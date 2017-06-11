Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Redskins by the numbers—Cousins TD's, opposing passers thrive

Need to Know: Redskins by the numbers—Cousins TD's, opposing passers thrive

By Rich Tandler June 12, 2017 5:00 AM

Redskins by the numbers—Cousins TD's, opposing passers thrive

Gruden anxious to see how Reed fits with new WRs

Hot topics: Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

No-pads, no-contact, little to judge

The Redskins week that was—Cap crunch, bubble watch

Here is what you need to know on this Monday, June 12, one day before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Timeline

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 33
—Training camp starts (7/27) 45
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 59
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 90

Hot topics as Redskins OTAs end

—Will Vernon Davis hit the wall? Father Time is undefeated and Davis goes into the 2017 season at the age of 33. Will his production take a tumble from what he posted in 2016? He gained 583 yards receiving last year. Since the NFL merger only nine tight ends have had seasons with 580 or more receiving yards at age 33 or older. I think that he has a few years left in the tank. If he falls below what he produced last year it likely will be due more to a healthier Jordan Reed costing him opportunities than due to his age.

—The drop in Kirk Cousins’ touchdown passes from 2015 to last year was big, to the point of being alarming. Last season he threw 63 more passes than he did the previous year but he had four fewer touchdown passes, dropping his touchdown percentage from 5.3 to 4.1. The drop was all about the red zone. Cousins actually threw more TD passes from 20 yards or more in 2016 (11) than in 2015 (7). But on plays inside the opponents’ 20 he threw 22 TD passes two years ago and just 14 last year.

—Also alarming was the decline in Rob Kelley’s rushing production. If you project his output in his first five games as the starter (Bengals game through Cardinals) over 16 games you have a rusher who gains over 1,300 yards with 4.4 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns. In the last four games (Eagles through Giants) his 16-game pace was 720 yards with a 3.2 average per carry and 8 touchdowns. The earlier production could have him in the Pro Bowl, the latter set of numbers is that of a below-average starter. It wasn’t all Kelley’s fault—in particular, he had no running room at all against the Panthers. But if things start of slowly this season it’s going to be Kelley, not the offensive line, going to the bench.

—Does it seem like forever since the Redskins have been able consistent stop the opposing quarterback? Well, the numbers back up that feeling. Since 2010, opposing passers have put up a passer rating of 93.4 against Washington. That is 31st in the NFL in that time span. Only Saints have been worse.

Redskins' Gruden anxious to see how Jordan Reed fits in with revamped receiving group

Redskins' Gruden anxious to see how Jordan Reed fits in with revamped receiving group

By Rich Tandler June 11, 2017 1:15 PM

One notable absence at the Redskins’ voluntary OTAs over the past three weeks has been Jordan Reed. The Pro Bowl tight end has not been at Redskins Park for any of the 10 practices the Redskins have held.

After the first OTA session on May 23, this picture of Reed appeared on Twitter:

Reed was working out with Johnson, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver who used to go by Chad Ochocinco, in south Florida. It is not known if he has continued to work with Johnson but Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Reed is continuing to work out in Miami.

RELATED: Redskins practice observations

While Gruden trusts that Reed is doing what he needs to do to get ready for the season, he sounds like he wishes he could be there to start the process of blending in with the Redskins’ revamped receiver corps.

Free agent signee Terrelle Pryor (6-4) and Josh Doctson (6-2), returning from a rookie season that was mostly lost to injury, are different kinds of receivers than the departed players they are replacing in the starting lineup. Gruden wants to see how it all plays out when Reed, who at 6-2 has more in common with Doctson and Pryor than he did with DeSean Jackson (5-10) and Pierre Garçon (6-0), is on the field with them.

MORE REDSKINS: Redskins on the bubble, defensive edition

Gruden was asked about how well the new starting receivers are fitting in.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I think I’m still learning what they can and can’t do. Jordan hasn’t been here and he’s obviously a big part of what we do offensively. Once Jordan gets back here next week, we’ll start to implement him more in the game plan.”

The Redskins have had Vernon Davis, 6-3, to fill in with the first team and he is a good substitute for Reed. But the Redskins gave Reed a large contract extension a year ago because he can do things that nobody else can. Gruden should get a small taste of what his receiving corps can do as a group during the two days of minicamp practice this week. After that, the process of meshing the group together will be put on hold until training camp gets underway on July 27.  

Need to Know: Redskins hot topics—Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

Need to Know: Redskins hot topics—Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

By Rich Tandler June 11, 2017 5:30 AM

Redskins by the numbers—Cousins TD's, opposing passers thrive

Gruden anxious to see how Reed fits with new WRs

Hot topics: Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

No-pads, no-contact, little to judge

The Redskins week that was—Cap crunch, bubble watch

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 11, two days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Hot topics as Redskins OTAs end

—There was some concern last week about Josh Doctson lining up with Colt McCoy and the second-team offense while Ryan Grant played with Kirk Cousins and other starters. Jay Gruden had a rather convoluted answer when asked about it. But the real answer is that it’s June and who lines up where doesn’t really matter. If Doctson isn’t starting in September, or at least playing about 60 to 70 percent of the snaps, that will be the time to panic about the 2016 first-round pick.

—There also are some fan worries about Su’a Cravens’ transition to strong safety. Yes, he has been burned a few times in OTAs and he isn’t always in the right place. But the latter will be corrected as he continues to learn in training camp and the former is just going to happen on occasion. Cravens will be fine. He will immediately be better than the players they had at strong safety last year and he should get better as the year goes on.

—One of the long list of reasons why the Redskins need to get Cousins under contract soon is the fact that Derek Carr of the Raiders could get a new extension with a value north of $25 million per season, per a report on the NFL Network. If Carr gets that much you can make a case that Cousins should get more. If you compare their career stats, Cousins has a better completion percentage, a better passer rating, and he has thrown for 1.3 more yards per attempt. If you like QB winning percentages, Cousins’ (.475) is slight better than Carr’s (.468). Neither has a playoff win on his resume. The Raiders are in a race to sign Carr prior to the start of training camp as he has said that he won’t negotiate after that. If Carr sets a benchmark for QB salaries, Cousins will set a higher one.

—I haven’t discussed running back Keith Marshall, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, much because he has a history of not being available due to injury. But he has flashed some ability in OTAs and the 2016 seventh-round pick is getting noticed. Marshall ran 4.31 in the 40 at the combine, the best time of any player at any position in Indianapolis in 2016, and he shows that speed. Even if he does stay healthy it’s hard to see him cracking the 53-man roster. Marshall could make it a tough decision, however, if he shows in pads as well as he has in helmets and shorts. A long way to go before that decision has to be made but it’s something that is creeping onto the radar.

