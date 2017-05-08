Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Need to Know: Five young veterans who could step up for the Redskins

Need to Know: Five young veterans who could step up for the Redskins

By Rich Tandler May 09, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Tuesday, May 9, 15 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 128 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 124 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 3
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 15
—Training camp starts (7/27) 79

Young players who could have an impact

Today's question is from Facebook:

Joey, I answered the second part of your question last week; take a look at that post here. But your second question is a good one. As is the custom here I will expand it to five young holdovers who may step up in 2017.

WR Maurice Harris—The undrafted rookie spent the first six weeks on the practice squad before getting called up to the 53-man roster. Harris played just 129 snaps so it’s a small sample size but he did catch an impressive eight of the 12 passes thrown his way (67%). He will get every opportunity to earn the No. 4 receiver spot, which would mean more snaps and, presumably, more receptions. At 6-3, he fits right in with the picture of the taller wide receiver group.

CB Kendall Fuller—His rookie year was a disappointment. Fuller suffered a knee injury that ended his final year at Virginia Tech early and he had light duty in the offseason program. All season long he never seemed quite right. He started the year on the game day inactive list and ended it on the bench. In between he was inconsistent playing mostly as the slot corner. I think that being fully healthy and getting in the preparation that an inexperienced player will help him step up and become a more consistent player.

DL Anthony Lanier—Like Harris, Lanier is in a much better spot this year than he was at this time in 2016. When you’re one of the masses trying to get the attention of the coaches you get very few reps and most of those are against other third- and fourth-string players. Once you’ve gotten a foothold like Lanier has you more individual attention and more quality reps. Jay Gruden think that Lanier can turn into a quality pass rusher and after missing the last part of 2016 with a leg injury he should get ample opportunity to prove it this year.

ILB Zach Vigil—It’s going to be tough to crack the rotation at inside linebacker with Zach Brown, Mason Foster, and Will Compton. I’m not quite sold on Spaight so I’m going to take flyer on Vigil. He was only with the Redskins for two games last year after being claimed off waivers from the Dolphins. In Miami, he played 16 games with two starts after making the team as a undrafted free agent. Vigil is fast and athletic and he could do well if he gets a shot at playing linebacker. Even if he doesn’t he should be a good special teams performer.

S Deshazor Everett—Safety is a pretty crowded spot with two draft picks joining starters D. J. Swearinger and Su’a Craves, holdovers Everett, Will Blackmon, and DeAngelo Hall, and draft picks Montae Nicholson and Josh Harvey-Clemons. Everett has the inside track on a roster spot due to his special teams play so he likely will have a shot at some snaps on defense. Everett played pretty well getting just 40 snaps last year so he could earn a regular role.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler on Twitter

In case you missed it

Quick Links

Need to Know: How will the Redskins handle the logjam at outside linebacker?

Need to Know: How will the Redskins handle the logjam at outside linebacker?

By Rich Tandler May 10, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Wednesday, May 10, 14 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 129 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 123 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 2
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 14
—Training camp starts (7/27) 78

How will the Redskins handle a logjam at outside linebacker?

Let’s take these two related questions to look at the whole inside-outside linebacker question here.

From everything I have heard, second-round pick Ryan Anderson is going to be an outside linebacker. In a conference call shortly after he was drafted, Anderson declared, “I'm going to be the best outside linebacker in the game.” Apparently, it would be news to him if the Redskins planned on putting him on the inside.

Many fans have drawn the conclusions that Anderson can play inside because of his size. Jay Gruden didn’t directly say that Anderson is an outside LB but he did say that his weight, 253 pounds at the combine, would not be an impediment to him playing outside. “If he's playing outside, nobody runs outside,” said Gruden shortly after the team took Anderson with the 49th pick in the draft. “He's great at setting that edge.”

To be sure, the coaches could get him out of the field, run him through some drills and scrimmages, and decide that he might be suited to lining up on the inside. And it’s possible that he will occasionally line up inside in certain blitz packages in nickel situations. But a look with Anderson on the inside when the Redskins are in their base 3-4 defense currently is not in the plans.

That leaves a logjam at outside linebacker. The Redskins have Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Junior Galette, Trent Murphy, and Anderson. All are first- or second-round picks except Galette and he had double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons he played.

