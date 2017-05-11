Need to Know: Redskins best- and worst-case scenarios—Offense

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, May 12, 12 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.
Timeline
It’s been 131 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 121 days.
Days until:
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 12
—Training camp starts (7/27) 76
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 90
Best- and worst-case scenarios--Offense
Here is a look at realistic best- and worst case scenarios for Redskins on offense:
QB Kirk Cousins
Best: 5,100 yards, 35 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 8.2 yards/attempt
Worst: 4,500 years, 23 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 7.5 yards/attempt
The Redskins didn’t draft a workhorse running back so they are likely to be a pass-first offense. That will mean plenty of pass attempts and chances to rack up yardage for Cousins. Actually, the lower end might be a better sign of team success because that could mean that the defense is playing better and the offense isn’t under the gun to score every possession.
WR Terrelle Pryor
Best: 80 receptions, 1,200 yards, 8 TD
Worst: 60 receptions, 850 yards, 4 TD
How quickly can Pryor get in sync with Cousins? And how much of a leap will he take in his second year as a full-time wide receiver? Higher numbers for Pryor may not be good news as it could mean that second-year receiver Josh Doctson is struggling.
WR Jamison Crowder
Best: 90 receptions, 1,050 yards, 9 TD
Worst: 70 receptions, 850 yards, 5 TD
Crowder’s stats improved from his first to his second years. If improves at the same pace he’ll hit the best case. If he levels off at his 2016 performance, that’s the worst case.
TE Jordan Reed
Best: 100 receptions, 1,000 yards, 10 TD
Worst: 60 receptions, 650 yards, 3 TD
The major variable with Reed is health. The best case assumes that Reed will play in 14 games and is healthy enough to be at peak productivity in all of them. On the other end, he misses about half a dozen games and is hampered in a couple more.
RB Rob Kelley
Best: 1,100 yards, 10 TD
Worst: 550 yards, 3 TD
Does Kelley hold on to his spot as the lead dog at running back? Or does Samaje Perine substantially cut into his carries? It might come down to if Kelley can be the hot hand often enough.
In case you missed it