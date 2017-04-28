Washington Redskins

Quick Links

NFL Draft 2017 Redskins live blog: Second round draft tracker updates, analysis

NFL Draft 2017 Redskins live blog: Second round draft tracker updates, analysis

By Brendan Darr April 28, 2017 4:41 PM

Trending Now

1:40

Who wore it better: Joe Biden or 'Two-Button Tony'?

0:27

Wall and Beal can't stop grinning about 73-point game

3:50

Things get emotional after Chenier's last game in the booth

0:28

John Wall gets it done on both ends of the court

1:29

Kent Bazemore pushes Bradley Beal during transition slam

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Redskins got themselves aa steal in Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with the No. 17 overall pick.

On Friday, the second and third rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft takes place, and the Redskins head into the second day with two picks at their disposal.

The Redskins will select No. 49 overall (2nd-17) and No. 81 overall (3rd-17) unless they make a draft day trade.

Will the Redskins make a trade? Who are the best available players in the second and third round? 

The CSN NFL Draft Second Round Live Blog has you covered.

RELATED: REDSKINS CAN GET CREATIVE ON DAY 2

What: 2017 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3
When: Friday, April 28, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia, Penn.
TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network
Live Stream: WatchESPN App

RELATED: FINAL 2017 NFL MOCK DRAFT

Lets head to the Live blog (Click here for First Round Live Blog):

REDSKINS 2017 NFL DRAFT SECOND ROUND TRACKER

11:33 PM - 105TH PICK: PITTSBURGH STEELERS TAKE PITTSBURGH RB JAMES CONNER.

James Conner beat cancer. Now he's going to beat NFL defenders into the end zone in his hometown. An incredible story.

11:23 PM - Kid, I have an idea... you back up the two-time Super Bowl champion. 

11:20 PM - 99TH PICK: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TAKE WEST VIRGINIA CB RASUL DOUGLAS.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have addressed their need in the secondary. 

11:03 PM - 92ND PICK: DALLAS COWBOYS TAKE MICHIGAN CB JOURDAN LEWIS.

The Cowboys add another cornerback. Given how the rest of the division has reloaded at receiver, a wise strategy. 

11:00 PM - 91ST PICK: LOS ANGELES RAMS TAKE BOSTON COLLEGE S JOHN JOHNSON.

10:36 PM - 84TH PICK: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS TAKE PENN STATE WR CHRIS GODWIN. 

As if the Bucs didn't already have enough offensive firepower. 

10:26 PM - 81ST PICK: WASHINGTON REDSKINS TAKE UCLA CB FABIAN MOREAU.

London Fletcher gave it right back to the Philly fans. 

10:15 PM - 78TH PICK: BALTIMORE RAVENS TAKE ALABAMA OLB TIM WILLIAMS. 

Alabama to DMV continues. 

10:02 PM - 74TH PICK: BALTIMORE RAVENS TAKE MICHIGAN DE CHRIS WORMLEY

9:52 PM - 69TH PICK: LOS ANGELES RAMS TAKE EASTERN WASHINGTON WR COOPER KUPP.

Nice. 

9:39 PM - WE'VE REACHED THE THIRD ROUND. 65TH PICK: CLEVELAND BROWNS TAKE CHARLOTTE DT LARRY OGUNJOBI.

9:15 PM - 60TH PICK: DALLAS COWBOYS SELECT COLORADO CB CHIWODE AWUZIE. 

Drew Pearson, who announced the pick, turned heel on Philly.

And the full video:

9:04 PM - 56TH PICK: OAKLAND RAIDERS SELECT UCONN S OBI MELIFONWU.

Washington still has a need at safety and that is one less on the board when the Redskins are up next.

8:58 PM - 55TH PICK: NEW YORK GIANTS SELECT ALABAMA DT DALVIN TOMLINSON.

The Giants added another star in the middle of their defensive line.

8:47 PM - 52ND PICK: CLEVELAND BROWNS SELECT NOTRE DAME QB DESHONE KIZER. 

8:28 PM - 49TH PICK: WASHINGTON REDSKINS SELECT ALABAMA OLB RYAN ANDERSON.

