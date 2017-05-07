Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Redskins roster shuffles will continue as rookie camp, OTAs unfold

By Rich Tandler May 08, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Monday, May 8, 16 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 127 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 125 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 4
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 16
—Training camp starts (7/27) 80

Roster shuffles will continue as rookie camp, OTAs unfold

The players have been on the field at Redskins Park for a few weeks now but they have been doing conditioning and drills and very little that looks like football. That is going to change this week.

Rookie camp, May 12-14—This is about the 10 draft picks, the eight undrafted free agent signees and as many as 50 tryout players. It’s easy to see that the tryout players are under tremendous pressure. For them, it’s a chance to get a chance. They will get a few precious reps over the three days to show that they deserve a contract, a chance to participate in OTAs later this month. But the undrafted players who are under contract also are under the microscope. If the staff sees a tryout player outperform an undrafted signee, the contract can be terminated and the player on tryout can take that roster spot.

Organized team activities (OTAs), starting May 24—OTAs will run on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for three consecutive weeks. The practices will be open to the media for the Wednesday practices each week. During this phase of the offseason program the offense and defense can run plays against each other, although no contact is allowed. There may be some additional roster shuffling here if some of the undrafted rookies show that they can’t cut it when going up against the seasoned pros. Attendance for these sessions is voluntary; sometimes the best thing that can happen to a rookie hopeful is for a veteran at his position to take a week off, giving the rookie a chance to get snaps with the first or second unit.

Minicamp, June 13-15—This is a lot like OTAs but attendance is mandatory. It’s also a last chance to impress the coaches before the players scatter for six weeks prior to the start of training camp. Remember that even for players who are extreme long shots to make the 53-man roster there is a chance at one of the 10 practice squad spots. That doesn’t pay as well ($7,000 per week during the season compared to over $27,000 per week on a rookie minimum deal) but it is the proverbial foot in the door.

Training camp, starting July 27—This is when the competition gets real as the pads go on and the physical and mental grind that simulates and NFL season gets underway. Injuries become a factor and the scouts are scanning the waiver wire for replacements and upgrades.  

Redskins 2017 roster battles: O-line mostly set, but could competition emerge at left guard?

By Rich Tandler May 08, 2017 11:13 AM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

Left guard

The contenders:

The incumbent is Shawn Lauvao, a seven-year veteran who started 14 games last year. He struggled from time to time, notably against the Cardinals when he gave up a game-turning sack and strip to Calais Campbell. Lauvao is in the last year of the four-year deal he signed as a free agent in 2014 and he costs $5 million against the salary cap. Third-year guard Arie Kouandjio is the challenger. The 2015 fourth-round pick started two games last year when Lauvao was injured. He looked lost against the Browns in Week 4 but he recovered and played better against the Eagles in Week 14.

And the winner is . . .

Tandler: I see a very strong likelihood that Lauvao starts against the Eagles in Week 1. It seems that Jay Gruden trusts Lauvao, perhaps more than his level of play warrants. One indication of this is the fact that the team did not go after a viable challenger for Lauvao in free agency. In the draft, the only O-lineman they took was sixth-rounder Chase Roullier, who is going to be spending his time learning to back up at center and both guard spots, not challenging for a starting job. That leaves Kouandjio, who didn’t appear to be ready last year when he got the chance. Lauvao is no threat to make the Pro Bowl or anything but it’s his job to lose and right now I don’t see anyone on the roster to whom he can lose it.

Finlay: 2016 was the worst season of Lauvao's seven-year career, at least according to data compiled from Pro Football Focus. Watching Redskins games closely, however, it was obvious Lauvao's play did not slip until after a Week 3 injury against the Browns. Again, late in the season and particularly against the Cardinals, Lauvao was hurt. That game in Arizona came during Trent Williams' suspension, when much of the offensive line was hurt and playing without their best player. Like Tandler said, Lauvao won't push for a Pro Bowl bid, but if he can stay healthy he's quite serviceable. Fans dislike of Lauvao outpaces his actual play, when healthy. Staying healthy is hard though. It will be interesting to see if Kouandjio has gained enough strength to really push for this job. Arie has a chance, but he does not have the upper body muscle of Lauvao, or at least he has not shown it yet. Repeatedly in 1-on-1 drills last season and particularly in Richmond, Kouandjio got shoved backwards. That can't happen this summer if he wants to push Lauvao for the left guard gig. The Redskins like to develop offensive lineman internally - look at the success of Spencer Long and Morgan Moses, not just first-round guys like Williams and Brandon Scherff. Kouandjio would fit that bill. He will be in his third season, that's when Long really looked his best at starting center and Moses began to run heads with his play at right tackle. The opportunity will be there, but don't forget, Lauvao was signed in 2014, after the Shanahans left town and Bruce Allen was calling the shots. We all know who is calling the shots now, again. 

