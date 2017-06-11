Washington Redskins

Redskins' Gruden anxious to see how Jordan Reed fits in with revamped receiving group

Redskins' Gruden anxious to see how Jordan Reed fits in with revamped receiving group

By Rich Tandler June 11, 2017 1:15 PM

One notable absence at the Redskins’ voluntary OTAs over the past three weeks has been Jordan Reed. The Pro Bowl tight end has not been at Redskins Park for any of the 10 practices the Redskins have held.

After the first OTA session on May 23, this picture of Reed appeared on Twitter:

Reed was working out with Johnson, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver who used to go by Chad Ochocinco, in south Florida. It is not known if he has continued to work with Johnson but Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Reed is continuing to work out in Miami.

While Gruden trusts that Reed is doing what he needs to do to get ready for the season, he sounds like he wishes he could be there to start the process of blending in with the Redskins’ revamped receiver corps.

Free agent signee Terrelle Pryor (6-4) and Josh Doctson (6-2), returning from a rookie season that was mostly lost to injury, are different kinds of receivers than the departed players they are replacing in the starting lineup. Gruden wants to see how it all plays out when Reed, who at 6-2 has more in common with Doctson and Pryor than he did with DeSean Jackson (5-10) and Pierre Garçon (6-0), is on the field with them.

Gruden was asked about how well the new starting receivers are fitting in.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I think I’m still learning what they can and can’t do. Jordan hasn’t been here and he’s obviously a big part of what we do offensively. Once Jordan gets back here next week, we’ll start to implement him more in the game plan.”

The Redskins have had Vernon Davis, 6-3, to fill in with the first team and he is a good substitute for Reed. But the Redskins gave Reed a large contract extension a year ago because he can do things that nobody else can. Gruden should get a small taste of what his receiving corps can do as a group during the two days of minicamp practice this week. After that, the process of meshing the group together will be put on hold until training camp gets underway on July 27.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Need to Know: Redskins hot topics—Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

Need to Know: Redskins hot topics—Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

By Rich Tandler June 11, 2017 5:30 AM

Gruden anxious to see how Reed fits with new WRs

Hot topics: Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

No-pads, no-contact, little to judge

The Redskins week that was—Cap crunch, bubble watch

Redskins must move soon if they want prime stadium location

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 11, two days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Timeline

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 34
—Training camp starts (7/27) 46
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 60
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 91

Hot topics as Redskins OTAs end

—There was some concern last week about Josh Doctson lining up with Colt McCoy and the second-team offense while Ryan Grant played with Kirk Cousins and other starters. Jay Gruden had a rather convoluted answer when asked about it. But the real answer is that it’s June and who lines up where doesn’t really matter. If Doctson isn’t starting in September, or at least playing about 60 to 70 percent of the snaps, that will be the time to panic about the 2016 first-round pick.

—There also are some fan worries about Su’a Cravens’ transition to strong safety. Yes, he has been burned a few times in OTAs and he isn’t always in the right place. But the latter will be corrected as he continues to learn in training camp and the former is just going to happen on occasion. Cravens will be fine. He will immediately be better than the players they had at strong safety last year and he should get better as the year goes on.

—One of the long list of reasons why the Redskins need to get Cousins under contract soon is the fact that Derek Carr of the Raiders could get a new extension with a value north of $25 million per season, per a report on the NFL Network. If Carr gets that much you can make a case that Cousins should get more. If you compare their career stats, Cousins has a better completion percentage, a better passer rating, and he has thrown for 1.3 more yards per attempt. If you like QB winning percentages, Cousins’ (.475) is slight better than Carr’s (.468). Neither has a playoff win on his resume. The Raiders are in a race to sign Carr prior to the start of training camp as he has said that he won’t negotiate after that. If Carr sets a benchmark for QB salaries, Cousins will set a higher one.

—I haven’t discussed running back Keith Marshall, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, much because he has a history of not being available due to injury. But he has flashed some ability in OTAs and the 2016 seventh-round pick is getting noticed. Marshall ran 4.31 in the 40 at the combine, the best time of any player at any position in Indianapolis in 2016, and he shows that speed. Even if he does stay healthy it’s hard to see him cracking the 53-man roster. Marshall could make it a tough decision, however, if he shows in pads as well as he has in helmets and shorts. A long way to go before that decision has to be made but it’s something that is creeping onto the radar.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

The story of how Redskins rookie Fish Smithson's unique name came to be

The story of how Redskins rookie Fish Smithson's unique name came to be

By Peter Hailey June 10, 2017 2:20 PM

Anthony Smithson's grandma deserves some major credit.

Oh, sorry, didn't mean to be so formal; Fish Smithson's grandma deserves some major credit.

That's because she was the one who first called the undrafted Redskins rookie the name that's effectively replaced the one he was handed at birth. It's on official team rosters, it's in his college bio, it's on his Twitter, it's everywhere. But, why?

"That's just the name that stuck with me my whole life," Smithson said on Wednesday at Redskins OTAs. "My grandmother gave it to me when I was five years old, and it kind of just stuck to me. My parents called me that, my coaches, all my family, teachers, so that's why I go by Fish."

In a post published last month after Washington signed the ex-Kansas safety, CSNmidatlantic.com speculated that perhaps Smithson transitioned from Anthony to Fish because he first learned how to take proper angles on a football field by chasing fish in a river or stream. You know, some ridiculous origin story like that.

He denied that outlandish hypothesis, however, and simply stated that the moniker wasn't really inspired by anything other than his relative using it when he was very young.

Smithson's grandma wasn't the one responsible for Shaky, though, which is what his brother is known as. Shaky, a receiver who played at Utah, earned that title on his own. 

"My brother got his from playing in the neighborhood," Smithson said. "He was so much younger than all the other kids and he was so little back then, he would just shake 'em and run around 'em." 

This may be the point where you're wondering why a story like this is being written about a player who may very well not survive the summer in Burgundy and Gold. But let's be real — it's not like he chose to shorten Anthony to something conventional such as Tony or Ant.

No, he was born as Anthony but now answers to Fish, and when that's combined with Smithson, you get one of the best names in D.C. sports today. So that's why this investigation was performed and the questions were asked, even if the NFL hopeful has never actually asked them himself.

"Now, I just think it's funny how everybody asks me why that's my name," he said. "I never questioned it for like 20-some years."

