New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: How the Redskins got their first win in Los Angeles

New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: How the Redskins got their first win in Los Angeles

By JP Finlay September 18, 2017 10:48 AM

Game balls and goats - JP Finlay and Rich Tandler discuss their biggest takeaways from Washington's Week 2 win over the Rams and revisit their over/under predictions from earlier in the week.

Need to Know: Redskins vs. Rams by the numbers

By Rich Tandler September 18, 2017 5:00 AM

LOS ANGELES—Here is what you need to know on this Monday, September 18, six days before the Washington Redskins play the Raiders at FedEx Field.

Today’s schedule: Jay Gruden conference call 3 p.m.

Days until:

—Sunday night Raiders @ Redskins (9/24) 6
—Monday night Redskins @ Chiefs (10/2) 14
—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 41

Redskins vs. Rams by the numbers

—The Redskins rushed for 229 yards against the Rams, the second-most under Jay Gruden. They just missed having the best rushing game with Gruden, falling a yard short of the 230 yards they got against the Eagles in Week 6 last year.

—They got 167 rushing yards in the first half, the most the team has compiled in the first half of a game since they got 174 in the first half against the Bucs on December 12, 2010.

—Robert Kelley rushed for 79 yards, Chris Thompson gained 77 on the ground and Samaje Perine got 67. The Redskins have not had three backs gain 65 yards or more in a game since December 1, 1957, when Ed Sutton (72), Jim Podoley (71) and Don Bosseler (68) did it.

—Kelley rushed for 63 yards in the first quarter. That’s the most in the opening quarter since Alfred Morris gained 70 in Week 14 of 2012.

—Thompson’s 77 yards came on just three carries. His average of 25.7 yards per carry was the best ever for a Redskin who had at least three carries in a game.

—Vernon Davis’ 18-yard catch in the third quarter was career catch No. 596, moving him into 10th place all-time in tight end receptions.

— Kirk Cousins started his 34th consecutive regular season game for the Redskins, already the third-longest streak by a Redskins quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger behind Joe Theismann (60 from 1980-84) and Mark Rypien (41 from 1990-93).

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Five observations on the Redskins 27-20 win over the Rams

By Rich Tandler September 17, 2017 11:33 PM

LOS ANGELES—Here are my five key observations from the Redskins’ 27-20 win over the Rams:

You have to run the ball to run the ball—The Redskins didn't have much traction in the running game last week against the Eagles. Sunday they ran early and often, setting the tone for the game. In the preseason Trent Williams often preached patience, saying that the running game needs time to wear down a defense. They never had a chance to do that last week. But in LA they got it rolling with 39 rushing attempts. They don’t need to rush that often every game but something in the 25 or more range will help.

Defense got the quick shut down—In four games last year the Redskins’ opponent need a touchdown in the last two minutes to win the game. They won three of those games, against the Ravens, Eagles, and Vikings but not before the Redskins had to survive a drive into the opponent’s territory. Sunday, a potential game-tying drive in the last two minutes was shut down immediately with Mason Foster’s interception. That’s the way good defenses do it. I’m not sure in the Redskins are there yet but it’s a good start.

Getting a win with a subpar game from Cousins—The Redskins have had trouble winning if Kirk Cousins is not on the top of his game. He wasn’t awful vs. the Rams—he didn’t turn the ball over unlike last week when he had two fumbles lost and an interception—but he wasn’t good enough to win without the strong running game. To his credit, he came through at the end, completing four of four passes on the winning drive with two completions to convert third downs including the game winner to Ryan Grant.

The Rams are an improving team—It’s early but it appears the Sean McVay has the Rams on the right track. You could argue that Jared Goff was the better of the two quarterbacks on the field in this matchup despite the interception. Todd Gurley had 88 yards rushing, his best game since December 13, 2015. I don’t see them as playoff contenders or anything but they will battle everyone on their schedule.

The Redskins needed this win, badly—As I said coming in, it wasn’t a must-win game but an 0-2 start would have been miserable and alarm bells would have started to go off. Now they can look to a pair of matchups against the AFC West with a degree of confidence. If they can win at least one against the Raiders or Chiefs they would be no worse than 2-2 going into the bye week. And it’s too early to pay that much attention to division standings, but after the Cowboys and Eagles lost they will be in either a three- or four-way tie for the division lead, pending the result of the Giants game Monday night.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