Will the 2017 Redskins go with running back by committee?

By Rich Tandler May 08, 2017 9:13 AM

With the addition of Samaje Perine in the draft, will the Redskins handle 2017 with a running back by committee approach with the rookie sharing carries with Rob Kelley? Let’s look at Jay Gruden’s history to see if we can get an indication.

In 2014, Jay Gruden’s first season as the Redskins’ head coach, he operated what was essentially a one-man show at running back. Alfred Morris had 265 rushing attempts. The other tailbacks, Roy Helu, Chris Thompson and Silas Redd, combined for 59 carries. That comes to a split of 82 percent of the tailback carries for Morris, 18 percent for all the others.

In 2015, a committee emerged. Morris still led the team in carries but his attempts dropped to 202. Rookie Matt Jones had 144 rushing attempts, Chris Thompson had 35, and late-season addition Pierre Thomas had 11. That is a split of 52 percent for Morris, 37 percent for Jones, and 12 percent for the other two combined.  

RELATED: Pre-draft look at the Redskins depth chart: Running Back

Last year the numbers make it look like a committee but it really wasn’t. Robert Kelley led the tailbacks in carries with 168 while Jones had 99. With Chris Thompson logging 68 rushing attempts and Mack Brown getting nine, it looks like Kelley (49 percent of the tailback attempts) and Jones (29 percent) were a committee. But Kelley had only 17 carries in the first seven games while Jones had all 99 of his in that time span. From Week 8 on, Kelley carried 151 time while Jones was inactive ever week.

Looking back at Gruden’s coaching tenure in Cincinnati, 2014 in Washington resembles 2012 in Cincy in terms of the rushing attack splits. BenJarvus Green-Ellis took 80 percent of the tailback rushing attempts. But the next season the Bengals drafted Giovani Bernard. In 2013, Green-Ellis had 56 percent of the tailback rushing attempts and Bernard had the other 44 percent. That more closely resembles the 2015 Redskins.

To close to loop here, in 2011, Gruden’s first year with the Bengals, Cedric Benson had 70 percent of the tailback carries.

So here is the percentage of tailback carries the leading rusher had in each of the five seasons that Gruden has overseen an NFL offense:

2011—70%
2012—80%
2013—56%
2014—82%
2015—52%
2016—49%

If you’re looking for a consistent philosophy here you’re not going to find it. Gruden has adjusted to the talent he had. When he had a strong lead back and limited second and third options, the lead back got most of the work. When viable alternatives were present a committee emerged.

So, what will it look like this year with the addition of Perine, a powerful, 235-pound fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma? He is used to splitting time, getting about the same number of carries as Joe Mixon with the Sooners last year.

READ MORE: Jay Gruden is a huge fan of his rookie RB Perine

But Perine can handle a heavy workload when he needs to. In 36 games with the Sooners he had 20 or more rushing attempts 16 times including five with more than 30 carries.

As a rookie last year, Kelley had 21, 22, and 24 carries in his first three games as the starter. He didn’t have a 20-attempt game the rest of the season. The decreased workload did not necessarily come about because he couldn’t handle it. Game situations dictated fewer rushing attempts as the Redskins slumped to a 2-4 finish down the stretch. Still, Kelley did leave the Week 16 Bears game with a knee injury and although he played against the Giants the next week, he averaged just 2.75 yards on 13 carries. While it would be unfair to question Kelley’s durability at this point, we will see how he handles the punishment as a primary back over 16 games.  

The one thing that seems certain is that Jones won’t be taking carries away from anyone. Even before the team drafted Perine there were reports that they were looking to trade him. If they can’t make a deal it looks like his slide from committee member to unquestioned starter to the end of the bench will conclude with him getting released.

Thompson’s 68 carries last year were a career high. He had 38 rushing attempts while Jones was the primary back and 30 when Kelley was the work horse. The 2013 fifth-round pick will continue his role as a change of pace back who, barring an injury to another back, will continue to average four or five rushing attempts per game.

Perhaps Brown can earn a regular role but for the time being he seems destined to playing special teams when he is active on game days.

Since Perine hasn’t even put on a helmet yet it is difficult to project what his workload will be. However, if he is the player the organization believes it drafted he likely will get more than the 99 carries that Jones got this year.

If he does get, say 8-10 carries per game in short yardage and in relief of Kelley that should make it more of a true committee. While Gruden may go with the hot hand and one back may get significantly more action in a given game than the other, it wouldn’t be surprising to see each back getting 40 to 45 percent of the tailback carries with Thompson getting most of the rest. 

