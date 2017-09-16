Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Gruden low key, ref's 'gut' call

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, September 16, one day before the Washington Redskins play the Rams in Los Angeles.

Timeline

Today’s schedule: Team in Los Angeles, no media availability

Days until:



—Sunday night Raiders @ Redskins (9/24) 8

—Monday night Redskins @ Chiefs (10/2) 16

—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 43

The Redskins week that was

Here are some of the most popular posts and hottest topics from this week at www.CSNmidatlantic.com and www.RealRedskins.com

Josh Doctson missing from Redskins' offense in loss—There were a few posts on this topic that drew a lot of interest. The fans have high expectations for Doctson as does the team. The injury problems are bothering both Jay Gruden (among others in the organization, I’m sure) and those who follow the team. Boom or bust, they just want him to get out there and play a full game or two.

Gruden gave a low-key response to his team being a home dog—This is from a week ago today. It turns out that Gruden’s reluctance to pump up his team was warranted, at least judging from Week 1. We will see how his approach works out. You don’t want the coach and players to be too high on themselves (cough, see the Giants, cough). But the opposite end of the spectrum is dangerous territory, too.

Indy waives Matt Jones—The saga of Jones continues. The Colts claimed him after the Redskins did the inevitable and cut him in the reduction to 53. He got to Indy on Monday and was cut on Saturday. He did collect a game check but for now, the guy who was the unchallenged Redskins starter a year ago, a back with six games with at least 60 yards rushing and a career average of 14.0 yards per catch on 27 receptions, is out of work.

Referee explains that "gut" led him to call Cousins play a fumble—Brad Allen is one of the 21 new full-time officials that the NFL hired. If you’re reading this, I’m sure that you’re aware of the play where Allen and the league office saw a fumble and most of the rest of the world saw an incomplete forward pass. Allen told a pool reporter that his “gut” told him that Cousins fumbled. I’m wondering what he’s going to do on Monday through Friday as a full-time official to improve his “gut” feelings.

Five observations: New year, same struggles for Redskins—The worst part of the Redskins’ loss to the Eagles was that two of the main issues in the game were problems that existed a year ago. They did add some upgrades on defense to try to fix their league-worst third-down conversion rate. And the wide receiver corps got much taller, an attempt to solve the red zone woes on offense (29th in the NFL). But, for one game at least, it did not click the way it was planned.

