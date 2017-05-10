Washington Redskins

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Which cornerback will cover the slot?

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Which cornerback will cover the slot?

By Rich Tandler May 10, 2017 12:20 PM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

Nickel cornerback

The contenders:

The Redskins never really got settled at what is essentially a starting position in a league where three- and four-wide receiver sets are the norm. Dashaun Phillips played the slot the first few games before a combination of a hamstring injury and ineffectiveness put him on the bench. Rookie third-round pick Kendall Fuller took over and it was hoped he would seize the job for a long time. But he got lit up with quarterbacks posting a 120 passer rating when throwing into his coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Fuller wound up being a healthy scratch late in the season. Veteran Greg Toler handled the slot down the stretch.

Toler was not re-signed. Phillips and Fuller are back but it is not just a two-man competition for the nickel corner spot. While Bashaud Breeland would rather stay at one of the outside spots in his contract year (outside corners get paid more than slot guys), they could put Quinton Dunbar or rookie Fabian Moreau outside in nickel situations and have Breeland slide inside. While rookie seventh-round pick Josh Holsey is a long shot to land the job but as long as the job remains unsettled he will get a look.

And the winner is . . .

Tandler: Last year was a year to forget for Fuller. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee that ended his final year at Virginia Tech after three games. The injury hampered him during the offseason program and in training camp. Fuller was inactive for the first three games in part because of the knee and in part because he wasn’t ready. He struggled mightily, as noted above. But with the third-round pick invested in him, I think he gets first crack at grabbing the nickel job this year. Many analysts had Fuller rated as a first-round talent before his injury. If he is fully healthy I think that he has a very good shot at taking the job and not giving it up.

Finlay: No surprise that Tandler picked his fellow Hokie Fuller to take over the nickel cover spot. Fuller is a better player than he showed last year, but he will have to prove that starting in minicamp. Coaches lost their faith in him, particularly when he got torched by Stef Diggs and the Vikings. A full NFL offseason and a healthy knee could make a big difference. One name I would throw in that Tandler didn't mention would be Will Blackmon. The veteran was forced to move to safety in 2016 because the Redskins lacked viable options, but with an offseason that added D.J. Swearinger via free agency and Montae Nicholson in the draft, not to mention moving Su'a Cravens full-time to safety and the expected healthy return of DeAngelo Hall, Blackmon might be able to move back to corner.  Playing primary nickel corner in the second half of the 2015 season, Blackmon made plays, logging two interceptions and three forced fumbles to go with eight broken up passes. Fuller might have the inside track, but I wouldn't count out the veteran Blackmon. There's also a scenario where Fabian Moreau could force his way onto the field, likely as an outside corner. If that happens, expect Breeland to bump inside. This would likely not happen until the midway point of the season at the earliest as Moreau is working back from injury and will need to learn the NFL game. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN and @Rich_TandlerCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

 

Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

By Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 10:21 AM

Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

Who starts at running back, on defensive line?

The Redskins' 2017 season will be a success if they win one game

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Which cornerback will cover the slot?

Redskins will be younger in 2017

About four months before the first game kicks off Covers.com, a Vegas-based sports book operator, has the point spreads for each NFL team’s first 15 games. Covers.com has published lines for every game except those played in Week 17. I’m not sure why they are confident enough to make a line on, say, Bears at Bengals in Week 14 in December (Bengals by 6.5, if you’re interested) but not for Redskins at Giants in Week 17 but who am I to question.

In all, the Redskins are favorites in six games and underdogs in nine. So they will have to pull a few upsets to avoid a disappointing season.

Here are the lines on each of the first 15 games with a bit of analysis on each of them. Note that any advice given is for recreational purposes only.

Week 1 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington (-3)

The Redskins have won five straight against the Eagles. But they are pretty evenly matched teams and Washington getting the standard home field three points seems about right.

Week 2 Washington at Los Angeles Rams (+2)

The Redskins have been road favorites just three times since Jay Gruden became coach, all of them last year. They went 2-1 both straight up and against the spread.

RELATED: One win will make the 2017 Redskins season a success

Week 3 Oakland Raiders at Washington (+1)

This will be a pivotal game for the Redskins. The Raiders are a good team but they should be beatable in Washington. Redskins were 1-1 ATS and straight up as home underdogs last year.

Week 4 Washington at Kansas City Chiefs (-5)

The Redskins have never won at Kansas City. I’m not sure what Hank Stram, Len Dawson and Otis Taylor did when facing George Allen, Billy Kilmer, and Charley Taylor has to do with anything, but there you go. Oh, and it’s a Monday night. I’d say give the points.

Week 5 Bye

The Redskins aren’t a powerhouse but they’re beyond the point where the joke that they are four-point underdogs to the bye doesn’t make sense any more, right?

Week 6 San Francisco 49ers at Washington (-8)

I would suggest caution here, even though the 49ers are still going to be bad. Since 2014 the Redskins have been favored by a touchdown or more four times. Their only win, outright or ATS, came against the Browns last year.

Week 7 Washington at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

It’s kind of odd that they Redskins get three points for home field but the Eagles only get 2.5.

Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Washington (+2.5)

The Redskins are 7-10 ATS all-time as home underdogs against Dallas.

Week 9 Washington at Seattle Seahawks (-8)

It’s a long road trip to play a good team in a noisy stadium. But the Seahawks did tend to play down to their competition at home on occasion last year. If the Redskins are playing well going in I might consider taking the eight.

MORE REDSKINS: How will they handle the logjam at OLB?

Week 10 Minnesota Vikings at Washington (-1.5)

The Redskins have been home favorites against the Vikings five times. They have won outright twice and the only time they covered was last year, when they won 26-20 while giving 2.5.

Week 11 Washington at New Orleans Saints (-2.5)

The Redskins have not lost in the Superdome since 1992 despite going in as underdogs by five to 9.5 points.

Week 12 New York Giants at Washington (-1)

The Redskins have never played at home on Thanksgiving so not much to pull on here. They are 2-1 on Thursdays at home but the only loss was 45-14 to the Giants in 2014

Week 13 Washington at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

If the Redskins have a rushing defense by this time maybe look at taking that touchdown. If not, give the points and bet the mortgage.

Week 14 Washington at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)

This is the one game where the spread doesn’t make much sense. The Chargers were 5-11 last season and their home field advantage consists of a 30,000-seat soccer stadium. I would think this is at least a push or the Redskins should be slight favorites.

Week 15 Arizona Cardinals at Washington (-2)

Which way are the Cardinals headed this season? Will Blaine Gabbert be playing quarterback?

Week 16 Denver Broncos at Washington (+1)

Redskins are 7-5 ATS as home underdogs since Gruden arrived. More important to their possible playoff hopes is that they are also 7-5 straight up as home dogs in that time.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler: Who starts at running back, on defensive line?

tandler_on_rn.png

Tandler: Who starts at running back, on defensive line?

By Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 9:30 AM

Tandler talks Jonathan Allen, running backs, and more with Larry Michael on Redskins Nation.

Tandler on Redskins Nation 05.10.17

Talking Jonathan Allen, rookie camp and more on Redskins Nation with Larry Michael

Posted by Rich Tandler on Thursday, May 11, 2017
