NFL Draft Countdown: 5 questions for Redskins Director of College Scouting Scott Campbell

By JP Finlay April 24, 2017 7:27 AM

Redskins Director of College Scouting Scott Campbell will speak to the media on Monday, and there are plenty of questions as Washington prepares for the draft on Thursday.

Some of the most important topics will not be about what college players the 'Skins will target, but rather the state of the front office since the ouster of former general manager Scot McCloughan. That said, Campbell plays a huge role in draft decisions, and it will be quite interesting to inquire on strategy. 

Below are five questions for Campbell:

  1. What now - With McCloughan gone, what, if any, changes have happened in the front office? Does Campbell have more control or input on player selection? 
  2. Final say - Again, with McCloughan gone, who makes the final call on players? Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden made very clear during NFL League Meetings a few weeks back that a composite of Redskins officials work to establish a grade for each draft prospect. The team then drafts based on those grades. But eventually, the team will be forced to deviate from the draft board or make a decision on two players with similar grades. Who makes the final call?
  3. Need or talent - Redskins fans tend to grow frustrated at the suggestion of taking the best player available in the NFL Draft, but that is also the methodology the franchise has employed. That system delivered first-round picks of a guard in 2015 and a receiver in 2016; neither position had great need. Washington most needs help on its defensive line, and the defensive side of the ball overall.
  4. Sweet 17 - The entire draft is an opportunity for the 'Skins to add talent, but no pick carries as much potential as the 17th overall. The speculation is wild about what player might land with the Burgundy and Gold, and the rumors will only build this week. Is a running back in play? Haason Reddick? Could off-field concerns drop Reuben Foster to 17? 
  5. Another arm - Washington has Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld under contract in 2017. After that, however, Cousins could be gone. Will the 'Skins look to add another passer, perhaps on Friday or Saturday in the later rounds? If they do, it's unlikely the team will carry four QBs this fall, so a decision could accompany that pick.
  6. Trading places - Might a trade be in the works? Last year the Skins made a number of trades over the course of the three-day draft, and it's likely more deals get worked out this week in Philadelphia. Does that mean a mega-trade that includes Cousins? Probably not. But it would not be a surprise if the franchise traded down in the first round, like they did in 2016. 

Redskins agree to terms with restricted free agent Will Compton

By Rich Tandler April 24, 2017 12:52 PM

The Redskins’ now have both of their restricted free agent players under contract.

Running back Chris Thompson signed his tender last week. Today, news came out that Will Compton has now signed his on the line.

Compton received the low tender last month, which is worth a salary of $1.8 million. He had the right to sign an offer sheet with another team, giving the Redskins a chance to match it. But he had no offers and his only realistic option was to return to Washington.

Compton started 15 games for the Redskins last year. He was second on the team with 50 tackles and he had one interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

History suggests Redskins could land defensive tackle in 1st round

By JP Finlay April 24, 2017 9:36 AM

Much talk surrounding the political scene in Washington centers on rebuilding infrastructure. Much talk surrounding the football scene in Washington centers on rebuilding the defensive line. Like infrastructure spending, there is plenty of talk about building up the Redskins D-line, but little action. 

This offseason, Washington lost defensive tackles Chris Baker and Ricky Jean-François. Replacing them, the franchise signed Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain. While the new additions are younger than the players they replaced, neither has shown the ability of Baker or durability of Jean-François. Not to suggest McGee and McClain can't be better, but collectively, they haven't done it yet.

That leads the Redskins brass to this week's NFL Draft, with the first round held Thursday night. It's been more than 20 seasons since the 'Skins selected a defensive tackle in the first round, but oddly, the last time it happened has a strong similarity to 2017.

In 1997, then general manager Charley Casserly selected Kenard Lang out of Miami with the 17th overall pick. Thursday night, Bruce Allen and the 'Skins draft team hold the 17th pick. Washington has not selected at 17 since they took Lang 20 years ago. 

Digging a bit deeper, the Burgundy and Gold have selected in the 17th overall spot four times in the franchise's history. Two of those four selections have been used to take defensive linemen; Lang in 1997 and Bobby Wilson in 1991. 

It's relatively easy to dismiss the odd coincidence of the 17th pick and D-line selections. In fact, barring some unexpected development Thursday night, there isn't really a true defensive tackle that makes sense at 17.

Remember, however, that crazy things happen at the NFL Draft. Every year. 

And history tends to repeat itself.

