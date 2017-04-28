The Redskins have the assets to move up in the second round of the NFL Draft if the right player is there

As of now, the Redskins have two draft picks today, one each in the second and third rounds. Tomorrow they have seven picks, one each of the last four rounds plus addition picks in the fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

But what if things get underway tonight and a player they really want starts to slide. Having so many picks would set up the perfect scenario for trading up to grab the player the Redskins want.

How much could they move up? As of now, they have the 17th pick of the second round, the 49th overall. If they see a player still on the board early could deal that pick and their third-round pick and, per the trade value chart, that should move them up to anywhere in the top three picks and they could expect a sixth- or seventh-round pick in return to even out the trade.

If the round is progressing and they see a player high on their board as the pick approaches they could use one of their fourth-round picks to move up. They could take the earlier of their fourth rounders, the seventh in the round and No. 114 overall, and move from 17th to about 11th in the round. If that is the difference between getting a player like Dalvin Cook and getting one of lesser impact, they should strongly consider it.

They could use their later pick in the fourth, the 17th in the round, to jump up three spots in the second.

There are endless possibilities for the Redskins. While they generally subscribe to the philosophy that having more draft picks gives you more chances in the lottery, the Redskins need impact players and if they need to move up to land one in the second round they shouldn’t hesitate to make the jump.

