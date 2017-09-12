New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: The Doctson situation, plus setting Week 2 Over/Unders

Not in the NFL as teams get ready for Week 2 of the regular season, Robert Griffin III is staying in shape by playing pickup basketball in Estonia.

Seriously.

She said that was smooth baby, I said just for you baby 😉 📹@gretesadeiko 🇪🇪 #Cardio #CrossTraining #YouDidntKnow #DidItOnEm #OntheFieldOrTheCourtImWitIt #Range A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

That these videos are edited together to show the full compass of Griffin's domination on the Estonian pickup circuit not withstanding, the former Redskins star passer looks healthy and certainly capable of knocking down a jumper.

While the controversy rages around Colin Kaepernick not finding work in the NFL, Griffin watches from the outside too. He even explained that he was playing basketball as a means for a cardio workout after Hurricane Irma forced Griffin to Estonia.

Doing Cardio in Estonia 🇪🇪 because of Hurricane Irma 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dEM5UgFQPV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2017

For all the snark, it's hard to believe that it was only five seasons ago Griffin lit the NFL on fire. FedEx Field rocked chanting R-G-3 and the partnerhship between the Redskins and their rookie passer seemed to have so much potential. Things change.

That jumper is nice though.

