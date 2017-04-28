NFL Draft 2017 Redskins live blog: Second round draft tracker updates, analysis

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Redskins got themselves aa steal in Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with the No. 17 overall pick.

On Friday, the second and third rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft takes place, and the Redskins head into the second day with two picks at their disposal.

The Redskins will select No. 49 overall (2nd-17) and No. 81 overall (3rd-17) unless they make a draft day trade.

Will the Redskins make a trade? Who are the best available players in the second and third round?

The CSN NFL Draft Second Round Live Blog has you covered.

What: 2017 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia, Penn.

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN App

Lets head to the Live blog (Click here for First Round Live Blog):

REDSKINS 2017 NFL DRAFT SECOND ROUND TRACKER

11:33 PM - 105TH PICK: PITTSBURGH STEELERS TAKE PITTSBURGH RB JAMES CONNER.

James Conner beat cancer. Now he's going to beat NFL defenders into the end zone in his hometown. An incredible story.

11:23 PM - Kid, I have an idea... you back up the two-time Super Bowl champion.

David Webb: "I don't know what my role is on the team yet." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) April 29, 2017

11:20 PM - 99TH PICK: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TAKE WEST VIRGINIA CB RASUL DOUGLAS.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have addressed their need in the secondary.

11:03 PM - 92ND PICK: DALLAS COWBOYS TAKE MICHIGAN CB JOURDAN LEWIS.

The Cowboys add another cornerback. Given how the rest of the division has reloaded at receiver, a wise strategy.

11:00 PM - 91ST PICK: LOS ANGELES RAMS TAKE BOSTON COLLEGE S JOHN JOHNSON.

10:36 PM - 84TH PICK: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS TAKE PENN STATE WR CHRIS GODWIN.

As if the Bucs didn't already have enough offensive firepower.

10:26 PM - 81ST PICK: WASHINGTON REDSKINS TAKE UCLA CB FABIAN MOREAU.

London Fletcher gave it right back to the Philly fans.

10:15 PM - 78TH PICK: BALTIMORE RAVENS TAKE ALABAMA OLB TIM WILLIAMS.

Alabama to DMV continues.

10:02 PM - 74TH PICK: BALTIMORE RAVENS TAKE MICHIGAN DE CHRIS WORMLEY

9:52 PM - 69TH PICK: LOS ANGELES RAMS TAKE EASTERN WASHINGTON WR COOPER KUPP.

Nice.

9:39 PM - WE'VE REACHED THE THIRD ROUND. 65TH PICK: CLEVELAND BROWNS TAKE CHARLOTTE DT LARRY OGUNJOBI.

9:15 PM - 60TH PICK: DALLAS COWBOYS SELECT COLORADO CB CHIWODE AWUZIE.

Drew Pearson, who announced the pick, turned heel on Philly.

Drew Pearson did everything except call the Eagles fans "roody poo candy asses." Went heel. Awesome. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2017

And the full video:

9:04 PM - 56TH PICK: OAKLAND RAIDERS SELECT UCONN S OBI MELIFONWU.

Washington still has a need at safety and that is one less on the board when the Redskins are up next.

8:58 PM - 55TH PICK: NEW YORK GIANTS SELECT ALABAMA DT DALVIN TOMLINSON.

The Giants added another star in the middle of their defensive line.

8:47 PM - 52ND PICK: CLEVELAND BROWNS SELECT NOTRE DAME QB DESHONE KIZER.

8:28 PM - 49TH PICK: WASHINGTON REDSKINS SELECT ALABAMA OLB RYAN ANDERSON.

Redskins are 2-for-2 on drafting Alabama defensive stars. Roll Tide.

Tide keeps rolling.



Ryan Anderson to D.C. pic.twitter.com/z3NKCV7spw — CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) April 29, 2017

8:24 PM - 48TH PICK: CINCINNATI BENGALS TAKE OKLAHOMA RB JOE MIXON.

So, there's that.

8:14 PM - 45TH PICK: CHICAGO BEARS TAKE ASHLAND TE ADAM SHAHEEN.

The first non-FBS player selected in the draft.

8:05 PM - 43RD PICK: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TAKE WASHINGTON CB SIDNEY JONES.

Another player the Redskins really liked and could have taken at No. 49. Now he's going to a rival. Ouch.

7:53 PM - 41ST PICK: MINNESOTA VIKINGS TAKE FLORIDA STATE RB DALVIN COOK.

He seemed to be one of the Redskins favorite prospects. They will have to look elsewhere at running back now.

7:41 PM - 38TH PICK: SAN DIEGO CHARGERS TAKE WESTERN KENTUCKY G/C FORREST LAMP.

He was mocked to the Redskins often throughout the draft process. Also, he loves lamp:

Excited to light things up in my new team city with @LampsPlus! 🌲💡 Details: https://t.co/8j0plfZMI3 pic.twitter.com/w9ayhXPs1C — Forrest Lamp (@flamp76) April 27, 2017

7:34 PM - 36TH PICK: ARIZONA CARDINALS TAKE WASHINGTON S BUDDA BAKER.

Another potential target for the Redskins is off the board.

7:25 PM - 35TH PICK: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TAKE MICHIGAN STATE DL MALIK MCDOWELL.

McDowell was considered a target of the Redskins, so that is one man off the list.

7:15 PM - THE FIRST PICK OF THE SECOND ROUND IS IN -- 33RD PICK: GREEN BAY TAKES WASHINGTON CB KEVIN KING.

The Packers were considered one of the teams likely to take RB Dalvin Cook. Could his slide continue to No. 49?

7:13 PM - Do you get it? Do you? His name is Taco!

7:05 PM - You won't believe this, but the Philadelphia crowd let Roger Goodell have it ... again.

6:22 PM - File this in the "stories we didn't expect to see" folder -- Per Anita Marks, the Giants were looking to trade up for QB Pat Mahomes II from Texas Tech. I guess Eli Manning can't play forever, but using a first round pick on his heir apparent in 2017 didn't seem likely.

5:27 PM - As more information about CB Gareon Conley taking a polygraph has come out, so too have questions about the legality of it.

The Gareon Conley polygraph test creates a potential hot-potato scenario for the Ravens, based on federal law https://t.co/ib3fk1nGf4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2017

4:50 PM - Rich Tandler narrowed down the Redskins' second and third-round NFL Draft choices to just five guys. Here they are.

4:45 PM - This list will be important today. Who are the best available players the Redskins could think about drafting in the second round?

4:30 PM - We wrote about this, but this graphic is worth looking at again. And again. And again.

4:00 PM - Welcome to CSN's live draft tracker for the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night.