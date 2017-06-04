Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract, under the radar players

The Chiefs surprisingly released veteran WR Jeremy Maclin over the weekend. While receiver isn't neccesarily a position of need for the Redskins, Maclin has talent to spare and could be an interesting, if unlikely, proposition in Washington.

The Redskins lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon this offseason. To offset that loss, Bruce Allen signed Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal while the team expects second-year pro Josh Doctson to emerge healthy and productive this fall. That would give the Redskins their two starting outside wideouts to work with established stud Jamison Crowder in the slot.

Further down the roster, the Redskins added Brian Quick in free agency and Robert Davis in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft. Those two players will compete with incumbents Ryan Grant and Mo Harris to fill out the roster.

So where could Maclin fit in? On paper, it doesn't seem he could.

Remember, however, that while Maclin's stats dipped in 2016, he went over 1,000 yards in both 2014 and 2015. Maclin has proven big-play ability, both with the Eagles and the Chiefs. Playing in Kansas City, where Alex Smith prefers to check down rather than go deep, probably cost Maclin in the stats column.

In 2014, Maclin's last year with the Eagles, he torched the Redskins. Over the course of two games, Maclin had 12 catches for more than 200 yards and a touchdown.

Washington has a recent track record of picking up players that get released later in the offseason. Just in the last few years, the Redskins signed Jackson after Philadelphia cut the speedster a few weeks into free agency. Last year, Carolina cut Josh Norman in late April and the Redskins quickly pounced on the cornerback.

About $4 million under the salary cap, the Redskins could likely make a deal work with Maclin. Team president Allen told CSN in March that the team likes to have money available for surprise cuts, and Maclin would fit that category. After just 536 receiving yards last year, it wouldn't be a shock if Maclin signs a one-year, incentive-laden deal with a team for 2017.

Bringing Maclin in would give Washington another weapon, more in the mold of Jackson than anyone on their roster. The two played together and excelled with the Eagles, but let's be clear, Maclin isn't Jackson.

Speaking last week at OTAs, Redskins coach Jay Gruden did not sound like a guy looking to add to this stable of pass catchers.

"We have a number of receivers that are battling. If we played tomorrow, we could only dress five, it would be a really, really hard decision right now. So special teams will become part of that obviously but we have got great options right now," the coach said.

In his seven years in the NFL, Maclin has hardly worked on special teams, save for a few punt and kick returns. At 6-foot, Maclin doesn't exactly fit in with the new, bigger receiving group the Redskins assembled this offseason.

It will be interesting to see what the market looks like for Maclin. He just turned 29, and plenty of playoff level teams could use a boost in their receiving group.

For the Redskins, if the money is right, things could maybe make sense. The team signed Quick to only a one-year deal with little guaranteed money, and his career stats don't come close to competing with Maclin's. Gruden has not sounded bullish about Quick, though it's very early in the evaluation process for a coach.

After Pryor and Crowder, the Redskins have more questions than answers at wideout.

Doctson has all the tools, but hasn't done it yet after largely losing his rookie year to injury. Harris caught eight balls last year. Grant has 412 receiving yards in three seasons. Quick, a former second-round pick, has averaged less than 300 yards receiving in a five-year career.

Compared to that crowd, Maclin is a sure thing.

Don't expect the Redskins to push hard on Maclin. The organization seems confident with their mix of young players and talent at receiver.

That's not to stay Maclin couldn't help Washington. He very likely could, it just doesn't seem like something that will happen.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback | Inside linebacker | Running back