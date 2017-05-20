Washington Redskins

Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Quarterbacks have a lot to learn in a short time

Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Quarterbacks have a lot to learn in a short time

By Rich Tandler May 20, 2017 10:41 AM

Free agency is done. The draft is history. Rookie minicamp is in the rearview and the 90-man offseason roster has been filled out. Now comes the difficult part for Jay Gruden and his staff: putting it all together. With OTAs set to begin on Tuesday, Redskins Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler will examine top priorities on Gruden’s to-do list as he prepares the team for training camp in Richmond later this summer.

Up today …

Offensive line to-do list

Tandler: The offseason program, starting with the condition program and continuing through OTAs and minicamp, is more important to quarterbacks than it is to any other position. With the 2011 CBA rules they can’t come in early and get some time working out and watching film with coaches prior to mid-April. Quarterbacks have about two months to absorb changes to the offense, develop rapport with new teammates, and generally improve their games.

One specific thing starter Kirk Cousins must work on is taking advantage of his taller wide receivers. The team has added Terrelle Pryor, Brian Quick, and Robert Davis and Josh Doctson returns from injury. All are 6-2 or taller, a much bigger group than the one that was spearheaded by the 6-0 Pierre Garçon, 5-10 (generously) DeSean Jackson, and 5-8 Jamison Crowder.

“When they’re covered, they’re open because you can throw the ball high and they can go get it,” said Cousins of his new receiver corps. That’s easy to say but Cousin knows that it takes a lot of work to take advantage of the catch radius of a player like Pryor or Doctson. It requires reading the field differently and a different kind of throw. Cousins will have to develop faith that his receivers can make the play and there is nothing that will accomplish that but hundreds of reps starting next week, when the rules permit the offense and defense to line up against each other.

Finlay:  Beyond Cousins, Colt McCoy needs to also build trust and a knowledge base with the new wideouts. Cousins has been remarkably durable as a starting QB, but the Redskins coaches believe in McCoy at a high level should their starter go down. It's harder for McCoy to develop timing with the starting receivers because he gets many less reps during the season, so in the offseason time is on his side. 

It's also key for Nate Sudfeld to continue his development. Former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan believed Sudfeld could emerge as an NFL starter with a few seasons of learning. This will be the second year for the former Indiana Hoosier, the speed of the NFL should be customary for him now. 

Ultimately though, these OTAs need to be about Cousins asserting himself to a new offense. Jackson and Garçon were alphas; they're gone. While Cousins piled up a ton of yards in 2016, he never reached the peak last year that Redskins fans saw late in the 2015 season. Cousins, and Washington, need to get back to that level.

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN and @Rich_TandlerCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below.

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Roster projections, rookie camp

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Roster projections, rookie camp

By Rich Tandler May 20, 2017 5:30 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 20, three days before the Washington Redskins start OTAs on May 23.

It’s been 139 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 113 days.

The Redskins week that was

Redskins rookie camp practice observations—Nobody is going to make the team at rookie camp. And no draft pick is going to get cut at the end of it either. But impressions are formed. What the media can observe is just one of two practices. A lot of those impressions are formed in meeting rooms as coaches find out who is prepared and who didn’t do his homework. Anyway, here are a few observations from Redskins Park last week.

Jay Gruden shoots down report of 49ers draft day trade offer—On our latest podcast, JP and I disagree on whether the 49ers ever did call the Redskins’ draft room about trading up. Gruden’s denial is good enough for JP. I say that Peter King was in the 49ers draft room and he didn’t just make it up.

Predicting Redskins' 53-man offensive roster—I’m rarely very confident when I do May roster projections. But I am about this one, at least on offense. I’d be very surprised if I’m wrong on more than one or two spots here. I’m less confident in the projections on the defensive side of the ball; you can find that right here.

Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp—After rookie camp the Redskins made some roster adjustments, waiving three players, including two who had been on the practice squad last year, and adding three tryout players. The shuffle will continue as some players fall by the wayside during OTAs and the coaches and personnel executives find better alternatives. It is unlikely that we will see any veterans shuffled off the roster during OTAs but you never know. Two years ago G Chris Chester and CB Tracy Porter early in OTAs.

Rookie camp notes—Seventh-round CB Holsey has a shot—Does the last player the Redskins picked have a chance to make the team and contribute? Gruden loves both Kelley and Perine but there’s only one football. And can a rookie push a favorite of Gruden’s off of the roster?

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Kirk Cousins sent a special video to teenager who's recovering from a car accident

Kirk Cousins sent a special video to teenager who's recovering from a car accident

By Peter Hailey May 19, 2017 2:05 PM

If you don't have friends who are like the players on Langley High School's football team, go get yourself some friends who are like the players on Langley High School's football team.

Last weekend, Hans Vollmecke, a 17-year-old junior who plays for Langley, was badly hurt after losing control of his truck while driving in heavy rain. Vollmecke suffered head trauma, a broken pelvis and bruised lungs among other injuries as a result of the wreck.

After hearing about the accident, Vollmecke's teammates started brainstorming ways to give him a boost in his recovery. They landed on one that was a longshot: Reach Kirk Cousins, Vollmecke's favorite Redskin, and ask him to send along a video for encouragement.

MORE REDSKINS: COMPTON USES MEME TO DEFEND COUSINS' TOP 100 RANKING

That's when Bennett Norris, another Langley player, emailed an address listed in Cousins' Twitter bio and explained the situation. A few days later, Norris was shocked to receive an email back with a video of the quarterback telling Vollmecke that he's in his thoughts.

Here's a separate video that shows the moment the teenager's friends surprised him with Cousins' personalized message:

"No way," he says upon realizing what he's about to watch. The room then explodes after Cousins wraps up his remarks.

"I did not expect him to do that," Hans told Redskins.com. "He’s more than just a professional football player."

Thanks to Jake Kring-Schreifels and Scott Allen for sharing details about this story.

RELATED: HOW COUSINS' CONTRACT SITUATION MIRRORS DEREK CARR'S

