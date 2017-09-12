New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: The Doctson situation, plus setting Week 2 Over/Unders

JP Finlay and Rich Tandler discuss how much we should worry about the Josh Doctson situation, plus they put a bow on Week 1 while looking ahead to Week 2 vs. the Rams.
Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!
Not in the NFL as teams get ready for Week 2 of the regular season, Robert Griffin III is staying in shape by playing pickup basketball in Estonia.
Seriously.
That these videos are edited together to show the full compass of Griffin's domination on the Estonian pickup circuit not withstanding, the former Redskins star passer looks healthy and certainly capable of knocking down a jumper.
While the controversy rages around Colin Kaepernick not finding work in the NFL, Griffin watches from the outside too. He even explained that he was playing basketball as a means for a cardio workout after Hurricane Irma forced Griffin to Estonia.
For all the snark, it's hard to believe that it was only five seasons ago Griffin lit the NFL on fire. FedEx Field rocked chanting R-G-3 and the partnerhship between the Redskins and their rookie passer seemed to have so much potential. Things change.
That jumper is nice though.
Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!
Former Washington Redskins' defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois is reportedly a free agent again,
The 30-year-old LSU product who was released by the Redskins after the start of free agency in order to re-sign Ziggy Hood was reportedly released by the Packers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But according to Packers beat reporter Ryan Wood, the only release announced on the NFL wire was LaDarius Gunter.
Francois started six of the Redskins 16 games in 2016, finishing with 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was released by the team on March 15 and signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Packers on March 24.The deal included a $250,000 signing bonus.
Franciois dressed and played in the Packers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks, but did so only sparringly and did not record a tackle.
Francois was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft and played two seasons with the Colts in addition to his time with the 49ers, Redskins and Packers.