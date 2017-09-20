Washington Redskins

Need to Know: First look at Redskins vs. Raiders

derek_carr_usat.png
USA Today Sport Images

Need to Know: First look at Redskins vs. Raiders

By Rich Tandler September 20, 2017 5:05 AM

First look at Redskins vs. Raiders

Snap Chat: Josh Doctson plays more but still looking for first reception

Poll: Grade the Redskins' performance vs. Rams

Coach impressed with rookies Perine, Nicholson

Redskins' decision on Cravens doesn't change much immediately

 

Here is what you need to know on this Wednesday, September 20, four days before the Washington Redskins play the Raiders at FedEx Field.

Timeline

Today’s schedule: Practice 1:45; Jay Gruden and Kirk Cousins press conferences, open locker room after practice, approx. 3:30

Days until:

—Monday night Redskins @ Chiefs (10/2) 12
—Monday night Redskins @ Eagles (11/23) 23
—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 39

First look at Redskins vs. Raiders

—This tweet seems a bit audacious. It’s from Vic Tafur, who writes about the Raiders for the pay site The Athletic.

They are second in the NFL in offensive yards and first in points scored. Oakland is fourth in rushing yards and 13th in passing yards. QB Derek Carr is third in the NFL with a stellar 126.5 passer rating and Marshawn Lynch has a bruising 121 yards rushing. They’re good but I would reserve phrases like “doing whatever they want” for teams like the Greatest Show on Turf or the ’07 Patriots. The Raiders aren’t there yet.

—Defensively, the Raiders are just OK, especially considering they have played a Titans team that is solid but not an offensive juggernaut and the putrid Jets. They are 17th in yards given up and tied for 11th in points allowed. They haven’t intercepted a pass although they have two fumble recoveries. They have five sacks, one more than a Redskins team that talks a lot about a need to get to the quarterback.

—Carr and Kirk Cousins have very similar numbers in the two seasons plus two games that they both have been starters. One area where Carr has an edge is in the touchdown passes column. Carr has 65 while Cousins has just 46. The Raiders have some quality receivers in Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. But Cousins could throw to DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon up until this season and Washington also has tight end Jordan Reed. It’s at least a wash in terms of quality of targets if not an advantage to the Redskins. It is something that Carr has solved that Cousins has not. Carr’s ability to get the ball into the end zone helped him become the NFL’s highest-paid player, albeit temporarily.

—Although the Raiders’ offense is not going to make history, the Redskins still need to be prepared to be in a shootout on Sunday night. To be sure, the Redskins defense has improved but it’s hard to see the Raiders scoring less than somewhere in the mid to upper twenties. That means that the Redskins will have to score at least as many points as they did against the Rams, maybe more. They started and ended well in LA; to win next Sunday they probably won’t be able to get away with zero second-half points until after the two-minute warning.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Giants TE grabs crotch, immediately introduced to NFL's celebration rules

giants-evan-engram.png
USA Today Sports Images

Giants TE grabs crotch, immediately introduced to NFL's celebration rules

By Tyler Byrum September 19, 2017 12:57 PM

It took the New York Giants a full game and another quarter before they scored their first touchdown of the 2017-18 NFL season.

Giants rookie Evan Engram was the recipient of their first touchdown of the season, scoring the first of his career on Monday Night Football.

Naturally he began to celebrate his accomplishment, but perhaps his celebration was too natural. 

NFC EAST UPDATE: COWBOYS TUMBLE, GIANTS STILL STRUGGLE

In the clip, right in front of the cameraman, the 23-year-old proceeds to dance with a finishing move crotch grab in the midst of his teammates.

Apparently the loosened NFL celebration rules from this off-season did not take out any sexually suggestive actions. 

It resulted in a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kick-off for the Giants.

With the ball then kicked out of bounds the Lions had the ball at their own 45-yard line.

RELATED: WEEK 2 NFL POWER RANKINGS

Likely the grab will give Engram a fine from the NFL.

Last season Antonio Brown was fined for a similar celebration, by twerking following a score.

The touchdown remains the only time New York has found the end-zone through two games.

With only 13 points it is the lowest scoring two game start in 70 years for the franchise. 

Snap Chat: Josh Doctson plays more but still looking for first reception

josh-doctson-josh-norman-camp-ap.jpg

Snap Chat: Josh Doctson plays more but still looking for first reception

By Rich Tandler September 19, 2017 12:26 PM

First look at Redskins vs. Raiders

Snap Chat: Josh Doctson plays more but still looking for first reception

Poll: Grade the Redskins' performance vs. Rams

Coach impressed with rookies Perine, Nicholson

Redskins' decision on Cravens doesn't change much immediately

The playing time of Josh Doctson in the Redskins’ season opener was a topic of discussion. In Week 2 against the Rams, his playing time increased by nearly 50 percent but he still is looking for his first catch of the season.

After being in 20 plays against the Eagles and not being targeted on a single pass attempt, Doctson played 29 snaps in the Rams game. The result was one target but it was a fade pass in the end zone that he never had a chance to get his hands on. The 2016 first-round pick still has a zero on the stat sheet in the receptions column.

Some other observations on playing time against the Rams:

Kirk Cousins and four of the offensive linemen played all 71 offensive snaps. Morgan Moses left on the last play of the third quarter with a sprained ankle. He was out on the ensuing third-down play, the Redskins punted and when they got the ball back Moses was back in there after missing just the one snap.

RELATED: MUST-SEE PHOTOS FROM REDSKINS' WIN IN LA

—When Rob Kelley was in the game he was getting the ball. He played 16 snaps and had 12 carries before he left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. Chris Thompson (29) and Samaje Perine (26) split the other running back carries.

—The Redskins played a lot of multiple tight end sets with Jordan Reed (40), Vernon Davis (55), and Niles Paul (36) combining to play 131 snaps. That’s an average of almost two tight ends per snap. Contrast that to last week when the tight ends played a combined 87 of the 69 plays on offense.

—On defense, CB Bashaud Breeland, S D.J. Swearinger, and ILB Mason Foster played all 50 defensive snaps. That means that Foster didn’t miss a play after he suffered a shoulder separation and popped it back into place on the sideline.

Zach Brown missed a snap and Josh Norman missed three, probably due to his shoulder injury.

MORE REDSKINS: INJURY LIST LONG, PAINFUL BUT NONE SERIOUS

—Rookie Jonathan Allen again led the defensive line in snaps played with 29 this time. Matt Ioannidis was right behind him with 28.

—Non-Allen rookie watch: Fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson was a surprise starter at strong safety, playing 26 snaps before leaving with an injury. Fellow rookie CB Fabian Moreau played one snap on defense and 21 on special teams. Ryan Anderson played a dozen snaps on defense. Chase Roullier did not play an offensive snap but he got in on six special teams plays.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

