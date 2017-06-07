Washington Redskins

Redskins fast five: Offense ends practice on a high note

Redskins fast five: Offense ends practice on a high note

By Rich Tandler June 07, 2017 2:16 PM

Five quick observations from today’s OTA practice and media availability:

—The skies were cloudy but dry. However, recent rains made the fields too wet for use so the practice was held in the bubble. So far that makes the rookie camp practice and all three OTA session held in the bubble. It’s going to be rough on us going outside in Richmond in late July.

—Offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh said that decisions on who gets the snaps at running back will be a “game-to-game, even an in-game evaluation.” No player will be on a “pitch count”. He said that Chris Thompson could get some first- and second-down reps and that Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine might play on third down.

—Cavanaugh said that his role as the offensive coordinator is to be a part of the group to put the game plan together and to get Jay Gruden in position to succeed as the play caller. He said that his goal is to have the offensive coaching staff so well prepared that “anyone could call the plays” given the game situation and the defense.

—Reserve offensive lineman Kevin Bowen, who was on the practice squad last year, suffered an ankle injury late in practice and had to be carted off of the field. About 15 players gathered around him as an air cast was put on the ankle.

—Right before that they had an uneven two-minute drill (actually they put 55 seconds on the clock). Cousins’ first pass was batted down at the line and then he got chased to the sideline and had to throw it away. But it ended well for the offense with Cousins throwing a nice strike to Vernon Davis in the end zone from about 35 yards out.

Redskins practice report: Cravens lines up at both safety spots

Redskins practice report: Cravens lines up at both safety spots

By Rich Tandler June 07, 2017 3:25 PM

Some observations from the Redskins OTA practice on Wednesday:

Jordan Reed and Trent Williams were still out although both are expected to be back for next week’s mandatory minicamp. Matt Jones also was absent.

—Reed’s absence let Niles Paul get some first-team reps that he might not otherwise have taken. Paul is looking good after missing all but eight games of the past two season with injuries. He will have to fight for a job after the team drafted Jeremy Sprinkle in April.

—With Williams training elsewhere Ty Nsekhe got most of the first-team snaps at left tackle with Vinston Painter getting a few of them.

—While which units various players line up with gets discussed on a regular basis, be careful not to put too much into it at this time. Today WR Ryan Grant got a lot of the first-team work while WR Josh Docston mostly line up with the twos. It won’t be that way in September.

—Doctson demonstrated what the coaches mean when they talk about his impressive catch radius. He ran a pattern over the middle and Colt McCoy threw the ball behind him. Doctson reached back and made a juggling catch.

—RB Keith Marshall faces an uphill climb up the depth chart to make the roster but he did flash his speed a couple of times, making his way through some heavy traffic for a nice gain. If he stays healthy (a big if, given his extensive injury history) it could be tough for the coaches to cut him.

Kirk Cousins and Vernon Davis are definitely on the same page. Cousins hit the tight end with a beautiful, long spiral for a TD in the first session of team drills.

Jim Tomsula doesn’t need practice film to see what his players need to do. After the first team session he brought the D-line together on the sideline and went through some of the mistakes that were made, such as problems shedding blocks and dealing with double teams, and showed them the proper technique right then and there.

—We saw the good and the bad McCoy in the space of a couple of plays. He woefully under threw Brian Quick on a deep pass and then a few plays later he hit Quick in stride with a 20-yard laser down the numbers on the left.

—Nobody is immune from mistakes at this time of year. Jamison Crowder, who was targeted 92 times last year and dropped just three passes, dropped an easy one over the middle during team drills. I don’t think it will cost him his roster spot.

—At least at this stage, the Redskins are using Su’a Cravens at both safety positions. On the first snap of the final stages of team drills he was lined up as the single high safety. He lined up at strong and blitzed on the next play. A few snaps later he and D. J. Swearinger were both lined up deep.

—The are unlikely to start to seriously sort out kickoff returners until training camp but here goes with the players back to field kickoffs: Bashaud Breeland, Will Blackmon, Maurice Harris, Chris Thompson, and Zach Pascal.

Amid conflicting reports, Jay Gruden addresses the Kirk Cousins contract talks

Amid conflicting reports, Jay Gruden addresses the Kirk Cousins contract talks

By Peter Hailey June 07, 2017 2:45 PM

Just in the past day or so, two reports about Kirk Cousins' talks with the Redskins regarding a possible contract extension came out, and let's just say that the reports were a bit conflicting of one another.

First, the Washington Post flatly said Tuesday that no progress had been made between the two sides. Early Wednesday morning, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote that there "has been an improved, encouraging tone" in the negotiations.

The overall sense is that things are at least somewhat better between the quarterback and the team than they were last year, but the opposite reports again illustrate how difficult it is to nail down exactly what's happening.

When asked about his thoughts on the speculation, Jay Gruden didn't offer much, but he did reiterate his desire for Cousins to re-sign long term.

"I was just learning the report, I don't have a reaction," Gruden said Wednesday after another OTAs session in Ashburn. "I'm not in the negotiations, unfortunately. I'm gonna let everybody handle that. I think Bruce and Eric Schaffer will do a fine job, obviously Kirk's agent will do his work and hopefully something gets done." 

Gruden chuckled after he said he "unfortunately" wasn't a part of the discussions, but one got the sense he wishes he could be. He's spoken highly of the passer in recent months, and that trend did not stop in this particular press conference. 

"I have a lot of respect for Kirk and what he's done and what he's accomplished in a short period of time," he said. "I'm very happy that he's our quarterback...We got him here for another year, I'm gonna coach the heck out of him. Love coaching him, I think he likes playing here in this system for this football team and this franchise." 

But then, Gruden finished his comments with the four words that have been uttered countless times in the past and that will continue to be used until the July 15 deadline, revealing that even Cousins' head coach is largely helpless when it comes to whether a deal gets done.

"We'll see what happens," he said.

And so, the clock keeps ticking.

