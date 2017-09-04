Washington Redskins

A post-cuts look at the Redskins offensive depth chart

A post-cuts look at the Redskins offensive depth chart

By Rich Tandler September 04, 2017

A post-cuts look at the Redskins offensive depth chart

It looks like the dust has settled, at least pending resolution of the Su’a Cravens situation. On Tuesday, the Redskins will get to work preparing for the Eagles’ visit to town. Here is a look at the depth chart that Jay Gruden will be working with along with the changes since the 53-man roster that was finalized a year ago

We’ll look at the offense here, the defense tomorrow.

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Colt McCoy

Change from 2016: Nate Sudfeld out

The Redskins’ quarterback depth chart is one that many teams would like to have—for right now, anyway. Cousins is a quality starter and McCoy is an experienced backup. They added Alek Torgersen, an undrafted rookie out of Penn who was cut by the Falcons, to the practice squad after Sudfeld decided to sign on to the Eagles’ practice squad. Whether the depth chart here will stay solid next year, when Cousins will be a free agent, remains to be seen.

Running backs (4)

Starter: Rob Kelley
Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown

Changes: Matt Jones out; Perine, Brown in

Brown started 2016 on the practice squad and was promoted to the 53-man roster in London. Kelley took over the starting job then and if you project his stats from his nine starts over 16 games you get a 1000-yard rusher. There is some talent here and the group’s production may depend on how often Jay Gruden decides to have Cousins hand the ball to them.    

Wide receivers (5)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)
Backups: Brian Quick, Ryan Grant

Changes: Pierre Garçon, DeSean Jackson, Rashad Ross out; Pryor, Quick in

There is a lot of focus on who’s gone as the Redskins became the first team ever to lose a pair of 1000-yard receivers in the same season. The pressure is on Doctson to stay on the field and on Pryor to fix whatever timing issues there are with Cousins.

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed
Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

Change: Added Sprinkle

The effectiveness of this group will depend almost entirely on how many games Reed is healthy enough to play. Davis is a good backup but he was at his best last year when lined up with Reed. Sprinkle could help, giving them a blocking TE who can catch passes, but that’s a fringe element. It’s really up to Reed.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses
Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Tyler Catalina, Chase Roullier, T.J. Clemmings

Changes: Kory Lichtensteiger, Arie Kouandjio, Austin Reiter out; Catalina, Roullier, Clemmings in

The Redskins go into this year with the same five starters they had most of last year (Long took over at center after Lichtensteiger was injured in Week 3). They were good pass blocking and perhaps underutilized as run blockers in 2016. We’ll see if Gruden puts their abilities to help move the ball on the ground to the test more.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

By JP Finlay September 04, 2017

Projected starting center Spencer Long returned to practice. He explained that he feels good and is hopeful to be back out there snapping the ball to Kirk Cousins next week when the Redskins take on the Eagles (full video above). 

Second-year wideout Josh Doctson got back on the practice field as well after missing the last two preseason games. He injured his hamstring in training camp, and though he played in Week 2 of the preseason, the leg again tightened up on him before preseason Week 3. Doctson took part in position and individual drills with the rest of the receivers. 

On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Junior Galette practiced and said following the session that he feels "great." He added the timing was perfect too as his legs feel healthy with the Eagles coming to town. In the locker room following the session, Galette did not have the large ice bag on his leg that had been present after the last few practices. 

Rookie outside linebacker Ryan Anderson also practiced. He hadn't played since the first preseason game while working to come back from a stinger injury. 

Redskins Playbook: Making sense of Su'a Cravens' 'exempt/left squad' roster situation

Redskins Playbook: Making sense of Su'a Cravens' 'exempt/left squad' roster situation

By JP Finlay September 04, 2017

A day after cutting their squad from 90 to 53 players, the Redskins made a much more obscure roster move Sunday by placing Su'a Cravens on "their Exempt/Left Squad list."

Of course the move came after Cravens informed Washington team president Bruce Allen of his pending retirement. Allen convinced Cravens to take some time to think about it, and the exempt/left squad list allows Cravens four weeks off to consider his future. 

After that, the options get much tighter. This explanation comes from an AP story written by Brian McNally and Steve Whyno:

According to rules clarified by NFL and NFLPA spokesmen, a team has four weeks to decide a course of action for a player with a non-football exemption. If the Redskins use all four weeks, it would mean Cravens will miss at least Washington’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders and Kansas Chiefs.

The Redskins can choose to terminate Cravens’ contract or request waivers, trade him, activate him to their 53-man roster, request a roster exemption from the commissioner or put him on the reserve/left squad list. The final option would rule him out for the season.

What's known: The Redskins will start Deshazor Everett Week 1 against the Eagles. The players are confident in Everett's ability, and for good reason. When given the chance to play, both last season in Philadelphia and this preseason, Everett plays fast and aggressive. 

What's unknown: Cravens' future. 

After the four-week exemption period, it appears the Redskins have six options. Only one of the six will result in Cravens playing for Washington this year.

Want more Redskins?

