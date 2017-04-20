Need to Know: Five pivotal games on the Redskins' 2017 schedule

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, April 21, six days before the April 27 NFL draft.

Timeline

Days until:



—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 21

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 33

—Training camp starts (7/27) 97

—First Sunday of 2017 season (9/10) 142

Five pivotal games on the Redskins’ schedule

There are games during a season that can turn things in one direction or another. Here are five likely pivot points in the Redskins’ 2017 schedule.

Week 3 vs. Raiders—This is their first game against a 2016 playoff team and it’s at home on Sunday night. Last year the Raiders did what the Redskins want to do, go from a middle of the pack team (Oakland was 7-9 in 2015) to a true contender (12-4 last year). These are the kind of games they need to win to get to where they want to be.

Week 6 vs. 49ers—There probably will be fewer than a dozen Redskins in this game who were with the organization when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator here on the roster for this game so there’s not much extra juice on the home team’s side. But you’d better bet that Shanahan will be working a little later to try to prepare for this one and that Pierre Garçon will have a little extra spring in his step. The Redskins had better be on high upset alert for this one.

Week 8 vs. Cowboys—They had their chances against the Cowboys twice last year but they ended up 0-2 against them. If they can’t beat their main rivals they won’t have much of a chance of improving in 2017. This is their first shot at Dak, Zeke, and company and it’s at home.

Week 12 (Thanksgiving) vs. Giants—They did split against New York last year but their season-ending loss was a dagger. The team will approach the stretch run of the season in a much better frame of mind of they can shake that nightmare of a loss with a win on national TV.

Week 15 vs. Cardinals—Arizona was 7-8-1 last year with one of their wins coming against the Redskins. That one was in Glendale, this one is at FedEx. This is another yardstick game for the Redskins. If they are better than they were last year it’s a game they should win.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler on Twitter

None of the #Redskins’ five prime time games will be flexed out of prime time. Sunday Week 3 is too early and Mon and Thur can’t be flexed. — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) April 21, 2017

In case you missed it