Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp

Need to Know: Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp

By Rich Tandler May 14, 2017 5:39 AM

Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp

Redskins rookie camp practice observations

The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract holdup, how much better on D

Redskins Now: Tandler talks rookie camp, safety, running backs

Envisioning how Kelley and Perine will share carries

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, May 14, 10 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 133 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 119 days.

Days until:

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 10
—Training camp starts (7/27) 74
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 88

Coaches have decisions to make after rookie camp

After rookie camp concluded yesterday, the Redskins’ coaches got together and started the process of evaluating the 60 or so players who took part on Friday and Saturday.

“Right now, we’re right around 90 [players], so if we want to sign one of these tryout guys, we’ll probably have to make a move,” said Jay Gruden after Saturday’s practice. “That could happen as early as next week. Maybe one or two or three spots, we’ll see.”

The Redskins are indeed at 90 players on the roster, which is the offseason limit. They would need to cut a player to sign a tryout player. From what the media saw yesterday no tryout players stood out. But the coaches will also evaluate them based on Friday’s practice, which was closed to the media, how well the paid attention in meetings and grasped the material, and how well they took to coaching as well as some other factors. They may have some players in mind who could be upgrades over players currently on the roster.

Even if they keep the 90-man roster as is for OTAs, which start on May 24, the coaches will hold on to their impressions of the tryout plays. They may need to call some of them later.

“It’s also good to have these guys, get them in front of us so if something does happen with injuries later on, we can pluck one of these guys if they’re still available,” said Gruden.

The players are not under contract so they are free to try out for another team, although since all teams now have had their rookie camps the opportunities will be limited.

The tryout players were not the only ones at Redskins Park who were under the microscope this weekend. It was the first time that the Redskins’ revamped defensive coaching staff was out working the players on the field. Greg Manusky moved from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Jim Tomsula came in to coach the defensive line and Torian Gray was hired to coach the secondary.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Gruden. “Anytime you have a new defensive staff, I don’t care how experienced you are, it’s your job to get the team to gel. The secondary, linebackers, defensive line, they’ve got to play together as one and that’s a challenge.”

Manusky and company did get some new tools to work with in first-round pick Jonathan Allen, second-round pick Ryan Anderson, and Pro Bowl free agent inside linebacker Zach Brown, who signed as a free agent. As Gruden said, it’s up to the coaches to get them all to work together.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Allen getting good push after getting instructions from Jim Tomsula. #Redskins

Redskins rookie camp practice observations

Redskins rookie camp practice observations

By Rich Tandler May 13, 2017 3:42 PM

The Redskins held their rookie camp today in the practice bubble in Ashburn. Here are some observations from the short session that, according to Jay Gruden, was ended early because they didn’t have enough healthy defensive linemen to proceed.

—The only draft picks not participating today were injured DB’s Fabian Moreau (torn pectoral muscle) and Montae Nicholson (torn labrum). They did some stretching and observed practice from the side.

—Samaje Perine did some good things that you will read about in a minute here but in the early going he had a swing pass go through his hands. He mentioned after practice that receiving is something he has to work on.

—First impression of fifth-round TE Jeremy Sprinkle is that he is tall and solid. His body fat is approximately 0.3% (that’s an estimate but it’s not far off). He looks the part out on the field.

—I didn’t have much of a chance to look at any of the undrafted players. But I did see Levern Jacobs, a wide receiver out of Maryland, make a very good lunging catch in the corner of the end zone. He got two feet down and held on to the ball as he slid across the artificial turf and onto the warning track that surrounds it. It was a catch that would have withstood a replay challenge. Jacobs is under contract and I’m sure he opened a few eyes.

—The quarterback play was not sharp. This is not surprising given the short time they have had to learn the plays and to work with the other players. Just as some of us were discussing this on the sideline there was a missed connection on a snap under center. Not sure whose fault it was but for the record the center was sixth-round pick Chase Roullier.

—After the dropped pass, Perine looked sharp. On one run he got through the line, made a quick move, and then exploded down the field. Keep in mind that there are no pads and no contact but that move still turned some heads.

—Jonathan Allen struggled a bit in his first two reps during a one-on-one blocking drill. He got some instruction from D-line coach Jim Tomsula after each rep. The third time he made some progress, using his hands well to push the blocker back as though he was on roller skates.

—I only got to look at Robert Davis, the sixth-round wide receiver, for a few plays. He looked confident and, as you can see in the picture here, he has good form, looking the ball into his hands.

After stretching, the practice only lasted about an hour. There will be more time to look at the drafted players when they take the field next. That will be when OTAs start week after next. They start on the 24th of May with the media attending the following day.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Jay Gruden shoots down report that 49ers offered draft day trade for 17th pick

Jay Gruden shoots down report that 49ers offered draft day trade for 17th pick

By JP Finlay May 13, 2017 2:59 PM

If the 49ers made the Redskins a trade offer during the first round of the NFL Draft, Jay Gruden didn't know about it. That was the word from the Washington head coach on Saturday, speaking with the media from rookie camp. 

"That's news to me," Gruden said of the trade report.

Peter King of the MMQB.com reported that San Francisco offered the Redskins their second, third and fourth round draft picks in exchange for the 17th pick. In the report, the Redskins declined the trade and kept the pick to select Jonathan Allen from the University of Alabama.

"I don't know where he got that, he wasn't in our draft room. I never heard the phone ring," Gruden said.

The night Allen was drafted, Gruden explained there was little discussion in the Washington draft room once the Crimson Tide defensive lineman remained available at 17.

"Really, never in a million years did we think he would be there at 17, but we’re happy-as-heck he was. There was not a lot of debate in there – we put the card in and took a heck-of-a football player and a great person," the coach said of Allen. 

It is possible the 49ers made the offer and Redskins team president Bruce Allen did not relay that information to Gruden. Seems unlikely, but certainly possible. Ultimately, a draft day trade would be Allen's decision.

"Bruce would have had to make that call and he never said that he was offered that."

At this point, the reported trade really doesn't matter. Allen is on the Redskins, and the team seems quite pleased with the decision. After practice Saturday, Gruden spoke glowingly of the rookies potential and football acumen.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins?

 

 

