Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Plenty for running backs to work on

Free agency is done. The draft is history. Rookie minicamp is in the rearview and the 90-man offseason roster has been filled out. Now comes the difficult part for Jay Gruden and his staff: putting it all together. With OTAs set to begin on Tuesday, Redskins Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler will examine top priorities on Gruden’s to-do list as he prepares the team for training camp in Richmond later this summer.

Up today …

Running backs to-do list

Tandler: A year ago the main concern going into OTAs was identifying a backup to Matt Jones, who was the unquestioned starter. Now the Redskins appear to have some depth with two potential starters, neither of whom is Jones.

Undrafted rookie Rob Kelley started the last nine games after a bout of fumble-itis landed Jones on the bench. The Redskins drafted Samaje Perine, who rushed for 4,122 yards in three seasons at Oklahoma, including an NCAA record (since broken) 427 yards in one game, in the fourth round.

One thing that both Kelley and Perine must work on is catching passes out of the backfield. Perine caught just 40 passes in 33 games with the Sooners. Passing to Kelley was something of an adventure. He was targeted 17 times and he was charged with four drops.

Jay Gruden isn’t necessarily looking for another Giovani Bernard, who caught 56 passes for the Bengals in 2013, Gruden’s last year as offensive coordinator there. But a back who can catch passes will either draw some defensive attention or give the offense an occasional easy first and 10 if the back is ignored on a swing pattern.

Finlay: The competition between Perine and Kelley should be a fun one for fans to trach this summer. Gruden has been effusive in his praise of "Fat Rob" since the midway point of the 2016 season, and it's not just bluster. Kelley has quick feet and good vision that allows him to escape tackles in the backfield at a succesful rate.

The Redskins struggled to run the ball in 2016, and Kelley's emergence had as much to do with avoiding negative runs as it did Jones' fumbles. Jones repeatedly got taken down in the backfield. With Kelley, it happened much less often. The challenge for Perine will be getting acclimated to the speed of NFL defensive lines. In college at Oklahoma, Perine played in a wide open spread offense, and in a conference where defense seemed optional. Perine is not accustomed to defenders in the backfield, and it could take some getting used to. Kelley, who played collegiately at Tulane, was quite accustomed to defenders in the backfield.

It's also important to point out Chris Thompson. He carved out a solid role in 2016 and the same, if not more, will be expected this fall. He accounted for more than 700 total yards and five touchdowns, and was vital on a number of third downs.

