Ranking the top fantasy running backs in the NFC East

We previously argued that the NFC East is the top division when it comes to fantasy football wide receivers. There will be no such attempt with the running backs.
[2017 NFC East Running Back Rankings]
Ezekiel Elliott* rocks, but the Dallas Cowboys standout is the only obvious RB1 among the four teams. It's quite possible a true lead back will emerge with the Eagles, Giants and Redskins, but all have question marks with that top spot. There are young bucks -- Samaje Perine, Wayne Gallman -- entering the fray. There are second-year options -- Robert Kelley, Paul Perkins -- ready for more. There is a new guy -- LeGarrette Blount -- entering a very different offense from the one he scored an NFL-high 18 touchdowns in one year ago. There are veterans -- Darren Sproles, Chris Thompson, Shane Vereen -- not conceding their opportunities.
Fantasy running backs are the most coveted options because of scarcity and constant uncertainty. Here's an attempt at trying to clarify the NFC East candidates ahead of the 2017 Fantasy Football campaign.
* Speaking of Elliott, it would be stunning if he suffered from a sophomore slump. There's the talent and that stellar offensive line. The biggest fear might involve quarterback Zak Prescott taking a step back now that opposing defenses had a full offseason to study his game. Otherwise, Elliott is a clear contender as the overall No. 1 running back along with Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell and Arizona's David Johnson followed by a group including Buffalo's LeSean McCoy, Chicago's Jordan Howard and Los Angeles Chargers starter Melvin Gordon.
2017 Fantasy Football Links:
* Rookie running backs - No. 1, Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
* Rookie wide receivers - No. 1, Corey Davis, Titans
* Rookie quarterbacks - No. 1, Deshaun Watson, Texans
* NFC East wide receivers - No. 1, Odell Beckham Jr., Giants