NFL Draft Countdown: 5 questions for Redskins Director of College Scouting Scott Campbell

Much talk surrounding the political scene in Washington centers on rebuilding infrastructure. Much talk surrounding the football scene in Washington centers on rebuilding the defensive line. Like infrastructure spending, there is plenty of talk about building up the Redskins D-line, but little action.

This offseason, Washington lost defensive tackles Chris Baker and Ricky Jean-François. Replacing them, the franchise signed Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain. While the new additions are younger than the players they replaced, neither has shown the ability of Baker or durability of Jean-François. Not to suggest McGee and McClain can't be better, but collectively, they haven't done it yet.

That leads the Redskins brass to this week's NFL Draft, with the first round held Thursday night. It's been more than 20 seasons since the 'Skins selected a defensive tackle in the first round, but oddly, the last time it happened has a strong similarity to 2017.

In 1997, then general manager Charley Casserly selected Kenard Lang out of Miami with the 17th overall pick. Thursday night, Bruce Allen and the 'Skins draft team hold the 17th pick. Washington has not selected at 17 since they took Lang 20 years ago.

Digging a bit deeper, the Burgundy and Gold have selected in the 17th overall spot four times in the franchise's history. Two of those four selections have been used to take defensive linemen; Lang in 1997 and Bobby Wilson in 1991.

It's relatively easy to dismiss the odd coincidence of the 17th pick and D-line selections. In fact, barring some unexpected development Thursday night, there isn't really a true defensive tackle that makes sense at 17.

Remember, however, that crazy things happen at the NFL Draft. Every year.

And history tends to repeat itself.