The Redskins carried four outside linebackers most of last year with Houston Bates joining Smith, Kerrigan, and Murphy. The addition of Anderson and the return of Galette from injury will put Bates on the bubble.

That still leaves the Redskins with five OLBs. Murphy will be suspended the first four weeks of the season so they will carry the other four in Weeks 1-4. When Murphy returns, they will add him to the 53-man roster. But, as Brandon notes, that’s not what is in doubt. Will they be able to keep all five on the game-day 46-man roster?

I believe they will find a way to put all five in uniform. Special teams will be the key. If all OLBs with the exceptions of Kerrigan and possibly Galette, can contribute on special teams the coaches can make it happen. Last year, inside linebacker Terence Garvin was active 16 games and played special teams almost exclusively (58 snaps on defense). The fifth outside linebacker could take the roster spot and the game-day active spot vacated by Garvin, who was not re-signed.

And what if an OLB is not enthusiastic about playing special teams? He could then find himself on the inactive list. It’s a different position, but ask RB Matt Jones about it.

It should be noted here that the Week 5 game that we’re talking about here will be played on October 5, a little less than five months from now. A lot can happen between now and then. In particular, while Galette appears to be on track to recover from the Achilles injury he suffered last July, I would not be placing any big futures bets on his health when October rolls around.

But if he can play, fitting five edge rushers on to the 46-man roster will be a good problem for Gruden and Greg Manusky to have.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler on Twitter

If you need an explanation go to the Deadspin post:

In case you missed it

Quick Links

Preston Smith's fed up with almost sacking QBs and wants to finish better in 2017

Preston Smith's fed up with almost sacking QBs and wants to finish better in 2017

By Peter Hailey May 09, 2017 10:50 PM

Trending Now

Brian Mitchell
1:24

B-Mitch calls out NHL, Pens for Crosby concussion handling

Scot McCloughan and Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins
0:31

Scot McCloughan credits Jay Gruden for Redskins draft class

0:24

Scot McCloughan wishes he could've stayed with Redskins

0:55

McCloughan has no hard feelings to Redskins after dismissal

Michael Jenkins John Feinstein
1:24

How should Caps, Wizards fans feel going into Wednesday?

In the NFL, pressuring the opposing quarterback is a premium skill. But pressuring, and then also taking down, the opposing quarterback is even more valued.

As a rookie for the Redskins in 2015, Preston Smith did more of the latter on his way to compiling eight sacks, which was a very high number for a first-year pro. That total was almost cut in half in his second year, though, as Smith had just four and a half takedowns in 2016.

Whether or not No. 94 has heard the favorite phrase of crotchety people everywhere about close only counting in horseshoes and hand grenades, he can at least definitely relate to it after a sophomore campaign in which he reached passers plenty, but just couldn't get them to the ground in time. 

And that's something he believes he must address heading into 2017.

"I just feel like I had a lot of opportunities to get more sacks, and just in the moment, didn't capitalize," Smith told Redskins Insider JP Finlay during a #RedskinsTalk podcast conversation. "I missed a lot of sacks. There was a lot of real close ones."

MORE REDSKINS: HERE IS EACH ROOKIE'S NEW NUMBER

Smith then reviewed the almost-sacks that pained him the most, including a few against the Bears where Matt Barkley was barely able to get the ball out before his knee hit the ground and one against Ben Roethlisberger where the Steelers legend completed a pass despite having the defender on him.

It was also very evident in the 24-year-old's tone that this was something he really finds difficult about being in the NFL (in fact, he told Finlay earlier in the chat he has given up fried foods this offseason, and his voice was nowhere near as sad then as it was when running through the near-sacks).

"It's like you work hard to get a sack, and sometimes, OK, you get there, and the quarterback's throwing the ball while he's falling or even though you're attached to him," he said. "It's frustrating, and that's pretty much my whole [2016] season, it was a frustrating season. Because I can get there. It wasn't a problem of getting there."

The negative side of getting to his targets a moment too late in his second season is that it led to that glaring difference in his overall stats. But is there a positive side? 

Well, in a way, yes — Smith understands exactly what he needs to do better to bounce back for the Redskins starting in the fall.

"When I get to the quarterback this year, I just know," he said. "I have to have those opportunities, I have to create those moments where he has no chance to get the ball off." 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Load more