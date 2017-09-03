Nate Sudfeld lands on practice squad of Redskins' NFC east foe

Many Redskins fans thought second year quarterback prospect Nate Sudfeld deserved to be on the practice squad.
That he landed on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad is another matter.
Washington drafted Sudfeld late in 2016, and he took up a roster spot all of that season though he never played a snap. Coming into 2017, there was some question if the former Indiana passer showed enough progress to warrant a roster spot for another season.
The question wasn't answered in the fourth preseason game against the Bucs, though Sudfeld played perhaps the best of his brief 'Skins career.
Still, the Washington brass decided they couldn't keep Sudfeld on the 53. He was waived.
And while the team tried to bring him back to the practice squad, per reports, Sudfeld chose to play for the Eagles instead.
Coincidence or not, the Redskins will host Philly Week 1 of the regular season.
Redskins safety Su’a Cravens told his teammates on Saturday night that he intends to retire. That could be a very costly decision.
While it appears that he has been talked out of doing so, the decision to keep playing football may only be temporary. He has been put on the non-football exempt list to give him some time to contemplate his status and to work through some related personal issues.
If he is leaning towards retiring, there are some serious financial implications that he must consider. When he signed his four-year contract after the Redskins made him a second-round choice in the draft last year, he received a signing bonus of $1.422 million. Signing bonuses are considered payment for future services. If a player retires and doesn’t provide those services, the team is entitled to demand that the unearned portion of the signing bonus be returned.
In Cravens’ case, the unearned portion would represent three-fourths of the signing bonus since he only would have fulfilled a fourth of the four-year deal. Doing the math, that comes to about $1.07 million.
That’s a big check to write out. In addition, retiring would cause him to forfeit salaries totaling $2.56 million. That’s a lot of money for a 22-year-old to consider giving up.
Certainly, if Cravens believes he needs to retire from football, he should do so and let the financial chips fall where they may. As one of his teammates pointed out today, football is far too dangerous to play if you’re not fully committed. But money always has a way of creeping into such things and it is something that Cravens needs to weigh in his decision.
