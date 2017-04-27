Need to Know: Five possible second and third-round picks for the Redskins

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, April 28, 26 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

At Redskins Park—Second and third rounds starting at 6 p.m., conference calls with picks shortly after selections are made, Jay Gruden news conference after third round is over.

Days until:



—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 14

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 26

—Training camp starts (7/27) 90

—Redskins opener vs. Eagles (9/10) 135

Some possible Friday picks for the Redskins

Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State—Who said that the Redskins are done on the defensive line? He has tremendous physical ability but he is very inconsistent, taking off plays and even whole series at times. McDowell was initially considered a first-round talent but it’s possible that his slide continues back to the Redskins’ pick at No. 49 overall.

Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan—Wormley was a captain for the Wolverines and a three-year starter. At 6-5, 298 he has size, which you can’t coach up. He does need some work on consistency and technique but he is a second-round talent who could contribute immediately and perhaps improve over the next few years.

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut—At 6-4, 224 he is the prototypical big safety that many teams are looking for. While he has good speed (4.40 in the 40 at the combine) some wonder if he has the instincts to play free safety. If the Redskins are convinced he can learn he may be high on their list.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma—He was a unanimous first-team All-American with 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. At 6-0, 178 Westbrook is’t a physical presence but has the speed (4.34 in the 40 at his pro day) to be productive. The third round might be a bit too high for them to add to the wide receiver corps but with Terrelle Pryor on a one-year contract and Ryan Grant very much on the roster bubble the Redskins might believe that he is too good to leave on the board.

Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa—King was a four-year starter at Iowa who also played nearly half of the Hawkeyes’ special teams snaps. He doesn’t have ideal size (5-10, 201) but he makes up for it with football IQ and desire.

Gruden says no calls received about Cousins trade. Report as valid as Cousins-Romo trade report during combine. #Redskins — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) April 28, 2017

