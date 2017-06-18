Ranking the top fantasy running backs in the NFC East

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 18, 39 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Timeline

Days until:



—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/17) 29

—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 53

—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 84

Redskins roster projection—offense

The Redskins are done with their offseason program and are headed into a six-week break prior to training camp. A lot will be sorted out in Richmond but it’s not too early to project what the 53-man roster will look like when the final cuts are made on September 2.

Here is a look at the offense; we'll look at the defense here tomorrow. Changes are from the last projection prior to OTAs.

Players new to the organization in 2017 are in italics. Rookies are also underlined.

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

Nothing is changing here. Sudfeld is progressing, albeit slowly. McCoy is the man Gruden trusts as his backup. And Cousins is the $24 million starter. All in Sharpie.

Running backs (3)

Starter: Rob Kelley

Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson

After skipping OTAs, Matt Jones did show up at minicamp, saving himself the $80,000 he would have been fined for missing it. That didn’t change his status as the fifth-string running back. One day during minicamp he was on a knee drinking water while others were doing special teams drills. Even if there is an issue with the top three backs, Mack Brown, not Jones, would be the next man up. If they decide to go with three tight ends, Brown gets the fourth job here.

Wide receivers (6)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)

Backups: Maurice Harris, Ryan Grant, Robert Davis

Change: Grant in, Brian Quick out

Quick did not impress anyone during the offseason program, opening the door for Grant to return for a fourth season. It’s another year for a receiver who does everything but catch passes. If Quick does make it, it will be at the expense of Davis’ spot, not Grant’s. Davis has been a little slow to catch on but he likely will make enough progress to be the sixth receiver, who usually is inactive on game days.

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed

Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

They have only kept three tight ends the last few years but carrying four is not unprecedented. In 2013, they drafted Reed and added him to the group that already had Paul, Logan Paulsen, and Fred Davis. Sprinkle has been slow to develop in minicamp and he will have to show progress in Richmond to make the roster.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses

Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Arie Kouandjio, Chase Roullier, John Kling

Change: Kling in, Vinston Painter out

The starters are in Sharpie. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Redskins picked up a veteran center to back up long while sixth-round rookie develops on the practice squad. I have Kling edging out Painter for the other backup tackle job.

Last three on: Sprinkle, Kling, Roullier

Last three cut: RB Keith Marshall, Brown, TE Derek Carrier

Offensive breakdown: 25 players, four rookies, a total of five new to the Redskins.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.