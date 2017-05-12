Need to now: The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract holdup, how much better on D

Washington Redskins

By Rich Tandler May 13, 2017 5:30 AM

The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract holdup, how much better on D

Redskins Now: Tandler talks rookie camp, safety, running backs

Envisioning how Kelley and Perine will share carries

Redskins turned down a draft day trade with the 49ers

Redskins best- and worst-case scenarios—Offense

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 13, 11 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Today at Redskins Park: Rookie camp practice 12:45; players available coming off the field and Jay Gruden press conference after practice.

It’s been 132 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 120 days.

Days until:

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 11
—Training camp starts (7/27) 75
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 89

The Redskins week that was

Here’s my weekly look at some of the most popular posts from the week on www.CSNmidatlantic.com and www.RealRedskins.com:

McCloughan mentions possible hold up in Kirk Cousins contract—The former GM seems to lament the fact that an agent had to get in the way of the way of contract negotiations. My guess is that McCloughan doesn’t like the necessity of negotiating with the franchise tags as a base minimum for getting a deal done instead of market value. I also have a feeling that Bruce Allen looks at it the same way. It will be interesting to see what happens next year when that artificial minimum is gone.

Five young veterans who could step up for the Redskins—Improvement as a team doesn’t just come from free agents and the draft. A team also gets better when some of the players the organization has been developing start to make real contributions. Here is a quintet that could help improve the Redskins in 2017.

How will the Redskins handle the logjam at outside LB?—Speaking of quintets, the Redskins have five outside linebackers who could, if healthy, start for many NLF teams. Can they keep them active on game day?

How much better will the Redskins defense perform?—So, they have bolstered the line and edge rusher in the draft, they signed a Pro Bowl inside linebacker and a starting safety who could be around for a few years. How much better will the defense be?

Redskins roster battles: Who starts at left guard?—I know that fans want to run Shawn Lauvao out of town. But the reality is that the Redskins didn’t sign a replacement in free agency and didn’t draft anyone who might be an 2017 starter at left guard. Unless Arie Kouandjio suddenly takes a few big steps forward, which is possible, it looks like Lauvao will be the starter.

Redskins Now: Tandler takes your questions about the team as rookie camp is underway

Posted by Rich Tandler on Friday, May 12, 2017

By JP Finlay May 12, 2017 1:29 PM

The TV cameras will be focused on Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson, but the Redskins brass will also have their eyes on 37 tryout players at Redskins rookie camp this weekend. 

The list goes long, but at the top come four quarterbacks trying out. It's highly unlikely any of the passers make the 53-man roster this fall, but it's certainly possible one of the passers could stay with the team through OTAs and maybe even minicamp later this summer. 

Mike Fafaul headlines the QB group. In eight games at UCLA last season he threw for more than 1,600 yards to go with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Below is the full list of tryout players, beginning with the signal callers.

MORE REDSKINS: CRAVENS WANTS NORMAN TO NEVER GRACE MADDEN COVER

  • Cody Keith, Quarterback, New Mexico Highlands             
  • Alex Snyder, Quarterback, Tufts
  • Mike Fafaul, Quarterback, UCLA
  • Oluwafemi Bamiro, Quarterback, North Carolina A&T
  • Tyler Hull, Punter, South Carolina
  • Hunter Windmuller, Punter, William & Mary
  • Conrad Ukropina, Kicker, Stanford
  • Verlan Hunter, Wide Receiver, Grambling State
  • Brian Hunca, Wide Receiver, Kenyon College
  • Marrio Norman, Defensive Back, Coastal Carolina
  • Jarrett Ross, Defensive Back, Maryland 
  • Kelvin Rainey, Defensive Back, Virginia
  • Jamar Baynard, Running Back, Wesley College   
  • Blake McCain, Defensive Back, Kentucky
  • Deadrick Jones, Defensive Back, Morgan State
  • Anthony Wales, Running Back, Western Kentucky
  • Emmanuel Holder, Fullback, Towson
  • Titus Howard, Defensive Back, Slippery Rock
  • Jameel Jackson, Defensive Back, Grambling State
  • Tarean Folston, Running Back, Notre Dame        
  • Bradley Street, Defensive Back, Alabama State   
  • Se'Von Pittman, Linebacker, Akron         
  • Paul Kelly, Long Snapper, Nebraska        
  • Tevin Homer, Defensive Back, Florida Atlantic    
  • Cass Weitl, Linebacker, Northwest Missouri State            
  • Arkez Cooper, Linebacker, Grambling State         
  • Zack Ryan, Linebacker, Ball State
  • Nico Marley, Linebacker, Tulane
  • Denzell Dotson, Offensive Lineman, Midwestern State   
  • Tino Tuilata, Offensive Lineman, Midwestern State
  • Mario Yakoo, Offensive Lineman, Boise State     
  • Jordan Thompson, Tight End, Ohio         
  • Manasseh Garner, Tight End, Pittsburgh
  • Nicholas Norris, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky          
  • B.J. Singleton, Defensive Lineman, Houston        
  • James Duberg, Defensive Lineman, Harvard       
  • Kevin Kavalec, Defensive Lineman, Boston College

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Redskins Now: Tandler talks rookie camp, safety, running backs

Redskins Now: Tandler talks rookie camp, safety, running backs

By Rich Tandler May 12, 2017 12:29 PM

Redskins Now 06.12.17: Tandler answers your question including the running backs, linebackers, and more. 

Redskins Now: Tandler takes your questions about the team as rookie camp is underway

Posted by Rich Tandler on Friday, May 12, 2017
