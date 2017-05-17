Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Redskins player one-liners—Defense

By Rich Tandler May 18, 2017 5:00 AM

Redskins player one-liners—Defense

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, May 18, five days before the Washington Redskins start OTAs on May 23.

Timeline

It’s been 136 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 116 days.

Days until:

—Redskins OTAs start (5/23) 5
—Training camp starts (7/27) 70
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 84

Player one-liners—Defense

Yesterday I gave you some nuggets on the 25 players projected to make the roster on offense. Today, after projecting the defense, that side of the ball is up.

Since there is always a learning curve coming to the NFL, don’t be surprised of DE Jonathan Allen isn’t dominant from the outset.

Despite playing only nine games last year, DL Stacy McGee had career highs in sacks (2.5) and forced fumbles (2).

DE Terrell McClain also is coming off career highs in sacks (2.5) and forced fumbles (2).

DE Anthony Lanier is a project and he might not really catch on and become an asset until late this year or possibly 2018.

DL Ziggy Hood will be much more effective playing 300 or so snaps as a rotational lineman than he was playing 660 as a starter last year.

A lot of fans were disappointed in the performance of DL Matt Ioannidis last year but there should be low expectations for a fifth-round pick.

It will be very interesting to see if the coaches utilize ILB Zach Brown’s speed and athleticism or if they will have him in the same role they always have had at the position.

Last year, ILB Will Compton played 91 percent of the defensive snaps and he missed a game and a half with a knee injury.

ILB Mason Foster may be one of the most underappreciated players on the Redskins.

It will be interesting to see if ILB Martrell Spaight can push for more playing time after getting a start in 2016.

No NFL outside linebacker has a longer streak of consecutive games played than OLB Ryan Kerrigan, who has played in all 96 games the Redskins have played since drafting him.

If OLB Preston Smith always played as well as he has shown in his best games he would be a defensive player of the year candidate.

OLB Ryan Anderson also will have a learning curve so don’t look for double-digit sacks this year.

I’m going to make a bold prediction that OLB Junior Galette sees the field in a regular season game this year.

If CB Josh Norman can hold on to a few more interceptions this year he can regain Pro Bowl status and perhaps be named All-Pro.

I wonder if CB Bashaud Breeland will play too hard in his contract season instead of playing under control.

The Redskins are far from giving up on CB Kendall Fuller after his rough rookie season but he needs to start justifying that faith quickly.

In 2015 I was concerned when then-rookie CB Quinton Dunbar lined up opposite Odell Beckham on some plays but he passed the test just fine.

Rookie CB Josh Holsey will create a lot of fan buzz making plays in training camp.

Like Fuller, CB Fabian Moreau was a third-round pick who may need a redshirt season before becoming an effective player.

I don’t know how well S D.J. Swearinger will adapt to playing free safety but I have a feeling he will hit some people hard trying.

I think that S Su’a Cravens will be able to cover from his relative lack of speed with preparation most of the time but he will get burned from time to time.

It may be going too far to call S DeAngelo Hall a roster lock but both Gruden and Greg Manusky have spoken as though he will be on the team.

S Will Blackmon isn’t necessarily a lock either but his versatility should help him find the right side of the bubble.

Special teams are S Deshazor Everett’s calling card and possibly his job security.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Trent Williams' high school makes him just one of two players with a retired jersey

By Peter Hailey May 17, 2017 7:30 PM

With the way things are going, Trent Williams' face will soon be the main logo on Longview High School's football field.

Williams' name is already on the team's locker room — something he funded — and on Tuesday, the Texas school honored the Redskins' lineman further by making him just the second player to have his jersey retired. 

It was a night where Williams, who lines up on the left side of Washington's line, was at the center of things. "To know that I've done enough in my career, and I feel like I've got a lot left to do, to have my jersey retired, it's a blessing," he said.

Redskins fans will surely hope this won't be the last time the five-time Pro Bowler's No. 71 is featured in a ceremony.

MORE REDSKINS: WHO WILL START OPPOSITE RYAN KERRIGAN?

Kirk Cousins knows he needs to deliver more than just yards for 2017 Redskins

By JP Finlay May 17, 2017 11:43 AM

Kirk Cousins shattered his own Redskins passing record in 2016 as he threw for almost 5,000 yards.

Statistically, Cousins' 2016 season was superb, but his team only won eight games and fell short of the playoffs with an ugly loss in the season finale.

Cousins completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,917 yards to go with 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The numbers earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, but likely the pass he remembers most is the interception that sealed the Redskins season in that Week 17 loss against the Giants.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

"Clearly, just putting up a bunch of yards isn’t necessarily the catchall. That doesn't just mean you win games," Cousins said on Redskins Nation (full video above). "We certainly want to win our division and all those things, and have great results at the end of the year."

Against the Giants, Cousins had the chance to be a hero for Washington and get the 'Skins to a second straight playoff berth for the first time in 20 years. It didn't work out. The Giants' defense stymied the Redskins, and Cousins, throughout the afternoon. 

Interestingly, the loss to the Giants and an earlier Week 15 home loss to the Panthers illustrates Cousins' point about yards not equaling wins. In those two losses, Cousins threw for more than 600 yards, an impressive total against two top defenses. Yet, the Redskins offense was hardly effective in either game and the team scored only 25 points combined.

In no uncertain terms is Cousins wholly at fault for the defeats, but those are not two games to pin on the struggling Washington defense either.

Moving forward, unsurprisingly, Cousins has a great attitude about his team for 2017 and the work being put in now.

"You can’t win the division in May. It's about a process. It's about what can we do on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday here in the spring that gives us a chance in the fall to win games," he said. 

Players are putting the work in to improve in 2017. 

RELATED: One reason to watch every Redskins game this year.

"That's what I’m excited about. I feel the stars of the team, the Josh Normans, the Terrelle Pryors, are coming in and working hard, checking their egos at the door and just showing up being great teammates and great leaders. That's a great step."

One more win. That's all that separated the Redskins from the playoffs in 2016. If Cousins is right, and the process is right, the work in May might deliver that win in December.

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

