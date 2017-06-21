Washington Redskins

Redskins have plenty of room for improvement in situational running

Redskins have plenty of room for improvement in situational running

By Rich Tandler June 21, 2017 11:00 AM

The Redskins improved their first-down running average from 2015 to last season but if you’re looking for areas where they can do better this season that is still on the list.

In 2015, they couldn’t run on first down. On first-down carries they gained an average of 3.3 yards per carry, the worst in the NFL. They ran for either no gain or a loss on 63 plays in 2015, tied for third worst in the league.

They improved to, well, the lower end of mediocre in this category in 2016. The Redskins averaged 3.8 yards per first-down run, good for 20th in the NFL. They improved in the negative plays category, with 48 carries for zero or minus yards.

Rob Kelley’s calling card is his ability to avoid negative plays. Given that, it was somewhat surprising to see that Kelley had 19 negative carries on first down in his nine starts. Matt Jones had 13 in his seven starts.

Being able to run on first down is not necessarily an indicator of success. Last year, four teams gained over five yards per carry on first down. The Falcons and Cowboys had the two best records in the NFC. The Bears and Bills posted losing records.

Still, with the defense rebuilding the Redskins will once again rely on being able to move the ball to win games. Consistently getting to second and five is better than facing to second and seven. It opens up more of the playbook and makes it easier to get a first down on second down. Your third-down conversion percentage may not mean much if you don’t have to run many third-down plays.

Or, perhaps the better solution is to pass more often on first down. The Redskins averaged 7.7 yards per first-down pass attempt, fourth in the NFL. You can’t throw every play but perhaps Jay Gruden should try to figure out just how little the Redskins can run on first down while still being able to pass effectively.

Stay up to date on the Redskins!

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with the Pope

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with the Pope

By Nick Ashooh June 21, 2017 10:00 AM

So does this mean God is a Cowboys fan?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among a Pro Football Hall of Fame group that included seven "Gold Jacket" members that met with Pope Francis Wednesday morning at the Vatican.

“What a magnificent thing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to have him recognize pro football," Jones said in a news release. "When I think of the millions who know our Spiritual leader, it is very special to think that we had his audience on behalf of the game.”

During the meeting, the Pope blessed the group and said a few words. 

“I am pleased to greet you, the members and directors of the American Pro Football Hall of Fame and welcome you to the Vatican. Teamwork, fair play and the pursuit of personal excellence are the values — in the religious sense, we can say virtues that have guided your commitment, on and off the field” the Pope said.

“These values meet the needs of our brothers and sisters and combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family."

"It has been a magical day," said Gene Jones, Jerry's wife. "Pope Francis has blessed the entire NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Redskins fans are surely hoping it doesn't help the Cowboys get any extra wins this season. 

Redskins Pressure points: Just a rookie but big expectations for Jonathan Allen

Redskins Pressure points: Just a rookie but big expectations for Jonathan Allen

By JP Finlay June 21, 2017 8:30 AM

In the weeks leading up to training camp, Redskins Insider JP Finlay will look at specific people facing increased pressure for Washington's 2017 season. 

Pressure Point: Redskins rookie DL Jonathan Allen 

Heat is on: Few rookies will walk into a better situation than Jonathan Allen with the Redskins. Washington has needed a dominant player on the defensive line for more than a decade, and Allen should be just that force.

With that opportunity, however, brings a lot of pressure. 

Allen lived up to the hype and more during his four seasons at Alabama, yet he slipped to the 17th pick in the NFL Draft. Possible concerns about his shoulder likely caused that drop, and it should be the Redskins gain.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula said the Redskins plan to take it slow with Allen rather than immediately expecting greatness (full video above). That makes sense for coaches, but it will be tough for fans to maintain that same patience. Jay Gruden has often joked that patience doesn't exist in Redskins fans.

Last season for the Crimson Tide, Allen made 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks on 69 tackles, astounding playmaking from the interior of the defensive line. Don't expect that from the rookie, but even half of those TFL and sack numbers would be a huge boost from him. 

Remember, also, that Allen is a local guy. He went to high school in Ashburn, so family and friends will be watching from his first snap. One thing that should help Allen is having his 'Bama teammate and friend Ryan Anderson on the Redskins as well. 

Talking with Allen, he seems like a young man who can handle it all. He better, because the pressure will be there for him to be a star. 

Want more Redskins?

