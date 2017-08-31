Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Five Redskins under pressure tonight against the Bucs

By Rich Tandler August 31, 2017 6:54 AM

The battle for roster spots is about to end. There is just one more preseason game to play on Thursday then The Turk makes his rounds, telling 36 players to go see the coach and bring your playbook. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, August 31, two days before the Washington Redskins cut their roster to 53 on September 2.

Five Redskins under pressure vs. Bucs

Yesterday we looked at nine players who are in head-to-head competitions to make the Redskins’ 53-man roster. Here are five more who are under pressure for a variety of reasons.

RB Matt Jones—Some are theorizing that Jones will get 15-20 carries as the Redskins showcase him in hopes of being able to trade him. I don’t think he’ll get that many. Any team that might want him has two seasons of fairly extensive regular season film to look at and the Redskins want to give the carries to someone is likely to be on the team. In any case, the third-year back has to make the most of whatever he puts on film, whether it’s a few carries or work on the kickoff coverage team. He wants to stand out among the mass of about 1,100 players who are going to get released on Friday and Saturday.

TE Derek Carrier—He caught a touchdown pass last week against the Bengals and he is coming off of a solid camp. But Carrier is caught in one numbers game and he could face another. If the Redskins do carry four tight ends, the fourth is likely to be fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle. If the Redskins can’t trade him (word is they are trying to), Carrier will be involved with that other numbers problem as one of the 1,100 players who are going to get cut.

S Will Blackmon—He is likely to make the team but he is not a lock. If there are injuries at other positions, the Redskins could decide to go with four safeties, making the veteran vulnerable. Blackmon needs to make his best case when he is on the field and force the team to look elsewhere if they need an extra roster spot.

C Chase Roullier—Gruden said that the rookie might get a few series at the beginning of the game. While he seems to be safe as the backup center, he can’t do anything to put any doubts in Gruden’s mind, like making some errant shotgun snaps. It’s possible that an erratic performance would spur the Redskins to grab a veteran center off of the waiver wire and let Roullier learn as the third-string player.

ILB Zach Vigil—When the Redskins picked him up late last year, there were some who thought that the athletic, versatile third-year player could stick around for a while. But he now finds himself fifth on a depth chart that is likely to keep only four ILBs. Like the others here, he needs to stand out enough to force the Redskins to make a tough decision and if they do let him go to get the attention of another team.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Could Nate Sudfeld be facing competition for third QB spot from... Terrelle Pryor?

Could Nate Sudfeld be facing competition for third QB spot from... Terrelle Pryor?

By Peter Hailey August 30, 2017 10:45 PM

On Wednesday, CSN's JP Finlay wrote an article about how Nate Sudfeld could be facing competition for a roster spot from players on Washington's defensive line.

Then, that evening, CSN's Brian Mitchell brought up an interesting idea that would mean Sudfeld is battling with another unlikely person to stay on the Redskins' roster: Terrelle Pryor.

"What does Nate Sudfeld really do throughout the year?" Mitchell asked on SportsTalk Live (full video above). "I think that you make sure you have the depth at other positions... Now that you have Terrelle Pryor on your team, you have a third quarterback in uniform every week."

At first, Mitchell's proposal seems a bit out there. But it actually makes sense on a lot of levels.

By cutting Sudfeld, or at least trying to stash him on their practice squad, the Redskins can instead fill his place on the roster with a fourth running back, fifth tight end or extra defensive back or receiver. And many of those players — guys on the bubble like Will Blackmon, Mack Brown, Maurice Harris and Derek Carrier — are more established than Sudfeld.

MORE: REDSKINS WILL APPEAR ON "HARD KNOCKS" NEXT WEEK

The 'Skins have a much better idea what they'll get when spending a precious spot on those types of veterans, as opposed to Sudfeld, who's never played a meaningful NFL down and who's in the midst of a rough preseason.

In addition to that, carrying a third QB for gamedays feels overcautious. Kirk Cousins didn't miss a snap in 2016; he's not an injury concern every Sunday. And in the unlikely event that Cousins does get hurt, Colt McCoy can step in to finish off a game. The odds of both of them getting hurt in the same matchup, though, is very low.

Needing an additional corner or running back, on the other hand, seems like an event that's much more possible to happen to Jay Gruden's squad. That's where having somebody other than Sudfeld dressed would be crucial.

Those are two reasons why every franchise, not just the Burgundy and Gold, should consider keeping just two signal callers. Yet there's a third reason it could work for the Redskins: Pryor's experience at the position.

RELATED: FIRST FOUR OUT - 'SKINS WHO'LL BARELY MISS ACTIVE ROSTER

Of course, he's been working at wide receiver for a few years now. That's where he's most comfortable as a pro. With that being said, he was the No. 1 high school QB in 2008, won the Big Ten twice while playing it for Ohio State and threw for 1,798 yards for the Raiders in 2013. How many NFL teams have an ex-star like that in their building?

These days, he's about one-tenth the quarterback that Cousins or even McCoy is, but as mentioned earlier, those two going down in the same 60 minutes is doubtful, and if they somehow do, maybe Pryor could handle a few drives leading an offense from his former workspace.

Is letting your most highly-touted free agent wideout serve as the emergency QB over a former, physically gifted draft pick an atypical move? Definitely.

But if that same atypical move nets you another option at some other position that has a legit chance of contributing on a week-to-week basis, as opposed to getting Kirk Cousins water during timeouts, then perhaps the move should be made.

Quick Links

First Four Out: Predicting the players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster

First Four Out: Predicting the players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster

By Troy Machir August 30, 2017 7:30 PM

With the NFL cutdown day taking place this Saturday, Sept. 2, pundits far and wide are weighing in with their Redskins 53-man roster projections and predictions.

We've done that already, and with roughly 48 spots being locked up or almost locked up, the intrigue isn't in who will make the roster, but who won't.

In the video player above, you can take a look at who Rob Carlin believes will be the last five players to make the Redskins' 2017 53-man roster.

But instead of that, we're here to predict the first-four out; the four players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster. 

RELATED: CSN PROJECTS THE REDSKINS' 53-MAN ROSTER

4. AJ Francis, DT: This one is a tough one. Francis is a solid player, a fan favorite and even recovered a fumble in Week 3 vs. the Bengals. But the Redskins' staff really likes what fellow Maryland native Joey Mbu did in the preseason. The spot that would likely go to Francis will probably go to Mbu.

3. Brian Quick, WR: Quick has NFL size and speed. He also had a career-year in 2016 with the Rams. But Quick made little to no impact in training camp or preseason. The Redskins like Maurice Harris' upside and Ryan Grant's intangibles significantly mroe than anything Quick provided.

2. Matt Jones, RB: The Redskins coaching staff really likes Mack Brown, and while Jones might be the more talented back, the former starter just didn't do enough in preseason to stand out. The Redskins feel good with a Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine triumvirate, and Jones just doesn't bring enough value.

1. Nate Sudfeld, QB: The second-year QB has looked questionable in the preseason. And with Colt McCoy locked in as the capable backup, there is zero need for a third QB on the roster, barring major injury of course. That's not to say Sudfeld won't be with the Redskins, it's just not likely he'll start the season on the game squad. 

