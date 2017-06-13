Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Redskins don't name a general manager—does it matter?

Redskins don't name a general manager—does it matter?

By Rich Tandler June 13, 2017 10:53 AM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Redskins don't name a general manager—does it matter?

The Redskins' 5 most important offseason moves

Redskins hoping Tomsula can maximize D-line talent

Redskins by the numbers—Cousins TD's, opposing passers thrive

Gruden anxious to see how Reed fits with new WRs

The Redskins changed some job titles at Redskins Park. But did things really change?

The biggest promotion went to Doug Williams. The Super Bowl XXII MVP as the Redskins quarterback and former personnel executive is now the Executive Vice President of Player Personnel. The job has a lot of the duties that were performed by fired general manager Scot McCloughan. Although the team gave a number of other members in the personnel new titles, none was given the GM title.

The absence of a general manager at Redskins Park isn’t just a matter of a title being vacant. It likely means that team president Bruce Allen will remain very much involved in the personnel department while also is working on getting a new stadium built for the team and other business matters.

RELATED: Redskins by the numbers

When asked about who has final say in the draft, in free agent signings, and in finalizing the 53-man roster, Allen used the same phrase he has used in the past, saying that it is a “Redskins decision.” Like all teams, they discuss the decisions as a group and try to come up with a consensus decision. Usually they can but when they are unable to agree, someone must step in and make the decision. It’s a good bet that the final call, when there isn’t a consensus, will remain with Allen.

Allen has been around the game a long time and he does have some personnel knowledge. But most successful NFL teams have a structure where the final call in personnel matters goes to someone who is working full-time scouting players and intimately familiar with the available talent pool. It’s impossible for Allen to negotiate a stadium deal, tend to other business matters, and be fully up to speed when it comes to who the best available player is when the Redskins are on the clock in the draft.

MORE REDSKINS: Hot topics: Cravens' progress 

We will see how it works out. Allen had final say in 2014 when the Redskins drafted three starters in OT Morgan Moses, C Spencer Long, and CB Bashaud Breeland, and OLB Trent Murphy, a key reserve. The early reviews on the draft this year, with Allen calling the shots, are positive but we won’t know for a few years.

Williams has experience in personnel and he should be a strong voice. Maybe the Redskins can make their unorthodox personnel structure work. But teams have had a general manager with final say in personnel for years for a reason. It’s because that’s what works.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

Who has the final say in Redskins front office? 'Overrated' is the answer

Who has the final say in Redskins front office? 'Overrated' is the answer

By JP Finlay June 13, 2017 10:23 AM

Trending Now

1:39

If sports gambling is legalized, how will leagues benefit?

1:30

What can Nats do to fix the bullpen prior to trade deadline?

0:48

The Junkies want a less predictable NBA playoffs

1:55

Why you shouldn't get riled up over big money for Cousins

1:36

3 most interesting things to watch for at Redskins minicamp

One question plagues media and fans when it comes to the Redskins front office: Ultimately, who has the authority? Since the departure of Mike Shanahan following the 2013 season, that answer has largely been Bruce Allen. And, largely, it will likely continue to be Bruce Allen. 

But when Allen and others in the Redskins front office were asked about final authority, a recurring chorus emerged.

"Overrated," Doug Williams, the Redskins new Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, said. 

Williams will step into his new role with increased decision making on acquiring personnel. He explained that he doesn't expect to have many disagreements over players, and when the gap is too wide between Williams and another member of the Redskins front office, then that player is probably not the right fit for the organization anyway.

Eric Schaffer, recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Football Operations and General Counsel, agreed with Williams sentiment. Schaffer has been with the Redskins for 15 seasons and explained that the question of final authority rarely has come up. 

Bruce Allen explained that the team makes "Redskins decisions" where input comes from all parties. The franchise feels strongly about their recent draft class and free agency moves, and there is an undeniable air of confidence surrounding the organization. 

Williams, Schaffer and Allen will all have plenty of say in roster construction, as will head coach Jay Gruden. 

In the end, make no mistake, the football organization runs through Bruce Allen. 

"The last few years Jay and Scot have reported to me and that’s no different that Doug and Jay will report to me," Allen said. 

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

Quick Links

Redskins name Doug Williams Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, no one will hold general manager title

Redskins name Doug Williams Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, no one will hold general manager title

By Keely Diven June 13, 2017 9:08 AM

Trending Now

1:39

If sports gambling is legalized, how will leagues benefit?

1:30

What can Nats do to fix the bullpen prior to trade deadline?

0:48

The Junkies want a less predictable NBA playoffs

1:55

Why you shouldn't get riled up over big money for Cousins

1:36

3 most interesting things to watch for at Redskins minicamp

The Redskins held a special Tuesday morning press conference to announce Doug Williams has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. 

Williams in turn named Kyle Smith the Director of College Scouting and Scott Campbell the Senior Personnel Executive. Eric Shaffer will have an "enhanced" role as the Vice President of Football Operations. 

Williams has worked with the Redskins for both his playing career and administrative career. He quarterbacked the Redskins to a victory in Super Bowl XIII. 

He retired in 1989, but pursued opportunities in coaching and in personnel departments. He has worked as a personnel executive in Washington for the previous three years before being promoted to the head of the personnel department Tuesday.

The team did not announce a new hire for the general manager vacancy. Bruce Allen, speaking to the media, said that Williams's plan did not include a general manager position. 

MORE REDSKINS: The Redskins' 5 most important offseason moves

Load more