One significant stat that separates Christian McCaffrey from Dalvin Cook

Football coaches hate fumbles, and Jay Gruden is no different. Remember that Matt Jones had established himself as the Redskins lead running back despite persistent fumbling issues his first two years in the NFL. That was until a goal line fumble Week 7 in Detroit. Jones never played again in 2016.
Fast forward to Thursday night's NFL Draft, and the buzz surrounding the Redskins interest in Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey could all boil down to fumbles.
Both Cook and McCaffrey visited Redskins Park, and both players possess the speed and game-breaking ability that could deliver big returns to the Washington offense. Since the NFL Combine, McCaffrey has emerged as the higher draft pick.
Their college statistics are fairly similar. Both players went for more than 5,000 total yards in three college seasons. The size is similar too, as Cook gets listed at 6-foot and 209 pounds, while McCaffrey gets listed at 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds.
One area that's quite different: Fumbles.
An average NFL running back fumbles once every 100 carries. Rich Tandler researched an incredible stat about the two players:
- McCaffrey averages one fumble every 243 carries.
- Cook averages one fumble every 63 carries.
The difference is staggering. And it could be enough to keep the 'Skins away from Cook at 17.
