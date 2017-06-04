Washington Redskins

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract, under the radar players

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract, under the radar players

By Rich Tandler June 04, 2017 6:26 AM

The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract, under the radar players

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 4, nine days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 41
—Training camp starts (7/27) 53
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 67
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 98

The Redskins week that was

A look back at some of the most popular posts of the past week.

Here's one possible Kirk Cousins contract proposal There are a lot of different ways to get a Cousins contract done. They all involve the Redskins writing a lot of checks with a lot of zeros in them. We have heard a lot about bad feelings over indecision and contract offers that did not reflect Cousins’ perceived value. But all that will be forgotten if the Redskins come up with the right deal.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle not happy with Trent Williams’ ranking  I don’t put much stock in the NFL top 100 players list. It’s good for the NFL Network to have some programming and some conversation starters to fill the gap between the draft and training camp. But I get the feeling that the players voting just sort of pencil whip a list and the rankings don’t tell you much. But when players are asked about the rankings they will comment and here is a quotation one member of the Bucs who has faced Williams thinks Trent was rated too low. His ranking does seem to understate the impact of the left tackle position.

Need to Know: How do the Redskins stack up in the NFC East? The draft is over and while there will be a free agent signing here and there, we know who the major contributors on all the division teams will be. The Redskins are quite capable of taking a step forward but it might not help them much if the Cowboys and Giants also improve.

Redskins Playbook: 3 under-the-radar players that could make a big impact Of these three players the one I’ll have my eye on the most is Stacy McGee. The Redskins need to transform their line and McGee brings versatility and some play making ability to the unit. He missed some time last year with ankle and groin injuries so availability is something to monitor.

Need to Know: Redskins faced one of the toughest schedules in NFL in 2016 This is not just in terms of opponents’ W-L records but also looking at the strength of the offenses and defenses of the teams they played. The Redskins need to get to be good enough to be able to be successful against strong teams or they will continue to scuffle around .500.

Redskins Playbook: Does a pursuit of Jeremy Maclin make sense?

Redskins Playbook: Does a pursuit of Jeremy Maclin make sense?

By JP Finlay June 04, 2017 11:00 AM

The Chiefs surprisingly released veteran WR Jeremy Maclin over the weekend. While receiver isn't neccesarily a position of need for the Redskins, Maclin has talent to spare and could be an interesting, if unlikely, proposition in Washington. 

The Redskins lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon this offseason. To offset that loss, Bruce Allen signed Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal while the team expects second-year pro Josh Doctson to emerge healthy and productive this fall. That would give the Redskins their two starting outside wideouts to work with established stud Jamison Crowder in the slot. 

Further down the roster, the Redskins added Brian Quick in free agency and Robert Davis in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft. Those two players will compete with incumbents Ryan Grant and Mo Harris to fill out the roster. 

So where could Maclin fit in? On paper, it doesn't seem he could.

Remember, however, that while Maclin's stats dipped in 2016, he went over 1,000 yards in both 2014 and 2015. Maclin has proven big-play ability, both with the Eagles and the Chiefs. Playing in Kansas City, where Alex Smith prefers to check down rather than go deep, probably cost Maclin in the stats column. 

In 2014, Maclin's last year with the Eagles, he torched the Redskins. Over the course of two games, Maclin had 12 catches for more than 200 yards and a touchdown. 

Washington has a recent track record of picking up players that get released later in the offseason. Just in the last few years, the Redskins signed Jackson after Philadelphia cut the speedster a few weeks into free agency. Last year, Carolina cut Josh Norman in late April and the Redskins quickly pounced on the cornerback. 

About $4 million under the salary cap, the Redskins could likely make a deal work with Maclin. Team president Allen told CSN in March that the team likes to have money available for surprise cuts, and Maclin would fit that category. After just 536 receiving yards last year, it wouldn't be a shock if Maclin signs a one-year, incentive-laden deal with a team for 2017. 

Bringing Maclin in would give Washington another weapon, more in the mold of Jackson than anyone on their roster. The two played together and excelled with the Eagles, but let's be clear, Maclin isn't Jackson. 

Speaking last week at OTAs, Redskins coach Jay Gruden did not sound like a guy looking to add to this stable of pass catchers.

"We have a number of receivers that are battling. If we played tomorrow, we could only dress five, it would be a really, really hard decision right now. So special teams will become part of that obviously but we have got great options right now," the coach said. 

In his seven years in the NFL, Maclin has hardly worked on special teams, save for a few punt and kick returns. At 6-foot, Maclin doesn't exactly fit in with the new, bigger receiving group the Redskins assembled this offseason. 

It will be interesting to see what the market looks like for Maclin. He just turned 29, and plenty of playoff level teams could use a boost in their receiving group. 

For the Redskins, if the money is right, things could maybe make sense. The team signed Quick to only a one-year deal with little guaranteed money, and his career stats don't come close to competing with Maclin's. Gruden has not sounded bullish about Quick, though it's very early in the evaluation process for a coach. 

After Pryor and Crowder, the Redskins have more questions than answers at wideout.

Doctson has all the tools, but hasn't done it yet after largely losing his rookie year to injury. Harris caught eight balls last year. Grant has 412 receiving yards in three seasons. Quick, a former second-round pick, has averaged less than 300 yards receiving in a five-year career. 

Compared to that crowd, Maclin is a sure thing. 

Don't expect the Redskins to push hard on Maclin. The organization seems confident with their mix of young players and talent at receiver.

That's not to stay Maclin couldn't help Washington. He very likely could, it just doesn't seem like something that will happen.

Fantasy Football -- NFC East wide receivers, ranked

Fantasy Football -- NFC East wide receivers, ranked

By Ben Standig June 04, 2017 10:01 AM

Debates are fun. Here's one for you, fantasy football style. Which division has the best group of wide receivers?

Answer: NFC East.

It's true. Sorry, NFC South. Even though DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon went elsewhere, Alshon Jeffery, Terrelle Pryor, Torrey Smith and Brandon Marshall joined the fray. Then there are rising second-year targets like Sterling Shepard and Josh Doctson. Don't forget slot threats Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley. Oh and of course the headliners, Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. 

TOP-10 NFC EAST WIDE RECEIVERS

That's some major firepower. The good news is the quarterbacks throwing the football can get the job done. All of this leads to another debate: Who slots where? 

Here's a look at the top 10 NFC East wide receivers ahead of the 2017 Fantasy Football campaign.