Redskins are 2-for-2 on drafting Alabama defensive stars. Roll Tide. 

8:24 PM - 48TH PICK: CINCINNATI BENGALS TAKE OKLAHOMA RB JOE MIXON.

So, there's that. 

8:14 PM - 45TH PICK: CHICAGO BEARS TAKE ASHLAND TE ADAM SHAHEEN.

The first non-FBS player selected in the draft. 

8:05 PM - 43RD PICK: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TAKE WASHINGTON CB SIDNEY JONES.

Another player the Redskins really liked and could have taken at No. 49. Now he's going to a rival. Ouch. 

7:53 PM - 41ST PICK: MINNESOTA VIKINGS TAKE FLORIDA STATE RB DALVIN COOK.

He seemed to be one of the Redskins favorite prospects. They will have to look elsewhere at running back now.

7:41 PM - 38TH PICK: SAN DIEGO CHARGERS TAKE WESTERN KENTUCKY G/C FORREST LAMP.

He was mocked to the Redskins often throughout the draft process. Also, he loves lamp:

7:34 PM - 36TH PICK: ARIZONA CARDINALS TAKE WASHINGTON S BUDDA BAKER.  

Another potential target for the Redskins is off the board. 

7:25 PM - 35TH PICK: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TAKE MICHIGAN STATE DL MALIK MCDOWELL. 

McDowell was considered a target of the Redskins, so that is one man off the list. 

7:15 PM - THE FIRST PICK OF THE SECOND ROUND IS IN --  33RD PICK: GREEN BAY TAKES WASHINGTON CB KEVIN KING. 

The Packers were considered one of the teams likely to take RB Dalvin Cook. Could his slide continue to No. 49? 

7:13 PM - Do you get it? Do you? His name is Taco! 

7:05 PM - You won't believe this, but the Philadelphia crowd let Roger Goodell have it ... again. 

6:22 PM - File this in the "stories we didn't expect to see" folder -- Per Anita Marks, the Giants were looking to trade up for QB Pat Mahomes II from Texas Tech. I guess Eli Manning can't play forever, but using a first round pick on his heir apparent in 2017 didn't seem likely.

5:27 PM - As more information about CB Gareon Conley taking a polygraph has come out, so too have questions about the legality of it. 

4:50 PM - Rich Tandler narrowed down the Redskins' second and third-round NFL Draft choices to just five guys. Here they are. 

4:45 PM - This list will be important today. Who are the best available players the Redskins could think about drafting in the second round?

4:30 PM - We wrote about this, but this graphic is worth looking at again. And again. And again.

4:20 PM - Want to get to know the NFL Draft prospects? Want to go inside the war room with a former GM? Ever wondered what a player evaluation looks like? Former NFL GM Charley Casserly and CSN's Julie Donaldson have you covered in our CSN Draft Room. It's your go-to source for 2017 NFL Draft material.

4:05 PM - The CSN team is all over the place today. Be sure to follow them on Twitter. Redskins Insider JP Finlay is at the Draft in Philadelphia. Redskins writer Rich Tandler and CSN anchor Chick Hernandez are at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. and NFL analyst Trevor Matich is in the CSN Draft Room. Be sure to follow @CSNRedskins for all your draft night coverage. 

4:00 PM - Welcome to CSN's live draft tracker for the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Quick Links

Jay Gruden squashes perception that Alabama defenders don't produce in NFL

Jay Gruden squashes perception that Alabama defenders don't produce in NFL

By JP Finlay April 29, 2017 1:02 AM

Trending Now

1:40

Who wore it better: Joe Biden or 'Two-Button Tony'?

0:27

Wall and Beal can't stop grinning about 73-point game

3:50

Things get emotional after Chenier's last game in the booth

0:28

John Wall gets it done on both ends of the court

1:29

Kent Bazemore pushes Bradley Beal during transition slam

Alabama dominates college football in a way few teams ever have. In the last two seasons, the Crimson Tide has lost just two games, winning one national title and narrowly missing a second.

