape is always the fallback.” Nicholson didn’t play particularly well. We will see how the pick turns out.

Grading the Redskins' 2017 draft—We don’t know how the players will perform and that’s the most important thing. But I went through and examined the strategy, the value the got, and how they did when it came to filling needs. If you read it just don’t take it too seriously and you just might learn something.

How a simple bet between Alabama rookies could pay big for Redskins—So it looks like the two Crimson Tide defenders will have a little wager going as to who gets the most sacks. It seems that Ryan Anderson, an outside linebacker, should spot Jonathan Allen, an interior lineman, at least a couple of sacks.

2018 NFL mock draft—Of course it’s too early. Just like the draft grades, it’s for fun, don’t take it too seriously. Then again, if you want to get outraged over who Ben Standig has the Redskins taking, feel free.  

Even with Scot McCloughan gone, Redskins draft focused on size and attitude

By JP Finlay May 05, 2017

So much thought gets poured into the NFL Draft. Some teams value certain combine drills over others, and different franchises place different levels of importance on specific physical characteristics, often defined by position.

For the Redskins, the NFL Draft was not so much about drills or physical traits. It boiled down to two simple philosophies.

"We definitely sided towards the attitude and the size," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said after the draft.

Looking at Washington's 10 picks, the coach's comments ring true. Early in the draft, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have plenty of size, but also the workmanlike attitude Gruden talked about.

Samaje Perine is the strongest running back in the 2017 class. Montae Nicholson has ideal size at 6-foot-2 to play safety in the NFL. Josh Harvey-Clemons, a 7th round pick, could emerge as a quality special teamer because of his size. 

"That's always what you're looking for. It depends on the player, but we got bigger and stronger," Gruden said. "We also drafted some speed."

Fabian Moreau and Robert Davis bring plenty of speed, as does Nicholson. All three ran 4.4 or lower in the 40-yard dash.

No draft is perfect, and eventually, the warts of the 2017 version will appear. But looking at the Redskins haul, it's clear that former general manager Scot McCloughan's impact continued.

McCloughan famously talked about big, physical teams full of 'football players.' To McCloughan - and to the Redskins current brass - combine drills came second to game tape.

Anderson is a prime example. Watch Alabama play in 2016, Anderson was all over the field. At the NFL Combine, a slow 40-yard dash time likely hurt his draft stock. 

"I really didn’t like the draft process that much," Anderson said.

Guess what Anderson enjoys? Playing football.

"As far as a teammate, he's probably one of the best I've had just from the work ethic standpoint," Allen said of Anderson. "It’s not really too many times you would catch Ryan slacking off, he's usually bringing guys to his level. As a teammate, and as a person, you can't really ask for too much better."

That's just what the Redskins want. 

