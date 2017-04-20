Washington Redskins

Need to Know: Five pivotal games on the Redskins' 2017 schedule

Need to Know: Five pivotal games on the Redskins' 2017 schedule

By Rich Tandler April 21, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, April 21, six days before the April 27 NFL draft.

Five pivotal games on the Redskins’ schedule

There are games during a season that can turn things in one direction or another. Here are five likely pivot points in the Redskins’ 2017 schedule.

Week 3 vs. Raiders—This is their first game against a 2016 playoff team and it’s at home on Sunday night. Last year the Raiders did what the Redskins want to do, go from a middle of the pack team (Oakland was 7-9 in 2015) to a true contender (12-4 last year). These are the kind of games they need to win to get to where they want to be.

Week 6 vs. 49ers—There probably will be fewer than a dozen Redskins in this game who were with the organization when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator here on the roster for this game so there’s not much extra juice on the home team’s side. But you’d better bet that Shanahan will be working a little later to try to prepare for this one and that Pierre Garçon will have a little extra spring in his step. The Redskins had better be on high upset alert for this one.

Week 8 vs. Cowboys—They had their chances against the Cowboys twice last year but they ended up 0-2 against them. If they can’t beat their main rivals they won’t have much of a chance of improving in 2017. This is their first shot at Dak, Zeke, and company and it’s at home.

Week 12 (Thanksgiving) vs. Giants—They did split against New York last year but their season-ending loss was a dagger. The team will approach the stretch run of the season in a much better frame of mind of they can shake that nightmare of a loss with a win on national TV.

Week 15 vs. Cardinals—Arizona was 7-8-1 last year with one of their wins coming against the Redskins. That one was in Glendale, this one is at FedEx. This is another yardstick game for the Redskins. If they are better than they were last year it’s a game they should win.

Chris Thompson will be with Redskins for at least one more year, team announces

Chris Thompson will be with Redskins for at least one more year, team announces

By Rich Tandler April 21, 2017 4:20 PM

Coming into Friday the Redskins had two unsigned restricted free agents. Now, they have just one. 

The team announced that running back Chris Thompson has re-signed. If he signed his restricted free agent tender, he will be under contract for one year with a salary of $2.7 million. 

The announcement came just as the deadline for RFA’s to sign offer sheets with other teams passed. That meant that Thompson had no other practical options than to sign with the team. 

Still unsigned is linebacker Will Compton. He got a restricted free agent tender for $1.8 million. We will see how his situation plays out. 

Last season, Thompson was the team’s third-down back and he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career. He posted 68 rushing attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns and 49 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. All those stats were career highs for Thompson, a fifth-round pick of the Redskins in 2013.

Redskins 2017 schedule: One reason to watch each of Washington's games this year

Redskins 2017 schedule: One reason to watch each of Washington's games this year

By Peter Hailey April 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Because the NFL's regular season schedule only includes 16 games for each team, and because Redskins fans are as dedicated as they come, it's not like those who watch Washington are going to need much convincing to tune in each week when the Burgundy and Gold take the field in 2017.

However, sometimes, life gets in the way. Trips are planned, events are lined up and certain things have to get done.

With that being said, CSNmidatlantic.com is here to tell you why your life absolutely has to be put off when the Redskins are in action. And to illustrate that point, look no further than this gallery, which identifies one reason why each contest on the 'Skins' schedule is can't-miss television.

Whether it's reunions with former coaches and players, tantalizing matchups between stars or a chance to exact revenge, there is something behind every contest that makes them all appointment viewing.

So, before you nail down that honeymoon or confirm that down-the-road reservation at a trendy D.C. restaurant, flip through the slideshow and allow yourself to be persuaded to keep these 16 3-hour windows as wide open as Jamison Crowder.

