Redskins 2017 NFL Schedule Week 2 vs. Rams: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

Redskins 2017 NFL Schedule Week 2 vs. Rams: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Michelle Martinelli September 11, 2017 1:24 PM

So, things didn't exactly go as planned for the Washington Redskins during their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Although considering how the Redskins preseason games went, the season opener wasn't entirely shocking. 

The team's offense didn't really meet the bare minimum for what it's expected to do, much less have a standout performance, and the Redskins lost to the Eagles, 30-17. Kirk Cousins completed just 23 of 40 passes for 240 yards, adding one touchdown and one interception, but he also fumbled and lost the ball twice. The Eagles also came up with four sacks, so clearly there's some work to be done on the offensive line as well. 

So that leaves a lot of questions up in the air. Will Terrelle Pryor continue to drop key, catchable passes? Will Ryan Kerrigan get more pick sixes this season? Will the third-down defense toughen up eventually?

But dropping their season opener is nothing new for Washington, and the team has a history of being able to bounce back as the season moves forward. Traveling out to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the L.A. Rams this weekend for Week 2 might be the perfect opportynity to get back on the winning track. 

Redskins Kickoff gets things started at 3:30 p.m. ET on CSN Mid-Atlantic, with the Redskins vs. Rams Week 2 game set for a 4:25 p.m. ET start.

So before the Redskins-Rams matchup, here's everything you need to know to be ready for the game Sunday. 

Redskins vs. Rams, Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season

Who: Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

What: Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season

When: Sunday, September 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Radio: Redskins Radio Network

Washington Redskins 2017 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1 (Sun. 9/10): 30-17 loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 (Sun. 9/17): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. 

Week 3 (Sun. 9/24): vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m.

Week 4 (Mon. 10/2): at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. 

Week 5 (Sun. 10/8): BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Sun. 10/15): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 7 (Mon. 10/23): at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. 

Week 8 (Sun. 10/29): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun. 11/5): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun. 11/12): vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 11 (Sun. 11/29): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Thurs. 11/23): vs. New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Thurs. 11/30): at Dallas Cowboys, 8:25 p.m. 

Week 14 (Sun. 12/10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. 

Week 15 (Sun. 12/17): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 16 (Sun. 12/24): vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17 (Sun. 12/31): at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. 

Two mistakes ruin what could've been a productive Redskins debut for Terrelle Pryor

Two mistakes ruin what could've been a productive Redskins debut for Terrelle Pryor

By Peter Hailey September 11, 2017 2:30 PM

The hope was that Terrelle Pryor's regular season Redskins debut would mirror what the receiver showed during a consistently dazzling training camp in Richmond.

Unfortunately for Washington, Pryor's first meaningful game action looked more like what he displayed in a far less dazzling preseason.

The 28-year-old's final stat line — six catches for 66 yards — isn't disheartening, but it could've been much, much healthier. And Pryor was well aware of that after his team's 30-17 loss to the Eagles Sunday at FedEx Field. 

"I just gotta be better," he told reporters postgame. "I put this game on myself. I definitely let my teammates down, but I'm [going to] hold my chin up high and work harder. That's all I can do."

Drops are what marred an otherwise promising first performance for the free agent signing. Actually, one drop and one play that didn't go down as a drop, but ended similarly nonetheless: with a catchable ball on the ground. 

Let's start with that second missed opportunity first. On the Redskins' opening offensive play against Philly, Kirk Cousins lofted a deep shot to a streaking Pryor, who had beaten his man and was running free. There was one problem, however: He couldn't locate the pass. 

"I didn't even know it was thrown, because I was running up the hash, so I was looking up this way and all I heard was the crowd cheering, so I knew it was going deep, and I was like, 'Where the hell is the ball at?'" he recalled. "I couldn't see. It got lost in the sun."

Perhaps it's an unfair comparison, but one can't help but wonder if a shorter, more experienced No. 11 — one who caught plenty of long tosses from Cousins in D.C. — would've been able to track the potential touchdown.

As much as it hurt to miss that one, however, a drop by Pryor in the fourth quarter was even more damaging.

Down by two in the final quarter, Washington's offense took the field on their own goal line looking to regain the lead. They began the possession with a risky but nicely-executed play action, and Cousins threw to Pryor over the middle for a first down that would've given the 'Skins plenty of momentum.

Yet Pryor just couldn't hold onto the ball, and Tress Way came on to punt a few plays later. 

The still-raw receiver again blamed himself for the error.

"Soon as it touched my hands, I started to run to see if I had a crease," Pryor said. "I’ve got to be a better professional and catch that ball and I can’t let the quarterback and can’t let the team down. I did today. It’s unfortunate, and I’ve got to do better."

It's encouraging that Pryor repeatedly said he was at fault and pledged to improve. Some of the catches he did make, meanwhile, were encouraging, too, including a 28-yarder in which he outran multiple members of the Eagles' secondary after making the grab.

But for a player who may be tiring of questions about the chemistry he has with his QB and what's wrong with his hands, Week 1 was far from encouraging. Everything seems to be set up for him to have a monstrous 2017 in Burgundy and Gold, yet Pryor has to go out and snatch the opportunity — and then hold onto it, too.

Terrelle Pryor says he let Redskins down with multiple dropped passes

Terrelle Pryor says he let Redskins down with multiple dropped passes

By Michelle Martinelli September 11, 2017 10:56 AM

LISTEN TO TERRELLE PRYOR'S FULL POSTGAME INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

Terrelle Pryor disappointed Redskins Nation during his first game in Washington. But after the team’s 30-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, no one was harder on the wide receiver than himself.

Pryor’s six catches for 66 yards were relatively forgettable.

What stands out in his mind were the several dropped passes he had throughout the game, starting with a deep ball on the very first play of the game.

“I put this game on myself,” Pryor said Sunday afterward. “I definitely let my teammates down, but I’m gonna hold my chin up high and work harder. That’s all I can do.

“But I don’t like that, I don’t like dropping. I start looking to run because I wanna create a big play, and I don’t really focus in, especially because (the ball is) a little behind, so I’ve just gotta focus more on it. And I put this one definitely on me.”

From the game’s opening play, Pryor said he lost the ball in the sun. Later in the first quarter, he dropped the ball in the end zone. Jordan Reed was called for holding on that play anyway, but Pryor can’t drop what would have been a touchdown. His struggles continued through the fourth quarter when he dropped another one.

Kirk Cousins blamed himself for the dropped passes. But as CSN’s JP Finlay explained, the Redskins’ loss was about more than just Pryor’s issues.

It was entirely the fault of the offense in general.

Pryor doesn’t disagree, but he’s taking responsibility.

“I’m just like real pissed at myself right now, and I put this game totally on myself,” he said. “Our defense — they stopped them. They had the ball punted, and that’s all I think about right now, so I’ll get over it.”

 

 

