Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Roster projections, rookie camp

By Rich Tandler May 20, 2017 5:30 AM

The Redskins week that was—Roster projections, rookie camp

Does Cousins' praise translate to contract talks?

Poll: Which pending Redskins free agent will be the most important to retai...

REDSKINS OTAS TO-DO LIST: WR group has talent but questions

Cousins was right when he said many Redskins have 1-year deals

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 20, three days before the Washington Redskins start OTAs on May 23.

It’s been 139 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 113 days.

Days until:

—Redskins OTAs start (5/23) 3
—Training camp starts (7/27) 68
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 82

The Redskins week that was

A look at some of the most popular post of the past week at www.CSNmidatlantic.com and www.RealRedskins.com.

Redskins rookie camp practice observations—Nobody is going to make the team at rookie camp. And no draft pick is going to get cut at the end of it either. But impressions are formed. What the media can observe is just one of two practices. A lot of those impressions are formed in meeting rooms as coaches find out who is prepared and who didn’t do his homework. Anyway, here are a few observations from Redskins Park last week.

Jay Gruden shoots down report of 49ers draft day trade offer—On our latest podcast, JP and I disagree on whether the 49ers ever did call the Redskins’ draft room about trading up. Gruden’s denial is good enough for JP. I say that Peter King was in the 49ers draft room and he didn’t just make it up.

Predicting Redskins' 53-man offensive roster—I’m rarely very confident when I do May roster projections. But I am about this one, at least on offense. I’d be very surprised if I’m wrong on more than one or two spots here. I’m less confident in the projections on the defensive side of the ball; you can find that right here.

Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp—After rookie camp the Redskins made some roster adjustments, waiving three players, including two who had been on the practice squad last year, and adding three tryout players. The shuffle will continue as some players fall by the wayside during OTAs and the coaches and personnel executives find better alternatives. It is unlikely that we will see any veterans shuffled off the roster during OTAs but you never know. Two years ago G Chris Chester and CB Tracy Porter early in OTAs.

Rookie camp notes—Seventh-round CB Holsey has a shot—Does the last player the Redskins picked have a chance to make the team and contribute? Gruden loves both Kelley and Perine but there’s only one football. And can a rookie push a favorite of Gruden’s off of the roster?

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Kirk Cousins sent a special video to teenager who's recovering from a car accident

By Peter Hailey May 19, 2017 2:05 PM

If you don't have friends who are like the players on Langley High School's football team, go get yourself some friends who are like the players on Langley High School's football team.

Last weekend, Hans Vollmecke, a 17-year-old junior who plays for Langley, was badly hurt after losing control of his truck while driving in heavy rain. Vollmecke suffered head trauma, a broken pelvis and bruised lungs among other injuries as a result of the wreck.

After hearing about the accident, Vollmecke's teammates started brainstorming ways to give him a boost in his recovery. They landed on one that was a longshot: Reach Kirk Cousins, Vollmecke's favorite Redskin, and ask him to send along a video for encouragement.

MORE REDSKINS: COMPTON USES MEME TO DEFEND COUSINS' TOP 100 RANKING

That's when Bennett Norris, another Langley player, emailed an address listed in Cousins' Twitter bio and explained the situation. A few days later, Norris was shocked to receive an email back with a video of the quarterback telling Vollmecke that he's in his thoughts.

Here's a separate video that shows the moment the teenager's friends surprised him with Cousins' personalized message:

"No way," he says upon realizing what he's about to watch. The room then explodes after Cousins wraps up his remarks.

"I did not expect him to do that," Hans told Redskins.com. "He’s more than just a professional football player."

Thanks to Jake Kring-Schreifels and Scott Allen for sharing details about this story.

RELATED: HOW COUSINS' CONTRACT SITUATION MIRRORS DEREK CARR'S

With SpongeBob's help, Will Compton defends Kirk Cousins' NFL Top 100 ranking

By Peter Hailey May 19, 2017 1:00 PM

If you come at Kirk Cousins, Will Compton is going to come right back at you. And he's bringing SpongeBob with him, too.

That's a lesson a few NFL.com podcasters learned Friday, when a link to a discussion they had in which they disagreed with Cousins' NFL Top 100 ranking made its way onto Compton's Twitter timeline. 

On a recent installment of The Dave Dameshek Football Program, Dameshek and one of his guests were upset with the fact that the Redskins quarterback landed ahead of Philip Rivers on the annual list. The NFL's Twitter account then sent out this link to the podcast that featured the anti-Cousins quote: 

Enter Compton, who responded to that post with the meme that everyone is using these days to defend his teammate:

WiLl ComPToN isN'T th3 BeST RedsK1N PlaYER tO FolLOW oN TwiTTeR.

MORE REDSKINS: LOOK AT ALL THESE PLAYERS ON ONE-YEAR DEALS

