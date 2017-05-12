Need to now: The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract holdup, how much better on D

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 13, 11 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

Today at Redskins Park: Rookie camp practice 12:45; players available coming off the field and Jay Gruden press conference after practice.

It’s been 132 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 120 days.

Days until:



—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 11

—Training camp starts (7/27) 75

—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 89

The Redskins week that was

McCloughan mentions possible hold up in Kirk Cousins contract—The former GM seems to lament the fact that an agent had to get in the way of the way of contract negotiations. My guess is that McCloughan doesn’t like the necessity of negotiating with the franchise tags as a base minimum for getting a deal done instead of market value. I also have a feeling that Bruce Allen looks at it the same way. It will be interesting to see what happens next year when that artificial minimum is gone.

Five young veterans who could step up for the Redskins—Improvement as a team doesn’t just come from free agents and the draft. A team also gets better when some of the players the organization has been developing start to make real contributions. Here is a quintet that could help improve the Redskins in 2017.

How will the Redskins handle the logjam at outside LB?—Speaking of quintets, the Redskins have five outside linebackers who could, if healthy, start for many NLF teams. Can they keep them active on game day?

How much better will the Redskins defense perform?—So, they have bolstered the line and edge rusher in the draft, they signed a Pro Bowl inside linebacker and a starting safety who could be around for a few years. How much better will the defense be?

Redskins roster battles: Who starts at left guard?—I know that fans want to run Shawn Lauvao out of town. But the reality is that the Redskins didn’t sign a replacement in free agency and didn’t draft anyone who might be an 2017 starter at left guard. Unless Arie Kouandjio suddenly takes a few big steps forward, which is possible, it looks like Lauvao will be the starter.

