Need to Know: Five young veterans who could step up for the Redskins

Young players who could have an impact

Today's question is from Facebook:

Joey, I answered the second part of your question last week; take a look at that post here. But your second question is a good one. As is the custom here I will expand it to five young holdovers who may step up in 2017.

WR Maurice Harris—The undrafted rookie spent the first six weeks on the practice squad before getting called up to the 53-man roster. Harris played just 129 snaps so it’s a small sample size but he did catch an impressive eight of the 12 passes thrown his way (67%). He will get every opportunity to earn the No. 4 receiver spot, which would mean more snaps and, presumably, more receptions. At 6-3, he fits right in with the picture of the taller wide receiver group.

CB Kendall Fuller—His rookie year was a disappointment. Fuller suffered a knee injury that ended his final year at Virginia Tech early and he had light duty in the offseason program. All season long he never seemed quite right. He started the year on the game day inactive list and ended it on the bench. In between he was inconsistent playing mostly as the slot corner. I think that being fully healthy and getting in the preparation that an inexperienced player will help him step up and become a more consistent player.

DL Anthony Lanier—Like Harris, Lanier is in a much better spot this year than he was at this time in 2016. When you’re one of the masses trying to get the attention of the coaches you get very few reps and most of those are against other third- and fourth-string players. Once you’ve gotten a foothold like Lanier has you more individual attention and more quality reps. Jay Gruden think that Lanier can turn into a quality pass rusher and after missing the last part of 2016 with a leg injury he should get ample opportunity to prove it this year.

ILB Zach Vigil—It’s going to be tough to crack the rotation at inside linebacker with Zach Brown, Mason Foster, and Will Compton. I’m not quite sold on Spaight so I’m going to take flyer on Vigil. He was only with the Redskins for two games last year after being claimed off waivers from the Dolphins. In Miami, he played 16 games with two starts after making the team as a undrafted free agent. Vigil is fast and athletic and he could do well if he gets a shot at playing linebacker. Even if he doesn’t he should be a good special teams performer.

S Deshazor Everett—Safety is a pretty crowded spot with two draft picks joining starters D. J. Swearinger and Su’a Craves, holdovers Everett, Will Blackmon, and DeAngelo Hall, and draft picks Montae Nicholson and Josh Harvey-Clemons. Everett has the inside track on a roster spot due to his special teams play so he likely will have a shot at some snaps on defense. Everett played pretty well getting just 40 snaps last year so he could earn a regular role.

