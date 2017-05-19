Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Roster projections, rookie camp

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 20, three days before the Washington Redskins start OTAs on May 23.

It’s been 139 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 113 days.

Days until:



—Redskins OTAs start (5/23) 3

—Training camp starts (7/27) 68

—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 82

The Redskins week that was

A look at some of the most popular post of the past week at www.CSNmidatlantic.com and www.RealRedskins.com.

Redskins rookie camp practice observations—Nobody is going to make the team at rookie camp. And no draft pick is going to get cut at the end of it either. But impressions are formed. What the media can observe is just one of two practices. A lot of those impressions are formed in meeting rooms as coaches find out who is prepared and who didn’t do his homework. Anyway, here are a few observations from Redskins Park last week.

Jay Gruden shoots down report of 49ers draft day trade offer—On our latest podcast, JP and I disagree on whether the 49ers ever did call the Redskins’ draft room about trading up. Gruden’s denial is good enough for JP. I say that Peter King was in the 49ers draft room and he didn’t just make it up.

Predicting Redskins' 53-man offensive roster—I’m rarely very confident when I do May roster projections. But I am about this one, at least on offense. I’d be very surprised if I’m wrong on more than one or two spots here. I’m less confident in the projections on the defensive side of the ball; you can find that right here.

Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp—After rookie camp the Redskins made some roster adjustments, waiving three players, including two who had been on the practice squad last year, and adding three tryout players. The shuffle will continue as some players fall by the wayside during OTAs and the coaches and personnel executives find better alternatives. It is unlikely that we will see any veterans shuffled off the roster during OTAs but you never know. Two years ago G Chris Chester and CB Tracy Porter early in OTAs.

Rookie camp notes—Seventh-round CB Holsey has a shot—Does the last player the Redskins picked have a chance to make the team and contribute? Gruden loves both Kelley and Perine but there’s only one football. And can a rookie push a favorite of Gruden’s off of the roster?

Poll: Besides Kirk Cousins, which #Redskins player on a one-year contract will be most important to re-sign? — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) May 19, 2017