The strength of 'Bama, year after year, is their defense. Nick Saban coaches it, Nick Saban knows it, and Nick Saban demands the best from his players. 

Oddly, however, a few recent Alabama defenders drafted to the NFL have not produced. Or at least their production did not match their draft status. 

It's not too hard to pick names that fit that perception. Rolando McClain. Terrance Cody. Dre Kirkpatrick. And at running back, Trent Richardson didn't help.

Still, the Redskins invested heavily in the Tide during the 2017 draft. Their top two picks played for Saban's defense last year, and Washington coach Jay Gruden does not buy any part of the perception that 'Bama products regress in the NFL.

"I don’t see any negative whatsoever with them going to Alabama," Gruden said late Friday night.

The 'Skins selected Jonathan Allen in the first round and Ryan Anderson in the second. Both guys started on the Tide's front seven, and both players dominated.

"They come there and they are well coached. Anytime you watch college football, and you watch other defenses, no disrespect, and then you flip on an Alabama game, it’s different," Gruden said. "The speed is different. They are well-coached, they are in their gaps, they play hard, they play physical, and that’s from Week 1 until the end. That has to appeal to you as a coach. They are using their hands, they are physical, they are chasing the ball, they are running to the ball."

The perception, right or wrong, has two main positions. The first is that the Alabama defense looks so good because it is full of five-star recruits. When everyone is good, or great, on the college level, it's hard to truly judge any singular player's game tape. The second is that Saban is so exhausting, so demanding of his players, they arrive to the NFL with too many reps.

For those around the NFL, both theories are laughable. Pro scouts know game tape. How else can they judge a future first rounder when he matches up against a walk-on? And for every alleged 'Bama bust, think about Haha Clinton-Dox or Landon Collins or C.J. Mosley or Dont'a Hightower. 

Might some Tide players get overdrafted because of their success and high profile? That's a different conversation. What's certain is the Redskins are quite confident in both of their Alabama draft picks.

"We know they are both highly intelligent guys. They understand football, understand X’s and O’s and they both play very hard with a high motor and they are well-coached."

<<<LOOKING AT REDSKINS DRAFT PROSPECTS>>>

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Redskins focus on defense through three rounds in the NFL Draft

Redskins focus on defense through three rounds in the NFL Draft

By Rich Tandler April 29, 2017 12:06 AM

Trending Now

1:40

Who wore it better: Joe Biden or 'Two-Button Tony'?

0:27

Wall and Beal can't stop grinning about 73-point game

3:50

Things get emotional after Chenier's last game in the booth

0:28

John Wall gets it done on both ends of the court

1:29

Kent Bazemore pushes Bradley Beal during transition slam

Coming into the offseason, there was plenty of talk coming from the Redskins organization that the team needed to upgrade the defense. Those who have been following the team for a while have heard this for many years now. However, usually the talk is just that, with more draft capital and free agency money going to the offense year in and year out.

But this year things are different.

The lion’s share of free agent spending went to the defense. They added linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee, linebacker Zach Brown, and safety D.J. Swearinger. Now they have started off their draft with a laser focus in the defensive side of the ball.

RELATED: Redskins add cornerback with first round talent, but injuries pushed him to the third round

In the first round, they were delighted to take Jonathan Allen, the top-rated defensive lineman on their board. In the second round they went with outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, a teammate of Allen’s at Alabama. Then in the third round the pick was cornerback Fabian Moreau out of UCLA.

It’s been 20 years since the Redskins have gone so heavy with defensive picks at the top of the draft. Not since 1997 have they taken defensive players in the first three rounds of the draft. That year they took DE Kenard Lang, LB Greg Jones, and LB Derek Smith in rounds one, two, and three, respectively.

We will see how much impact the three draft picks have on the defense and, as Redskins fans have learned over the years, an influx of free agents on defense doesn’t guarantee improvement on that side of the ball.

But at least the Redskins organization is putting its money, and its draft picks, where its mouth is and that has be considered a positive development.

MORE REDSKINS: Redskins make it two Alabama defenders in the 2017 draft class so far

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Load more