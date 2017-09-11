Redskins 2017 NFL Schedule Week 2 vs. Rams: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

The hope was that Terrelle Pryor's regular season Redskins debut would mirror what the receiver showed during a consistently dazzling training camp in Richmond.

Unfortunately for Washington, Pryor's first meaningful game action looked more like what he displayed in a far less dazzling preseason.

The 28-year-old's final stat line — six catches for 66 yards — isn't disheartening, but it could've been much, much healthier. And Pryor was well aware of that after his team's 30-17 loss to the Eagles Sunday at FedEx Field.

"I just gotta be better," he told reporters postgame. "I put this game on myself. I definitely let my teammates down, but I'm [going to] hold my chin up high and work harder. That's all I can do."

Drops are what marred an otherwise promising first performance for the free agent signing. Actually, one drop and one play that didn't go down as a drop, but ended similarly nonetheless: with a catchable ball on the ground.

Let's start with that second missed opportunity first. On the Redskins' opening offensive play against Philly, Kirk Cousins lofted a deep shot to a streaking Pryor, who had beaten his man and was running free. There was one problem, however: He couldn't locate the pass.

"I didn't even know it was thrown, because I was running up the hash, so I was looking up this way and all I heard was the crowd cheering, so I knew it was going deep, and I was like, 'Where the hell is the ball at?'" he recalled. "I couldn't see. It got lost in the sun."

Perhaps it's an unfair comparison, but one can't help but wonder if a shorter, more experienced No. 11 — one who caught plenty of long tosses from Cousins in D.C. — would've been able to track the potential touchdown.

As much as it hurt to miss that one, however, a drop by Pryor in the fourth quarter was even more damaging.

Down by two in the final quarter, Washington's offense took the field on their own goal line looking to regain the lead. They began the possession with a risky but nicely-executed play action, and Cousins threw to Pryor over the middle for a first down that would've given the 'Skins plenty of momentum.

Yet Pryor just couldn't hold onto the ball, and Tress Way came on to punt a few plays later.

The still-raw receiver again blamed himself for the error.

"Soon as it touched my hands, I started to run to see if I had a crease," Pryor said. "I’ve got to be a better professional and catch that ball and I can’t let the quarterback and can’t let the team down. I did today. It’s unfortunate, and I’ve got to do better."

It's encouraging that Pryor repeatedly said he was at fault and pledged to improve. Some of the catches he did make, meanwhile, were encouraging, too, including a 28-yarder in which he outran multiple members of the Eagles' secondary after making the grab.

But for a player who may be tiring of questions about the chemistry he has with his QB and what's wrong with his hands, Week 1 was far from encouraging. Everything seems to be set up for him to have a monstrous 2017 in Burgundy and Gold, yet Pryor has to go out and snatch the opportunity — and then hold onto it, too.