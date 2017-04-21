Washington Redskins

Redskins' Chris Thompson and Will Compton still unsigned but their options are very limited

Redskins' Chris Thompson and Will Compton still unsigned but their options are very limited

By Rich Tandler April 21, 2017 12:00 PM

Chris Thompson and Will Compton are expected to be two key contributors for the 2017 Washington Redskins. Technically both are unsigned but they don’t have many options.

The third-down back and starting Mike linebacker both were tendered as restricted free agents by the team. Thompson was given a second-round tender, which offered him a one-year salary of $2.7 million while Compton got the low tender at $1.8 million.

The tenders give both of them the opportunity to go out and solicit offer sheets for their services. If the Redskins choose to match an offer sheet the players would remain with the team. If they opt not to match they would have received a second-round pick as compensation for Thompson and no compensation for Compton.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Version 9.0

But as of 4 p.m. today those options will no longer be on the table. That is the deadline for players to sign offer sheets with other teams. After today they revert to having their rights held exclusively by the Redskins. 

[Note: An earlier version had the wrong deadline for signing an offer sheet.]

The two players should now seriously consider signing their tenders, which they have not done according to the roster on the team’s website. They can’t go anyplace else and there is a significant downside if they don’t sign them by June 15.

What happens on June 15? The team has the right to withdraw the tender offer and substitute the cleverly named “June 15 tender”.  The salary for that tender is 110 percent of the player’s 2016 salary. For Thompson that would be $742,500 and for Compton it would be $660,000.

MORE REDSKINS: Five pivotal games on the 2017 schedule

Certainly, both players would like to get long-term contracts rather than signing one-year deals. But they can still negotiate for a deal after they sign the tenders. And they really don’t gain any leverage by not signing since in less than two months they face large reductions in pay.

I would expect both players to sign at some point prior to June 15, probably much sooner. The best course of action would be to sign, play well this year, and set themselves up for a good payday as unrestricted free agents in 2018.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Mock drafts, cap bargains

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Mock drafts, cap bargains

By Rich Tandler April 22, 2017 5:31 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, April 22, five days before the April 27 NFL draft.

Timeline

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 20
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 32
—Training camp starts (7/27) 96
—Redskins opener vs. Eagles (9/10) 141

The Redskins week that was

Redskins full 2017 schedule released—Even with the Caps and Wizards in full playoff mode, the DMV stops to take a look and see when the Redskins will be playing. The Thanksgiving game was surprising. It’s another working day but I worked at various places since I was 14 and last year was the first time I’ve had to work on Thanksgiving so I can’t complain too much about working two in a row. It’s a small price to pay for having the best job in the world.

Don't count out any RB for Redskins at 17—Yeah, I know that NFL teams aren’t supposed to take running backs in the first round any more. But that is one of those trends that comes and goes. In 2013 and 2014 there were no RBs taken in the first. Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott in the last couple of years began to shift the thinking. If the Redskins think that Dalvin Cook or Christian McCaffrey can help them win games more than any other player on the board they should pull the trigger.

Rise of Patrick Mahomes could bring big payoff for Redskins—It seems likely that quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky will be taken before the Redskins pick at No. 17 goes on the clock. That means that two players in whom the Redskins might be interested will be available, pushed back by the quarter backs. Could Mahomes, out of Texas Tech, push a third player back to Washington. The buzz is that a team might grab him in the first half of the first round.

The Redskins' five best salary cap bargains for 2017—When I started pulling the numbers for this post I thought I’d find more key players with salaries of under $1 million. I only found three and one of them is the kicker. This means that they don’t have very many late-round or undrafted players who are contributing a lot of value. They need more out of players like Anthony Lanier, Matt Ioannidis and Maurice Harris. That is how a team thrives in the salary cap era. A couple of Saturday picks could make or break this draft.

Redskins mock 2.0 goes offense early, defense often—There are a lot of ways the first 16 picks of this draft can work out. It seems almost certain that everyone’s favorite first-round pick, a stud defensive lineman, won’t be a realistic option on the board. This could send things in an odd direction for the Redskins. It’s fun to do a mock and I’ll do one or two more prior to draft day but there are too many variables to think that it has a high degree of accuracy. 

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Chris Thompson will be with Redskins for at least one more year, team announces

Chris Thompson will be with Redskins for at least one more year, team announces

By Rich Tandler April 21, 2017 4:20 PM

Coming into Friday the Redskins had two unsigned restricted free agents. Now, they have just one. 

The team announced that running back Chris Thompson has re-signed. If he signed his restricted free agent tender, he will be under contract for one year with a salary of $2.7 million. 

The announcement came just as the deadline for RFA’s to sign offer sheets with other teams passed. That meant that Thompson had no other practical options than to sign with the team. 

MORE REDSKINS: ONE REASON EACH GAME ON THE SCHEDULE WILL BE MUST-SEE TV

Still unsigned is linebacker Will Compton. He got a restricted free agent tender for $1.8 million. We will see how his situation plays out. 

Last season, Thompson was the team’s third-down back and he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career. He posted 68 rushing attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns and 49 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. All those stats were career highs for Thompson, a fifth-round pick of the Redskins in 2013.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

