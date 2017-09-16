Washington Redskins

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Gruden low key, ref's 'gut' call

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Gruden low key, ref's 'gut' call

By Rich Tandler September 16, 2017 3:00 AM

The Redskins week that was—Gruden low key, ref's 'gut' call...

Emphasis on draft has Redskins getting younger

New #RedskinsTalk podcast: Junior Galette plus a Rams preview

Looking at the Internet's Week 1 Redskins overreactions

Gruden presser recap: More on Doctson, why no Perine?

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, September 16, one day before the Washington Redskins play the Rams in Los Angeles.

Today’s schedule: Team in Los Angeles, no media availability

Days until:

—Sunday night Raiders @ Redskins (9/24) 8
—Monday night Redskins @ Chiefs (10/2) 16
—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 43

The Redskins week that was

Here are some of the most popular posts and hottest topics from this week at www.CSNmidatlantic.com and www.RealRedskins.com

Josh Doctson missing from Redskins' offense in loss—There were a few posts on this topic that drew a lot of interest. The fans have high expectations for Doctson as does the team. The injury problems are bothering both Jay Gruden (among others in the organization, I’m sure) and those who follow the team. Boom or bust, they just want him to get out there and play a full game or two.

Gruden gave a low-key response to his team being a home dog—This is from a week ago today. It turns out that Gruden’s reluctance to pump up his team was warranted, at least judging from Week 1. We will see how his approach works out. You don’t want the coach and players to be too high on themselves (cough, see the Giants, cough). But the opposite end of the spectrum is dangerous territory, too.

Indy waives Matt Jones—The saga of Jones continues. The Colts claimed him after the Redskins did the inevitable and cut him in the reduction to 53. He got to Indy on Monday and was cut on Saturday. He did collect a game check but for now, the guy who was the unchallenged Redskins starter a year ago, a back with six games with at least 60 yards rushing and a career average of 14.0 yards per catch on 27 receptions, is out of work.

Referee explains that "gut" led him to call Cousins play a fumble—Brad Allen is one of the 21 new full-time officials that the NFL hired. If you’re reading this, I’m sure that you’re aware of the play where Allen and the league office saw a fumble and most of the rest of the world saw an incomplete forward pass. Allen told a pool reporter that his “gut” told him that Cousins fumbled. I’m wondering what he’s going to do on Monday through Friday as a full-time official to improve his “gut” feelings.

Five observations: New year, same struggles for Redskins—The worst part of the Redskins’ loss to the Eagles was that two of the main issues in the game were problems that existed a year ago. They did add some upgrades on defense to try to fix their league-worst third-down conversion rate. And the wide receiver corps got much taller, an attempt to solve the red zone woes on offense (29th in the NFL). But, for one game at least, it did not click the way it was planned.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

How Dan Snyder and Redskins fans were huge in helping Junior Galette return to form

How Dan Snyder and Redskins fans were huge in helping Junior Galette return to form

By Peter Hailey September 15, 2017 4:25 PM

Junior Galette doesn't like when you call it "quitting," but yes, he does admit that suffering two torn Achilles did push him to the brink of retirement.

But, obviously, he didn't ultimately make the decision to stop playing football, and he credits Redskins owner Dan Snyder and the team's fans as two of the main reasons why he fought to rehab twice from an injury that has halted the careers of many others

Immediately after the first Achilles tear, Snyder was one of the first people Galette saw in the training room. It was a conversation there, as well as a gesture shortly thereafter, that kept Galette's spirits up.

"He came up to me and he was like, 'Hey, you're gonna be here,'" Galette told CSN's JP Finlay on Finlay's #RedskinsTalk podcast. "And I was like, 'What?' It was weird, it caught me at a moment, like what is the owner even doing here in the training room speaking to me? That meant a lot."

MORE: REDSKINS DEFENSE IS STUDYING FILM... OF THEIR OWN OFFENSE?

That wasn't all Snyder did for the pass rusher, though.

"I was obviously frustrated in the moment where I didn't really want to see anybody, but it didn't hit me until I got out of surgery and there was a jet waiting for me to come back to Ashburn and start my rehab. His private jet," Galette remembered. "So it meant a lot that they were so supportive of me and I hadn't even played for them."

Those who root for Snyder's franchise, meanwhile, peppered Galette with messages on Twitter through his recovery from both of his season-enders. It didn't matter that they were strangers to him — each one contributed to his desire to return.

"That definitely helped," he said. "A lot of fans would reach out to me all the time... It inspires me."

RELATED: IS WEEK 2 A MUST-WIN, OR IS IT TOO EARLY TO SAY THAT?

Now, No. 58 is finally back with the Redskins, and should receive more snaps each week he sees the field. After a training camp in which he reminded observers and teammates what he's capable of, he's intent on doing so on Sundays, too. 

After all, he needs to repay those who were patient with his comeback.

"I appreciate them, and as long as I just get on the field and I'm healthy," he said, "they're gonna get the most exciting player that they've seen here in quite a while."

For more of the podcast featuring Junior Galette, including the team's funny nicknames for Ryan Anderson and how Kobe Bryant relates to one of his Achilles injuries, listen to the rest of the interview below.

Looks like Josh Doctson will be the only Redskin listed on the injury report before the Rams game

Looks like Josh Doctson will be the only Redskin listed on the injury report before the Rams game

By Peter Hailey September 15, 2017 1:50 PM

Limited. Limited. Limited.

While that word written three times in a row like that could also be used to assess the offenses belonging to the Colts, Jets and Bengals, their purpose in this post is to describe Josh Doctson's week at Redskins practice.

And now, going into Sunday's game against the Rams, he'll be listed on the injury report as questionable, according to Jay Gruden.

"He looked OK. It's about how he feels come tomorrow and Sunday," the head coach said Friday after his team's practice.

MORE: DEFENSE IS STUDYING FOR RAMS GAME IN A UNIQUE WAY

Gruden added that Doctson will be re-evaluated after Washington flies to the West coast and holds their Saturday tune-up session at UCLA. Even if he's active, however, it's difficult to envision him having much of an impact vs. the Rams, since Gruden said earlier he wanted to see the young wideout put together better practice reps before trusting him in games, and that's something he simply didn't do this week.

Every other Redskin is ready to go, though. That's good news for a team that needs a mid-September win about as badly as you can need one.

RELATED: NFL WEEK 1 POWER RANKINGS - REDSKINS FALL, RAMS RISE

