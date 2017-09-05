Redskins appreciated Chris Thompson's production, work ethic in awarding extension

The Redskins appreciated the hard work that Chris Thompson put in to turn himself from an injury-riddled question mark into one of the most dependable players on the team. Thompson was grateful that the team stuck with him while he figured out how to stay on the field and gave him a chance to show what he can do.

So it was only natural that the two sides would want to figure out how to keep Thompson in a Redskins uniform.

The result was a contract extension for Thompson finalized on Tuesday. Add two years onto the one-year restricted free agent deal he had for this season. He is now under contract through the 2019 season.

RELATED: LOOKING AT THE REDSKINS' OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Things were not always looking up for Thompson. He was a fifth-round pick of the Redskins in 2013 after his career at Florida State had been interrupted by a string of injuries.

“This organization believed in me from day one coming off of an ACL and a broken leg,” said Thompson. "I’m just glad that they trust in me and believed in me enough to have me here for a couple more years.”

His rookie year was a short one. After four games, most of which were spent on special teams, he went to injured reserve with a shoulder injury. In 2014, Jay Gruden’s first year as they had coach, he had problems staying healthy in camp and he was cut.

The Redskins put him on the practice squad. But that didn’t mean that Gruden thought that the player was a lost cause.

MORE REDSKINS: EXAMINING ROSTER CHURN

“The only thing I could live on after getting cut my second year was coach Gruden saying, ‘you’re my guy, just trust in me’,” he said. “Through these last three years I’ve just been trusting in him and he’s been giving me the opportunities and really gave me time to get my body together and healthy.”

He became the third-down back in 2015 and he has been a fixture ever since. After playing six games in his first two seasons, he played in 29 the last two, including all 16 last year.

In the last two years, he has rushed 103 times for 572 yards and three touchdowns and caught 84 passes for 589 yards and four TDs. He also helped keep Kirk Cousins upright by picking up blitzes, something he has learned well.

It’s not just the on-field production that earned Thompson the contract. It also was how he goes about doing things.

“He has done everything exactly right as far as work ethic, preparing, working hard, studying, being productive, dominating a situation that he is asked to play in,” said Gruden. “He has done an excellent job and he is going to continue to get better. That is a big time role for us. He is not a ‘lead down’ back like some of these other big time names, but his role in pro football is critical to the success of the football team.”

Gruden and others in the Redskins' power structure often talk about rewarding players who do things "the right way." At least in this case they were true to their word.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.