Redskins expect CB Kendall Fuller to improve in 2017

By Rich Tandler June 20, 2017 9:53 AM

Redskins expect Fuller to improve in 2017

Cornerback Kendall Fuller, the Redskins’ third-round pick in 2016, came in with high expectations. Some in the organization believed he was a first-round talent who fell in the draft due to concerns over a knee injury.

However, as a rookie he fell short of those expectations. Fuller played some slot cornerback but he was inactive early in the season and did not play a defensive snap in three of the Redskins’ last four games.

According to Pro Football Focus, opponents had a passer rating of 120 when targeting his coverage. Those numbers should be taken as more of an estimate of his performance than an exact stat but the bottom line is that Fuller did have problems in coverage as a rookie.

NFL scouts had their eyes on Fuller as he entered his junior season at Virginia Tech. But th knee injury ended his season after three games. While he perhaps could have used another year with the Hokies to let his knee get fully healthy and to refine his game, he decided to go pro.

The Redskins believe that Fuller will be much better this year. For one thing, he will be fully healthy.

“I think last year he was probably about 85-90 percent,” said coach Jay Gruden. “You know, he fought through his rehab to get himself ready to play. He played some significant playing time for us, did some good things for us. But I think now, I think his body is a lot better, in a lot better shape. He is quicker, he is faster, he is more confident in what we are doing out here. I said yesterday I think it was that you will see a better Kendall this year.”

A rookie playing one of the toughest positions on the field has a big hill to climb even if he’s fully healthy. Regardless, the Redskins need a better performance from Fuller in 2017. He is their best hope at slot corner. Bashaud Breeland can play there but he is a starter on the outside. Dashaun Phillips was as shaky as Fuller last year, and Josh Holsey is a seventh-round rookie.

The person on the Redskins’ coaching staff who knows Fuller best is defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. He was the secondary coach for the Hokies when Fuller was playing well enough to pop up on the NFL’s radar. He has seen Fuller at his best.

“Unfortunately, he had the injury at Virginia Tech,” said Gray, who was hired in January. “Last year, from what I saw on film, it’s going to be a much different Kendall Fuller this year. It’s fun to see him healthy and getting back to see the guy he can be.”

Fuller looked fine during the offseason practices that were open to the media. He didn’t make any big plays but there were no obvious errors on his part, either. Most will be happy if he plays well enough this year to keep the opposing slot receiver from having a big day. If he can also become a playmaker, like he was when he intercepted six passes as a true freshman in college, that will be a big bonus.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Trent Williams missed Redskins OTAs to get in 'ultimate shape'

By Rich Tandler June 20, 2017 9:30 AM

The Redskins conducted 10 OTAs over the course of three weeks in May and June.

As the offense ran plays against the defense for the first time this year, Trent Williams was absent. The Pro Bowl left tackle and team captain did not attend a single voluntary (but attendance strongly encouraged) practice.

Williams did show up at Redskins Park for minicamp last week. He joined Larry Michael on Redskins Nation on CSN and talked about why he was not present at OTAs, acknowledging that he did miss some things by not being in Ashburn.

“It’s one of those decisions that’s kind of tough,” he said. “You’re away from your teammates and you don’t really get to be there when you welcome all the new people onto the team. But it’s one of those things where you’ve got to realize the best version of me is best for the team. If what I do down there makes me, continues to propel me to be a better me, then I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do because at the end of the day the team benefits from it.”

Williams was not hanging out on a beach or out fishing somewhere. He was working out at a facility he helped establish in Houston.

The CBA rules allow players to be at the team facility for no more than six hours per day. Take away time spent preparing for practice, conducting a walkthrough, practicing, showering and changing after practice, and going to meetings and you have little time left for conditioning.

As he approaches his age 29 season, Williams believes that the most important thing for him at this stage of his career is conditioning work and a lot of it.

“One of the things that goes into it, working out at my place in Houston, I can work out for three or four hours and just get lost in the gym,” said Williams. “Here, you’ve got a certain time frame where coaches have to be hands off, everybody’s got to be out of the building. And the work you put in on a personal level is a little more extensive. What you can do as a group, given that not everybody is on the same conditioning level as me, it’s a little more vague. And me, I can be as aggressive as I want. I start training and I push myself until I have to be back and then take another five weeks, push myself, and then when I come back into camp, try to be in ultimate shape.”

Note that Williams is going to resume his workout regime this week and continue it until the start of training camp. There will be plenty of reps for him to adapt to any new wrinkles that may have been installed in Jay Gruden’s offense, a system he has played in for three years.  

If being in “ultimate shape” keeps him from wearing down due to nagging injuries like the ones that slowed him down and late in 2014 and 2015 (a four-game suspension in games 9-12 last year prevented that issue last year) the team will indeed benefit more than it would to have him there to run some plays in May and June.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Pressure Points: Redskins need a lot from Terrelle Pryor, who has much to prove

By JP Finlay June 20, 2017 8:31 AM

In the weeks leading up to training camp, Redskins Insider JP Finlay will look at specific people facing increased pressure for Washington's 2017 season. 

Pressure Point: Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor 

Heat is on: At almost any job in the world, $6 million per year is a ton of money. Even among the heightened salaries of the NFL, $6 million is a lot of money.

For Terrelle Pryor, it's likely less than he was expecting. 

Pryor posted more than 1,000 receiving yards last season playing on an awful Browns team. He caught 77 passes from a collection of bad quarterbacks, and in flashes, showed elite potential as a big, physical wideout. 

Still, the best offer he found in free agency this offseason came from the Redskins in the form of a one-year, $6 million deal. 

Coming to Washington presents Pryor with the opportunity to show he has developed into a true receiver after a lifetime of playing quarterback. He will get every opportunity, locked into the X receiver role in the Redskins pass-first offense.

Last season, Kirk Cousins threw for nearly 5,000 passing yards, but this offseason, he lost nearly 40 percent of that production when DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon left via free agency. Pryor was brought in to offset much of that loss. 

At 6-foot-5, with top end speed, Pryor could help the Redskins up and down the field and particularly in the red zone. Cousins will need the help, as scoring touchdowns was a struggle for the 'Skins in 2017.

If the Redskins are going to get back into the playoffs this season, a big year from Pryor must be a big part of the success.

For Pryor, meanwhile, the path to a major payday likely runs through a big season and a playoff performance.

The Redskins need a lot out of Pryor, and Pryor needs to post a big year for the Redskins. Pressure is on. 

Want more Redskins? 

Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

