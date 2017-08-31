Need to Know: Five Redskins under pressure tonight against the Bucs

Tandler's 53-man roster projeciton Tandler's 53-man roster projection The battle for roster spots is about to end. There is just one more preseason game to play on Thursday then The Turk makes his rounds, telling 36 players to go see the coach and bring your playbook. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, August 31, two days before the Washington Redskins cut their roster to 53 on September 2.

Timeline

The Redskins last played a game 241 days ago; they will open the 2017 season against the Eagles at FedEx Field in 10 days.

Five Redskins under pressure vs. Bucs

Yesterday we looked at nine players who are in head-to-head competitions to make the Redskins’ 53-man roster. Here are five more who are under pressure for a variety of reasons.

RB Matt Jones—Some are theorizing that Jones will get 15-20 carries as the Redskins showcase him in hopes of being able to trade him. I don’t think he’ll get that many. Any team that might want him has two seasons of fairly extensive regular season film to look at and the Redskins want to give the carries to someone is likely to be on the team. In any case, the third-year back has to make the most of whatever he puts on film, whether it’s a few carries or work on the kickoff coverage team. He wants to stand out among the mass of about 1,100 players who are going to get released on Friday and Saturday.

TE Derek Carrier—He caught a touchdown pass last week against the Bengals and he is coming off of a solid camp. But Carrier is caught in one numbers game and he could face another. If the Redskins do carry four tight ends, the fourth is likely to be fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle. If the Redskins can’t trade him (word is they are trying to), Carrier will be involved with that other numbers problem as one of the 1,100 players who are going to get cut.

S Will Blackmon—He is likely to make the team but he is not a lock. If there are injuries at other positions, the Redskins could decide to go with four safeties, making the veteran vulnerable. Blackmon needs to make his best case when he is on the field and force the team to look elsewhere if they need an extra roster spot.

C Chase Roullier—Gruden said that the rookie might get a few series at the beginning of the game. While he seems to be safe as the backup center, he can’t do anything to put any doubts in Gruden’s mind, like making some errant shotgun snaps. It’s possible that an erratic performance would spur the Redskins to grab a veteran center off of the waiver wire and let Roullier learn as the third-string player.

ILB Zach Vigil—When the Redskins picked him up late last year, there were some who thought that the athletic, versatile third-year player could stick around for a while. But he now finds himself fifth on a depth chart that is likely to keep only four ILBs. Like the others here, he needs to stand out enough to force the Redskins to make a tough decision and if they do let him go to get the attention of another team.

