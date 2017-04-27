Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Five possible second and third-round picks for the Redskins

Need to Know: Five possible second and third-round picks for the Redskins

By Rich Tandler April 28, 2017 6:30 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, April 28, 26 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

At Redskins Park—Second and third rounds starting at 6 p.m., conference calls with picks shortly after selections are made, Jay Gruden news conference after third round is over.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 14
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 26
—Training camp starts (7/27) 90
—Redskins opener vs. Eagles (9/10) 135

Some possible Friday picks for the Redskins

Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State—Who said that the Redskins are done on the defensive line? He has tremendous physical ability but he is very inconsistent, taking off plays and even whole series at times. McDowell was initially considered a first-round talent but it’s possible that his slide continues back to the Redskins’ pick at No. 49 overall.

Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan—Wormley was a captain for the Wolverines and a three-year starter. At 6-5, 298 he has size, which you can’t coach up. He does need some work on consistency and technique but he is a second-round talent who could contribute immediately and perhaps improve over the next few years.

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut—At 6-4, 224 he is the prototypical big safety that many teams are looking for. While he has good speed (4.40 in the 40 at the combine) some wonder if he has the instincts to play free safety. If the Redskins are convinced he can learn he may be high on their list.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma—He was a unanimous first-team All-American with 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. At 6-0, 178 Westbrook is’t a physical presence but has the speed (4.34 in the 40 at his pro day) to be productive. The third round might be a bit too high for them to add to the wide receiver corps but with Terrelle Pryor on a one-year contract and Ryan Grant very much on the roster bubble the Redskins might believe that he is too good to leave on the board.

Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa—King was a four-year starter at Iowa who also played nearly half of the Hawkeyes’ special teams snaps. He doesn’t have ideal size (5-10, 201) but he makes up for it with football IQ and desire.

How playing at Alabama may have actually hurt Jonathan Allen's draft stock

How playing at Alabama may have actually hurt Jonathan Allen's draft stock

By Peter Hailey April 28, 2017 1:35 PM

For the past few seasons, Jonathan Allen was a stud at the heart of Alabama's defense. He was far from the only stud, however, and that might be another factor in why he slipped to the Redskins at pick No. 17 on Thursday night.

The chief concern about Allen is the health of his shoulders, but there's also the question of how he'll do when he's no longer with Nick Saban's star-laden unit. It's easy to succeed when you're a part of a loaded ensemble cast, the thinking might've gone when it came to Allen, but how will you do on your solo project?

In addition to Allen, the Crimson Tide featured Marlon Humphrey (who went 16th to the Ravens), Reuben Foster (who went 31st to the 49ers) and others, like Tim Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson and Ryan Anderson, all of whom could go in Friday's second and third rounds. Together, that's a tremendous defense, but in the NFL, they'll be striking out on their own.

MORE REDSKINS: NORMAN, COUSINS, OTHERS WELCOME ALLEN TO D.C.

That's another possible explanation for why the Redskins were able to nab what was almost a consensus top-five prospect so late in the event.

"He's a really talented pass rusher but he's always been surrounded by enough talent that it's been hard for offenses to game plan their protection for him," one NFC director of player personnel told NFL.com.

Now, it's not like Allen is joining a bunch of nobodies in Washington. Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith and Zach Brown will also be lining up with him in Greg Manusky's front-seven. Oh, and Allen is no slouch either — the list of his strengths in this particular scouting report contains words like "superior," "proficient," "consistent" and "excellent."

But it is probably fair to say that, comparatively speaking, the rookie won't be amongst as many skilled guys as he was in college. By rushing to the podium to snag him, however, the Redskins clearly expect him to handle the NFL transition just fine.

RELATED: REDSKINS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO TRADE ONE OF THEIR OWN    

Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon could be out of reach for Redskins per oddsmakers

Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon could be out of reach for Redskins per oddsmakers

By JP Finlay April 28, 2017 12:52 PM

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook visited Redskins Park earlier this month. The Redskins did their homework on Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in advance of the draft.

All of that pre-draft work might not matter though as Cook and Mixon will be off the board before the Redskins pick in the second round. At least according to oddsmakers.

Bovada.lv set over/under scenarios for both players. Cook lands at 38.5 and Mixon landed at 42.5.

[Related: Top end talent still available for Redskins in second round, but red flags remain]

Certainly both guys can go past the numbers established by the oddsmakers, but there's a reason drinks are free in Las Vegas. Oddsmakers tend to be very, very close when they set lines.

Considering that, if Washington wants either player, the team would likely have to trade up.

Much speculation has Cook the first player off the board to the Packers with the 33rd pick. It seems like a good fit.

[Related: Casserly says that Jonathan Allen is a more talented player than Solomon Thomas]

Mixon is more interesting. His loathsome action a few years back that was caught on video will continue to haunt him, but he will get drafted in the second round. He has the talent.

Bruce Allen has the capital to make a move. The team has nine more picks in the next six rounds. There's also the report that the team is shopping third-year pro Matt Jones.

Could a package of Jones and a late round pick entice a trade? It could.

Much like Thursday night, there will be plenty to watch Friday night.

