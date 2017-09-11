Redskins 2017 NFL Schedule Week 2 vs. Rams: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

So, things didn't exactly go as planned for the Washington Redskins during their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Although considering how the Redskins preseason games went, the season opener wasn't entirely shocking.
The team's offense didn't really meet the bare minimum for what it's expected to do, much less have a standout performance, and the Redskins lost to the Eagles, 30-17. Kirk Cousins completed just 23 of 40 passes for 240 yards, adding one touchdown and one interception, but he also fumbled and lost the ball twice. The Eagles also came up with four sacks, so clearly there's some work to be done on the offensive line as well.
So that leaves a lot of questions up in the air. Will Terrelle Pryor continue to drop key, catchable passes? Will Ryan Kerrigan get more pick sixes this season? Will the third-down defense toughen up eventually?
But dropping their season opener is nothing new for Washington, and the team has a history of being able to bounce back as the season moves forward. Traveling out to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the L.A. Rams this weekend for Week 2 might be the perfect opportynity to get back on the winning track.
Redskins Kickoff gets things started at 3:30 p.m. ET on CSN Mid-Atlantic, with the Redskins vs. Rams Week 2 game set for a 4:25 p.m. ET start.
So before the Redskins-Rams matchup, here's everything you need to know to be ready for the game Sunday.
Redskins vs. Rams, Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season
Who: Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
What: Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season
When: Sunday, September 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: NFL Game Pass
Radio: Redskins Radio Network
Washington Redskins 2017 Regular Season Schedule:
Week 1 (Sun. 9/10): 30-17 loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 (Sun. 9/17): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Week 3 (Sun. 9/24): vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m.
Week 4 (Mon. 10/2): at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m.
Week 5 (Sun. 10/8): BYE WEEK
Week 6 (Sun. 10/15): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m.
Week 7 (Mon. 10/23): at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m.
Week 8 (Sun. 10/29): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
Week 9 (Sun. 11/5): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
Week 10 (Sun. 11/12): vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.
Week 11 (Sun. 11/29): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m.
Week 12 (Thurs. 11/23): vs. New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.
Week 13 (Thurs. 11/30): at Dallas Cowboys, 8:25 p.m.
Week 14 (Sun. 12/10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Week 15 (Sun. 12/17): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m.
Week 16 (Sun. 12/24): vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m.
Week 17 (Sun. 12/31): at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.
