Redskins appreciated Chris Thompson's production, work ethic in awarding extension

By Rich Tandler September 05, 2017 4:36 PM

The Redskins appreciated the hard work that Chris Thompson put in to turn himself from an injury-riddled question mark into one of the most dependable players on the team. Thompson was grateful that the team stuck with him while he figured out how to stay on the field and gave him a chance to show what he can do.

So it was only natural that the two sides would want to figure out how to keep Thompson in a Redskins uniform.

The result was a contract extension for Thompson finalized on Tuesday. Add two years onto the one-year restricted free agent deal he had for this season. He is now under contract through the 2019 season.

Things were not always looking up for Thompson. He was a fifth-round pick of the Redskins in 2013 after his career at Florida State had been interrupted by a string of injuries.

“This organization believed in me from day one coming off of an ACL and a broken leg,” said Thompson. "I’m just glad that they trust in me and believed in me enough to have me here for a couple more years.”

His rookie year was a short one. After four games, most of which were spent on special teams, he went to injured reserve with a shoulder injury. In 2014, Jay Gruden’s first year as they had coach, he had problems staying healthy in camp and he was cut.

The Redskins put him on the practice squad. But that didn’t mean that Gruden thought that the player was a lost cause.

“The only thing I could live on after getting cut my second year was coach Gruden saying, ‘you’re my guy, just trust in me’,” he said. “Through these last three years I’ve just been trusting in him and he’s been giving me the opportunities and really gave me time to get my body together and healthy.”

He became the third-down back in 2015 and he has been a fixture ever since. After playing six games in his first two seasons, he played in 29 the last two, including all 16 last year.

In the last two years, he has rushed 103 times for 572 yards and three touchdowns and caught 84 passes for 589 yards and four TDs. He also helped keep Kirk Cousins upright by picking up blitzes, something he has learned well.

It’s not just the on-field production that earned Thompson the contract. It also was how he goes about doing things.

“He has done everything exactly right as far as work ethic, preparing, working hard, studying, being productive, dominating a situation that he is asked to play in,” said Gruden. “He has done an excellent job and he is going to continue to get better. That is a big time role for us. He is not a ‘lead down’ back like some of these other big time names, but his role in pro football is critical to the success of the football team.”

Gruden and others in the Redskins' power structure often talk about rewarding players who do things "the right way." At least in this case they were true to their word. 

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Jay Gruden presser wrap up: Cautious on Su'a Cravens, praise for Chris Thompson

By Rich Tandler September 05, 2017 5:40 PM

Here are some bullet points from Jay Gruden’s new conference on Tuesday.

—Gruden said that there were no injury issues to speak of. In the portion of practice open to the media it appeared that WR Josh Doctson, TE Jordan Reed, OLB Junior Galette, OLB Ryan Anderson, and C Spencer Long were fully participating. We will get the first official injury report on Wednesday.

—On the subject of Su’a Cravens’ possible retirement, Gruden was guarded, being careful not to step on Cravens’ privacy rights. “Well, it’s Su’a’s business, number one, and he is taking care of some personal issues and he has a lot to decide for a young man,” said Gruden. “If he wants to continue playing pro football, how he wants to go about it, number one, number two, things that he has to deal with. I think he has got four weeks really to try to get his life in order on and off the field and figure out where his priorities are and what he wants to do.”

—One other thing that caught my attention was what Gruden said when asked if Cravens had talked of retiring before. “No, not to this extent,” he said. That implies that Cravens had broached the subject before, perhaps just not to the point of texting teammates and telling them of his plans to do so.

—While Gruden perhaps would rather have Cravens lined up at strong safety against the Eagles on Sunday, he said that he has faith in Deshazor Everett. “I know the one thing he can do, he can tackle,” he said. “He is not afraid. He has got good ball skills. So, that’s a good combination for a safety.”

—Gruden was happy that RB Chris Thompson got a two-year contract extension. He said that the running back’s role “is critical to the success of the football team.” The coach also appreciates what Thompson puts into the game. “You want to see him succeed in the worst way because he does everything exactly right the way you ask him,” he said. “In practice, he takes all the reps, he works hard, never takes a play off. He’s never been late one time to a meeting or a workout.”

