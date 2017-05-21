Washington Redskins

Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Plenty for running backs to work on

Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Plenty for running backs to work on

By Rich Tandler May 21, 2017 11:41 AM

Free agency is done. The draft is history. Rookie minicamp is in the rearview and the 90-man offseason roster has been filled out. Now comes the difficult part for Jay Gruden and his staff: putting it all together. With OTAs set to begin on Tuesday, Redskins Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler will examine top priorities on Gruden’s to-do list as he prepares the team for training camp in Richmond later this summer.

Up today …

Running backs to-do list

Tandler: A year ago the main concern going into OTAs was identifying a backup to Matt Jones, who was the unquestioned starter. Now the Redskins appear to have some depth with two potential starters, neither of whom is Jones.

Undrafted rookie Rob Kelley started the last nine games after a bout of fumble-itis landed Jones on the bench. The Redskins drafted Samaje Perine, who rushed for 4,122 yards in three seasons at Oklahoma, including an NCAA record (since broken) 427 yards in one game, in the fourth round.

One thing that both Kelley and Perine must work on is catching passes out of the backfield. Perine caught just 40 passes in 33 games with the Sooners. Passing to Kelley was something of an adventure. He was targeted 17 times and he was charged with four drops.

Jay Gruden isn’t necessarily looking for another Giovani Bernard, who caught 56 passes for the Bengals in 2013, Gruden’s last year as offensive coordinator there. But a back who can catch passes will either draw some defensive attention or give the offense an occasional easy first and 10 if the back is ignored on a swing pattern.

Finlay:  The competition between Perine and Kelley should be a fun one for fans to trach this summer. Gruden has been effusive in his praise of "Fat Rob" since the midway point of the 2016 season, and it's not just bluster. Kelley has quick feet and good vision that allows him to escape tackles in the backfield at a succesful rate.

The Redskins struggled to run the ball in 2016, and Kelley's emergence had as much to do with avoiding negative runs as it did Jones' fumbles. Jones repeatedly got taken down in the backfield. With Kelley, it happened much less often. The challenge for Perine will be getting acclimated to the speed of NFL defensive lines. In college at Oklahoma, Perine played in a wide open spread offense, and in a conference where defense seemed optional. Perine is not accustomed to defenders in the backfield, and it could take some getting used to. Kelley, who played collegiately at Tulane, was quite accustomed to defenders in the backfield. 

It's also important to point out Chris Thompson. He carved out a solid role in 2016 and the same, if not more, will be expected this fall. He accounted for more than 700 total yards and five touchdowns, and was vital on a number of third downs. 

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

 

Need to Know: How well will the Redskins' defense adjust to six new starters?

brown_swearinger_mcclain.jpg

Need to Know: How well will the Redskins' defense adjust to six new starters?

By Rich Tandler May 21, 2017 5:45 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, May 21, two days before the Washington Redskins start OTAs on May 23.

It’s been 140 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 112 days.

Days until:

—Redskins minicamp (6/13) 23
—Training camp starts (7/27) 67
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 81

How will the Redskins’ defense adjust to new personnel?

How will the Redskins' defense adjust to new starters?

In case you missed it

Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Quarterbacks have a lot to learn in a short time

Redskins 2017 OTAs to-do list: Quarterbacks have a lot to learn in a short time

By Rich Tandler May 20, 2017 10:41 AM

Free agency is done. The draft is history. Rookie minicamp is in the rearview and the 90-man offseason roster has been filled out. Now comes the difficult part for Jay Gruden and his staff: putting it all together. With OTAs set to begin on Tuesday, Redskins Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler will examine top priorities on Gruden’s to-do list as he prepares the team for training camp in Richmond later this summer.

Up today …

Offensive line to-do list

Tandler: The offseason program, starting with the condition program and continuing through OTAs and minicamp, is more important to quarterbacks than it is to any other position. With the 2011 CBA rules they can’t come in early and get some time working out and watching film with coaches prior to mid-April. Quarterbacks have about two months to absorb changes to the offense, develop rapport with new teammates, and generally improve their games.

One specific thing starter Kirk Cousins must work on is taking advantage of his taller wide receivers. The team has added Terrelle Pryor, Brian Quick, and Robert Davis and Josh Doctson returns from injury. All are 6-2 or taller, a much bigger group than the one that was spearheaded by the 6-0 Pierre Garçon, 5-10 (generously) DeSean Jackson, and 5-8 Jamison Crowder.

“When they’re covered, they’re open because you can throw the ball high and they can go get it,” said Cousins of his new receiver corps. That’s easy to say but Cousin knows that it takes a lot of work to take advantage of the catch radius of a player like Pryor or Doctson. It requires reading the field differently and a different kind of throw. Cousins will have to develop faith that his receivers can make the play and there is nothing that will accomplish that but hundreds of reps starting next week, when the rules permit the offense and defense to line up against each other.

Finlay:  Beyond Cousins, Colt McCoy needs to also build trust and a knowledge base with the new wideouts. Cousins has been remarkably durable as a starting QB, but the Redskins coaches believe in McCoy at a high level should their starter go down. It's harder for McCoy to develop timing with the starting receivers because he gets many less reps during the season, so in the offseason time is on his side. 

It's also key for Nate Sudfeld to continue his development. Former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan believed Sudfeld could emerge as an NFL starter with a few seasons of learning. This will be the second year for the former Indiana Hoosier, the speed of the NFL should be customary for him now. 

Ultimately though, these OTAs need to be about Cousins asserting himself to a new offense. Jackson and Garçon were alphas; they're gone. While Cousins piled up a ton of yards in 2016, he never reached the peak last year that Redskins fans saw late in the 2015 season. Cousins, and Washington, need to get back to that level.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

