Washington Redskins

The Redskins have the assets to move up in the second round of the NFL Draft if the right player is there

The Redskins have the assets to move up in the second round of the NFL Draft if the right player is there

By Rich Tandler April 28, 2017 11:30 AM

Redskins take safety Nicholson in fourth round

Redskins go offense with their fourth-round pick

The best players left in the draft for the Redskins—Defense

The best players left in the draft for the Redskins—Offense

The best Redskins late-round picks of the last 10 years

As of now, the Redskins have two draft picks today, one each in the second and third rounds. Tomorrow they have seven picks, one each of the last four rounds plus addition picks in the fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

But what if things get underway tonight and a player they really want starts to slide. Having so many picks would set up the perfect scenario for trading up to grab the player the Redskins want.

How much could they move up? As of now, they have the 17th pick of the second round, the 49th overall. If they see a player still on the board early could deal that pick and their third-round pick and, per the trade value chart, that should move them up to anywhere in the top three picks and they could expect a sixth- or seventh-round pick in return to even out the trade.

If the round is progressing and they see a player high on their board as the pick approaches they could use one of their fourth-round picks to move up. They could take the earlier of their fourth rounders, the seventh in the round and No. 114 overall, and move from 17th to about 11th in the round. If that is the difference between getting a player like Dalvin Cook and getting one of lesser impact, they should strongly consider it.

They could use their later pick in the fourth, the 17th in the round, to jump up three spots in the second.

There are endless possibilities for the Redskins. While they generally subscribe to the philosophy that having more draft picks gives you more chances in the lottery, the Redskins need impact players and if they need to move up to land one in the second round they shouldn’t hesitate to make the jump.

Why Redskins drafting Montae Nicholson is something of a head scratcher

Why Redskins drafting Montae Nicholson is something of a head scratcher

By JP Finlay April 29, 2017 1:15 PM

The Redskins first four picks of the 2017 Draft were met with nearly universal acclaim. That changed with the franchise's second fourth-round selection on Saturday when the team selected Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson. 

Looking at the NFL.com Draft Profile for the former Spartan, the results aren't pretty. From NFL.com:

Nicholson has outstanding size and could test well at the combine and his pro day, but his tape is blah and no amount of workouts in shorts and t-shirts will change that. Nicholson's lack of playmaking production combined with his unsure tackling make him a traits-only prospect who could have a hard time sticking in the league unless he finds more confidence and aggression.​

On top of that review, Nicholson is injured. He had surgery for a torn labrum in March, and seems destined to open training camp on the PUP list. 

There is some good news. Nicholson has elite speed, he ran track at Michigan State. His sophomore season in East Lansing stands out. That year he registered 83 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble. 

As the draft gets into later rounds, projections mean less and less. While many outlets didn't think Nicholson would be drafted, at all, his fourth round selection will certainly stand out as the 'Skins first true reach of the draft.

The selection also means that at least one, and maybe more, scout or front office member really likes Nicholson. The guy has ideal size at 6-foot-2, 212 lbs., to play NFL safety and the speed is obvious. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine. 

If the 'Skins can clean up his tackling - a big if - Nicholson could evolve into a valuable pick. The coaching staff will have to get to work, and that won't even begin until Nicholson gets medically cleared. 

Redskins take safety Montae Nicholson with the second fourth-round pick

Redskins take safety Montae Nicholson with the second fourth-round pick

By Rich Tandler April 29, 2017 1:00 PM

Redskins take safety Nicholson in fourth round

Redskins go offense with their fourth-round pick

The best players left in the draft for the Redskins—Defense

The best players left in the draft for the Redskins—Offense

The best Redskins late-round picks of the last 10 years

The Redskins have addressed the back end of their defense in the draft by taking safety Montae Nicholson of Michigan State.

Nicholson has the physical tools to be successful, with a long, 6-2, 212 frame and good speed and athleticism. However, some scouts were disappointed in his production. Nicholson came out of Michigan State a year early and the general feeling is that he probably should have stated another year.

He is suffering from a shoulder injury. Nicholson told reporters at Redskins Park that he expects to be ready to play by at some point during training camp.

The Redskins do need depth at the safety position and Nicholson will get a chance to compete for a spot behind starters Su’a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger.

