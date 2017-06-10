Need to Know: Redskins hot topics—Docton with the twos, Cravens' adjustment

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, June 11, two days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Timeline

Days until:



—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 34

—Training camp starts (7/27) 46

—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 60

—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 91

Hot topics as Redskins OTAs end

—There was some concern last week about Josh Doctson lining up with Colt McCoy and the second-team offense while Ryan Grant played with Kirk Cousins and other the starters. Jay Gruden had a rather convoluted answer when asked about it. But the real answer is that it’s June and who lines up where doesn’t really matter. If Doctson isn’t starting in September, or at least playing about 60 to 70 percent of the snaps, that will be the time to panic about the 2016 first-round pick.

—There also are some fan worries about Su’a Cravens’ transition to strong safety. Yes, he has been burned a few times in OTAs and he isn’t always in the right place. But the latter will be corrected as he continues to learn in training camp and the former is just going to happen on occasion. Cravens will be fine. He will immediately be better than the players they had at strong safety last year and he should get better as the year goes on.

—One of the long list of reasons why the Redskins need to get Cousins under contract soon is the fact that Derek Carr of the Raiders could get a new extension with a value north of $25 million per seasons, per a report on the NFL Network. If Carr gets that much you can make a case that Cousins should get more. If you compare their career stats, Cousins has a better completion percentage, a better passer rating, and he has thrown for 1.3 more yards per attempt. If you like QB winning percentages, Cousins’ (.475) is slight better than Carr’s (.468). Neither has a playoff win on his resume. The Raiders are in a race to sign Carr prior to the start of training camp as he has said that he won’t negotiate after that. If Carr sets a benchmark for QB salaries, Cousins will set a higher one.

—I haven’t discussed running back Keith Marshall, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, much because he has a history of not being available due to injury. But he has flashed some ability in OTAs and the 2016 seventh-round pick is getting noticed. Marshall ran 4.31 in the 40 at the combine, the best time of any player at any position in Indianapolis in 2016, and he is shows that speed. Even if he does stay healthy it’s hard to see him cracking the 53-man roster. Marshall could make it a tough decision, however, if he shows in pads as well as he has in helmets and shorts. A long way to go before that decision has to be made but it’s something that is creeping onto the radar.

