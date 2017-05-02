Need to Know: Which Redskins draft picks will make the 53-man roster?

Here is what you need to know on this Tuesday, May 3, 21 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

It’s been 122 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 130 days.

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 9

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 21

—Training camp starts (7/27) 85

Which draft picks will make the team?

Not all of the 10 players the Redskins drafted are going to make the 53-man roster. Some of them have better chances than others. Let’s break out the imaginary casino chips here but we’ll to things a little differently. We’ll take out $1,000 worth of them and put down part of $100 on each player’s chance of being on the roster.

(Note: Injuries are always a possibility, of course. But the only injury factor considered here is for pre-existing issues. Also note that this is an early look. New stacks of chips will be broken out after OTAs and as training camp progresses.)

DL Jonathan Allen, $100—I think we can skip the analysis with this one.

OLB Ryan Anderson, $100—Ditto

CB Fabian Moreau, $80—This third-round cornerback is definitely in the plans. But health after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle lifting weights during his pro day may be an issue. Per the own timetable that he gave reporters after he was drafted, he plans on being on the field in late August. Players are notorious for being overly optimistic about returning from injury plus that doesn’t give much room for any setbacks or anything else that could go wrong. The other $20 is on Moreau starting the season on the PUP list.

RB Samaje Perine, $100—They have high hopes that he can add a power element to the running game and he is certain to make team. Pulling out another $100 in chips, I’ll put $65 on him leading team in rushing attempts this year.

S Montae Nicholson, $50—He also has a health issue as he is coming off of shoulder surgery. A setback could land him on PUP. But even if he is healthy, I’m not confident in his ability to beat out some serious competition at safety.

TE Jeremy Sprinkle, $90—It’s possible that Niles Paul will rise up and keep the rookie from taking his roster spot. But Jay Gruden said earlier this year that the team would be looking for a blocking tight end and it would be surprising if Sprinkle isn’t the guy. If they want to keep Paul they will figure out a way to go with four tight ends.

OL Chase Roullier, $60—On a team without a backup center there certainly is opportunity for Roullier. But I’m not convinced that Gruden will be comfortable going into the season with a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming as his backup center. He could look for a veteran on the waiver wire, a 2017 version of John Sullivan, to back up Spencer Long and put Roullier on the practice squad for seasoning.

WR Robert Davis, $35—To make the 53, Davis likely will have to beat out both Gruden favorite Ryan Grant and free agent signee Brian Quick. I think he can beat one or the other but both will be a tall order.

S Josh Harvey-Clemons, $30—He would have to push past Will Blackmon, DeAngelo Hall and possibly show that he can be a better asset on special teams than Deshazor Everett. In all, it’s a tough task and he could be destined for the practice squad.

CB Joshua Holsey, $60—I’m throwing a few extra bucks here because if Moreau goes on PUP, the chance of Holsey making the 53 improves. He also has a solid chance straight up if he can handle the slot, a problem area for the Redskins last year.

#Redskins now officially have 82 players on the roster: 37 offense, 42 defense, 3 specialists. Not counting UDFA’s, not official yet. — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) May 2, 2017

