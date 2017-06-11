Redskins' Gruden anxious to see how Jordan Reed fits in with revamped receiving group

One notable absence at the Redskins’ voluntary OTAs over the past three weeks has been Jordan Reed. The Pro Bowl tight end has not been at Redskins Park for any of the 10 practices the Redskins have held.

After the first OTA session on May 23, this picture of Reed appeared on Twitter:

Reed was working out with Johnson, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver who used to go by Chad Ochocinco, in south Florida. It is not known if he has continued to work with Johnson but Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Reed is continuing to work out in Miami.

While Gruden trusts that Reed is doing what he needs to do to get ready for the season, he sounds like he wishes he could be there to start the process of blending in with the Redskins’ revamped receiver corps.

Free agent signee Terrelle Pryor (6-4) and Josh Doctson (6-2), returning from a rookie season that was mostly lost to injury, are different kinds of receivers than the departed players they are replacing in the starting lineup. Gruden wants to see how it all plays out when Reed, who at 6-2 has more in common with Doctson and Pryor than he did with DeSean Jackson (5-10) and Pierre Garçon (6-0), is on the field with them.

Gruden was asked about how well the new starting receivers are fitting in.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I think I’m still learning what they can and can’t do. Jordan hasn’t been here and he’s obviously a big part of what we do offensively. Once Jordan gets back here next week, we’ll start to implement him more in the game plan.”

The Redskins have had Vernon Davis, 6-3, to fill in with the first team and he is a good substitute for Reed. But the Redskins gave Reed a large contract extension a year ago because he can do things that nobody else can. Gruden should get a small taste of what his receiving corps can do as a group during the two days of minicamp practice this week. After that, the process of meshing the group together will be put on hold until training camp gets underway on July 27.

