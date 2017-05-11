Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Redskins best- and worst-case scenarios—Offense

By Rich Tandler May 12, 2017 5:00 AM

Redskins best- and worst-case scenarios—Offense

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, May 12, 12 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Best- and worst-case scenarios--Offense

Here is a look at realistic best- and worst case scenarios for Redskins on offense:

QB Kirk Cousins

Best: 5,100 yards, 35 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 8.2 yards/attempt

Worst: 4,500 years, 23 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 7.5 yards/attempt

The Redskins didn’t draft a workhorse running back so they are likely to be a pass-first offense. That will mean plenty of pass attempts and chances to rack up yardage for Cousins. Actually, the lower end might be a better sign of team success because that could mean that the defense is playing better and the offense isn’t under the gun to score every possession.

WR Terrelle Pryor

Best: 80 receptions, 1,200 yards, 8 TD

Worst: 60 receptions, 850 yards, 4 TD

How quickly can Pryor get in sync with Cousins? And how much of a leap will he take in his second year as a full-time wide receiver? Higher numbers for Pryor may not be good news as it could mean that second-year receiver Josh Doctson is struggling.

WR Jamison Crowder

Best: 90 receptions, 1,050 yards, 9 TD

Worst: 70 receptions, 850 yards, 5 TD

Crowder’s stats improved from his first to his second years. If improves at the same pace he’ll hit the best case. If he levels off at his 2016 performance, that’s the worst case.  

TE Jordan Reed

Best: 100 receptions, 1,000 yards, 10 TD

Worst: 60 receptions, 650 yards, 3 TD

The major variable with Reed is health. The best case assumes that Reed will play in 14 games and is healthy enough to be at peak productivity in all of them. On the other end, he misses about half a dozen games and is hampered in a couple more.

RB Rob Kelley

Best: 1,100 yards, 10 TD

Worst: 550 yards, 3 TD

Does Kelley hold on to his spot as the lead dog at running back? Or does Samaje Perine substantially cut into his carries? It might come down to if Kelley can be the hot hand often enough.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Redskins sign nine of 10 draft picks

By Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 4:48 PM

The Redskins have all but one of their draft picks under contract.

The team announced that nine of the its 10 draft picks have signed on the line. DE Jonathan Allen, LB Ryan Anderson, RB Samaje Perine, S Montae Nicholson, TE Jeremy Sprinkle C Chase Roullier, WR Robert Davis, S Josh Harvey-Clemons, and CB Josh Holsey are under contract in advance of the team’s rookie camp, which starts tomorrow.

The only one who is not signed is third-round cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Getting draft picks under contract mostly is a drama-free process. Per the CBA, all contracts are for four years. Contracts for the players are slotted and we have a pretty good idea of what the deals look like before the players are even picked. For example, according to Over the Cap, Allen’s slot at No. 17 overall will pay him a total of $11.6 million with a $6.6 million of that coming in the form of a signing bonus. The salary cap charge for this year will be $2.1 million It will gradually rise to $3.7 million in 2020.

The later picks get less lucrative deals. Holsey, the last player selected by the Redskins, got a deal worth about $2.5 million with a signing bonus of $81,000.

The rookie camp runs Friday through Sunday. The draft picks, the undrafted rookies signed by the Redskins last week, perhaps several dozen other players who are trying out will participate.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Redskins 2017 Roster Battle: With addition of Zach Brown, increased competition at linebacker

By JP Finlay & Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 11:56 AM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback 

Inside linebacker

The contenders: The Redskins signed Zach Brown in free agency to bolster the middle of their defense, and his arrival should do just that. A Pro Bowler last season in Buffalo, Brown made nearly 150 tackles to go with four sacks, an interception and four pass break-ups. Brown didn't sign a one-year, prove-it type deal with the Redskins to sit the bench. He will start, and that means one of Mason Foster or Will Compton will be sent to the bench. Compton re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent, and will be the front runner to start alongside Brown. Why Compton? There are a few reasons, but the biggest one is that Brown has played mostly Will linebacker in his previous stops. That's Foster's position, as Compton mans the Mike linebacker spot. Compton knows the Washington defense, was voted captain in 2016, and is able to get unit into the huddle and make all the calls. Compton and Foster proved a solid duo in the second half of the 2015 season, though 2016 did not produce as much. Compton missed 13 tackles, second most on the team, though he played much of the year with a hurt knee and was forced to miss a game late in the year. Foster played well in 2016, particularly in the season finale against the Giants. He made 17 tackles in that game and was the best Redskins player on the field. Martrell Spaight and Chris Carter will provide depth and play special teams. Su'a Cravens played inside linebacker in 2016, but in 2017, he will play safety, though some play as a dime LB remains would not be a shock. Despite holding 10 picks, the Redskins did not select an inside linebacker during the 2017 Draft, even with Brown, Foster and Compton eligible for free agency in 2018.

And the winner is...

Finlay: Compton has the inside track to start alongside Brown, but Foster will play plenty. Cravens logged nearly 300 snaps as a LB in 2016, and Foster seems likely to gobble those up and more. What will be most interesting to watch is if Brown pushes for the Mike spot in camp. Unlikely, but as he grows as a player he might want to run the defense, especially with another run at free agency in 2018 after he found a down market in 2017. Pro Football Focus ranked Foster as the Redskins best linebacker in 2016 and fourth best defender overall. If he continues to make plays, he could also push Compton at the Mike spot. This battle will likely push into Richmond, but the important thing for fans to remember is that the Redskins play a true 3-4 base defense on only about 30 percent of their snaps. Barring injury, a combination of Compton, Foster and Brown will all play a lot this fall. 

Tandler: I think that the point that JP makes at the end is the most important. All three inside linebackers will play a lot. Don’t forget that Su’a Cravens, who was the nickel linebacker last year, is now a safety. That leaves snaps that will have to be picked up. The issue they have is that while it’s arguable that Compton is the third best player of the three he may be on the field more often than Brown or Foster because of his role as the one who calls the plays. It will be interesting to see if Foster and/or Brown work on calling defenses in training camp. 

I think the coaches like Compton for a lot of reasons but the missed tackles are a big issue. Also, I doubt that all three are around in 2018 so is not only competition for an immediate starting job but for employment next year and beyond. 

MORE REDSKINS: Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

