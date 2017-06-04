Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract, under the radar players

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 4, nine days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.
Timeline
Days until:
—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 41
—Training camp starts (7/27) 53
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 67
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 98
The Redskins week that was
A look back at some of the most popular posts of the past week.
Here's one possible Kirk Cousins contract proposal There are a lot of different ways to get a Cousins contract done. They all involve the Redskins writing a lot of checks with a lot of zeros in them. We have heard a lot about bad feelings over indecision and contract offers that did not reflect Cousins’ perceived value. But all that will be forgotten if the Redskins come up with the right deal.
Pro Bowl defensive tackle not happy with Trent Williams’ ranking I don’t put much stock in the NFL top 100 players list. It’s good for the NFL Network to have some programming and some conversation starters to fill the gap between the draft and training camp. But I get the feeling that the players voting just sort of pencil whip a list and the rankings don’t tell you much. But when players are asked about the rankings they will comment and here is a quotation one member of the Bucs who has faced Williams thinks Trent was rated too low. His ranking does seem to understate the impact of the left tackle position.
Need to Know: How do the Redskins stack up in the NFC East? The draft is over and while there will be a free agent signing here and there, we know who the major contributors on all the division teams will be. The Redskins are quite capable of taking a step forward but it might not help them much if the Cowboys and Giants also improve.
Redskins Playbook: 3 under-the-radar players that could make a big impact Of these three players the one I’ll have my eye on the most is Stacy McGee. The Redskins need to transform their line and McGee brings versatility and some play making ability to the unit. He missed some time last year with ankle and groin injuries so availability is something to monitor.
Need to Know: Redskins faced one of the toughest schedules in NFL in 2016 This is not just in terms of opponents’ W-L records but also looking at the strength of the offenses and defenses of the teams they played. The Redskins need to get to be good enough to be able to be successful against strong teams or they will continue to scuffle around .500.
