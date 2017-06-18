Washington Redskins

Ranking the top fantasy running backs in the NFC East

Ranking the top fantasy running backs in the NFC East

By Ben Standig June 18, 2017 12:47 PM

We previously argued that the NFC East is the top division when it comes to fantasy football wide receivers. There will be no such attempt with the running backs.

[2017 NFC East Running Back Rankings]

Ezekiel Elliott* rocks, but the Dallas Cowboys standout is the only obvious RB1 among the four teams. It's quite possible a true lead back will emerge with the Eagles, Giants and Redskins, but all have question marks with that top spot. There are young bucks -- Samaje Perine, Wayne Gallman -- entering the fray. There are second-year options -- Robert Kelley, Paul Perkins -- ready for more. There is a new guy -- LeGarrette Blount -- entering a very different offense from the one he scored an NFL-high 18 touchdowns in one year ago. There are veterans -- Darren Sproles, Chris Thompson, Shane Vereen -- not conceding their opportunities. 

Fantasy running backs are the most coveted options because of scarcity and constant uncertainty. Here's an attempt at trying to clarify the NFC East candidates ahead of the 2017 Fantasy Football campaign.

* Speaking of Elliott, it would be stunning if he suffered from a sophomore slump. There's the talent and that stellar offensive line. The biggest fear might involve quarterback Zak Prescott taking a step back now that opposing defenses had a full offseason to study his game. Otherwise, Elliott is a clear contender as the overall No. 1 running back along with Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell and Arizona's David Johnson followed by a group including Buffalo's LeSean McCoy, Chicago's Jordan Howard and Los Angeles Chargers starter Melvin Gordon.

Need to Know: Post-minicamp Redskins 53-man roster projection, offense

Need to Know: Post-minicamp Redskins 53-man roster projection, offense

By Rich Tandler June 18, 2017 6:30 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 18, 39 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Timeline

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/17) 29
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 53
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 84

Redskins roster projection—offense

The Redskins are done with their offseason program and are headed into a six-week break prior to training camp. A lot will be sorted out in Richmond but it’s not too early to project what the 53-man roster will look like when the final cuts are made on September 2.

Here is a look at the offense; we'll look at the defense here tomorrow. Changes are from the last projection prior to OTAs.

Players new to the organization in 2017 are in italics. Rookies are also underlined.

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

Nothing is changing here. Sudfeld is progressing, albeit slowly. McCoy is the man Gruden trusts as his backup. And Cousins is the $24 million starter. All in Sharpie.  

Running backs (3)

Starter: Rob Kelley
Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson

After skipping OTAs, Matt Jones did show up at minicamp, saving himself the $80,000 he would have been fined for missing it. That didn’t change his status as the fifth-string running back. One day during minicamp he was on a knee drinking water while others were doing special teams drills. Even if there is an issue with the top three backs, Mack Brown, not Jones, would be the next man up. If they decide to go with three tight ends, Brown gets the fourth job here.  

Wide receivers (6)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)
Backups: Maurice Harris, Ryan Grant, Robert Davis

Change: Grant in, Brian Quick out

Quick did not impress anyone during the offseason program, opening the door for Grant to return for a fourth season. It’s another year for a receiver who does everything but catch passes. If Quick does make it, it will be at the expense of Davis’ spot, not Grant’s. Davis has been a little slow to catch on but he likely will make enough progress to be the sixth receiver, who usually is inactive on game days.   

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed
Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

They have only kept three tight ends the last few years but carrying four is not unprecedented. In 2013, they drafted Reed and added him to the group that already had Paul, Logan Paulsen, and Fred Davis. Sprinkle has been slow to develop in minicamp and he will have to show progress in Richmond to make the roster.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses
Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Arie Kouandjio, Chase Roullier, John Kling

Change: Kling in, Vinston Painter out

The starters are in Sharpie. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Redskins picked up a veteran center to back up long while sixth-round rookie develops on the practice squad. I have Kling edging out Painter for the other backup tackle job.

Last three on: Sprinkle, Kling, Roullier

Last three cut: RB Keith Marshall, Brown, TE Derek Carrier

Offensive breakdown: 25 players, four rookies, a total of five new to the Redskins.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Magician causes Samaje Perine to repeatedly freak out with insane card tricks

Magician causes Samaje Perine to repeatedly freak out with insane card tricks

By Peter Hailey June 17, 2017 2:20 PM

As he makes his transition from college to the NFL, Redskins running back Samaje Perine will be confused by a few things at times, such as blitz pickups or audible calls at the line.

With that being said, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner has likely already encountered the thing that will perplex him more than anything else in 2017: magic.

Back in May, the NFLPA hosted their annual Rookie Premiere event, an occasion where the first-year pros get their first chance to market themselves and meet potential business partners. At this year's showcase, though, a magician was also on hand, and he spent the day doing ridiculous tricks that shocked the players over and over again, including Perine.

Here is a sampling of quotes that Perine said during his time with the magician (coincidentally, these are also the things people say when watching the 21-year-old's highlights from his college days):

  • "I'm gonna freak out."
  • "You gotta be kidding me, dude."
  • "Oh my God!"
  • "What the... Dude, look!"
  • "There's no way this is real right now."

And here is footage of the magician's work, which features plenty of "OMG" faces from the fourth-round pick:

To be fair, that dude did some nutty stuff with those cards. The part where he put it on his forehead? That was blasphemous.

    MORE REDSKINS: RYAN KERRIGAN'S ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS ARE THE CUTEST