—He had an interesting nugget on the roster decisions. “I think Josh Harvey [-Clemons] deserved a chance,” he said. “We knew he’d get scooped up right away if we let him go, so we wanted to keep Josh.” Harvey-Clemons was a seventh-round pick and even though he played well in the preseason those generally aren’t players that teams worry about losing as waiver claims. And Harvey-Clemons is transitioning from safety to inside linebacker and he may need a year to learn. But perhaps the Redskins think they got in real steal in him.

—It appears that the decision to keep five safeties was going to happen regardless of Cravens’ status. “He wasn’t 100 percent yet,” said Gruden of Cravens, who had been out since getting injured in the first preseason game. “He was close. He was going to practice the day that it happened or soon thereafter, but, yeah, we were going to keep [Stefan] McClure. McClure played very well.”

—His reaction to QB Nate Sudfeld signing with the Eagles’ practice squad would take up a little more than half of the alloted characters for a tweet. “Don’t have one," he said. "I’m happy that he signed. We wish him well.”

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

From top to bottom, Redskins organization deserves credit for patience, compassion in Cravens situation

By JP Finlay September 05, 2017 4:30 PM

Much of football works in binary fashion. A field goal is good or not good. A player is tackled or runs for a score. A quarterback tosses a pass, the result is complete or incomplete. 

The Redskins organization finds itself in a football problem with a distinctly non-binary answer. Second-year safety Su'a Cravens walked into the Ashburn team offices and explained that he was retiring this past weekend. The team told Cravens to take some time to think about his decision, and now, the team waits for the player to figure out his next step.

While some fans think this is a simple situation, it is decidely complex. 

"This just kind of came out of nowhere," Washington coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday. 

"It’s hard to say what I would do in that same situation because I’m not in that situation. Only he is and he has to deal with it the way he sees fit. This is what he chose to do, so we’ll stand by him and hopefully he gets everything situated and maybe we’ll see him in a month."

The Redskins placed Cravens on the left squad/exempt list, and while he could possibly come back sooner, the roster move allows for the safety to miss as many as four games before the club and player must figure out their next move. Most of the options result in Cravens leaving the team, but it is possible the 2016 second-round pick comes back this season and plays. 

For many fans, the frustrating part comes about the timing of Cravens' decision. Gruden doesn't see it that way. 

"I didn’t really know until it happened. He came in my office just the other day and had some personal issues he wanted to tend to," the coach said. 

From Gruden and team president Bruce Allen, Cravens was treated with compassion. Patience, often in very short supply around the NFL, was granted. Perhaps Cravens' personal issues will allow him to come back to football, but if they don't, it's not because the Redskins forced his hand. 

Let's not make it sound completely like a Disney movie. Cravens is a good player, and could help the 'Skins on the field. Those are potential reasons to react like human beings instead of football hardcases. 

Listening to Gruden, and some Redskins teammates, and it's clear the motive is not just football related. Multiple Redskins players said they would pray for Cravens (full video above) and above all, players understand the dangers, pressures and issues that come with playing professional football. 

"I think he has got four weeks really to try to get his life in order on and off the field and figure out where his priorities are and what he wants to do. You know, some people, football is not for them, but I know he has a strong passion for the game and wants to play, but there are some other things in his life that he needs to keep private, that we will keep private, that he has to take care of," Gruden said. 

Players have echoed similar sentiments.

"He's got to do what's best for him, for his family," Kirk Cousins said on 106.7 the Fan. "He knows, as a team, we're behind him."

Trent Williams really shed some light on the topic. In a conversation with Washington Post's Dan Steinberg, Williams said, "You've got to sacrifice a lot to play football. Even though you get paid handsomely, nobody's disputing that, it comes with a price."

Williams' comments explained that if a player decides to walk away to protect their long-term health, no teammate would lose respect for that decision. In fact, Williams called that move one of the least selfish a player can make as it hurts their own wallets while protecting other players on the team. 

What happens next with Cravens will be interesting. Only 22 years old, the former USC star has taken to social media to thank both those that support him and those that wish him ill. 

On the Redskins, the reaction to his possible retirement has only been support. And in the harsh world of pro football, that should be applauded. 

Want more Redskins?

