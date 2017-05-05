Morgan Moses contract details: Redskins' right tackle now second-highest paid

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has said on a few occasions that he thinks that Morgan Moses is one of the best right tackles in the NFL. After signing a contract extension last week, Moses is now paid like he is among the best.

Moses, who turned 26 in March, signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal last week. According to Over the Cap, Moses got just over $14 million fully guaranteed at signing and a total of $20 million guaranteed, including injury guarantees. Moses got a signing bonus of $9.5 million.

RELATED: Grading the Redskins 2017 draft

The new deal doesn’t fully kick in until 2018. He was going into the fourth year of his rookie contract and he was going to count just under $2 million against the cap. This year, that cap charge increases to $3.6 million. His $1.3 million salary for this year is now fully guaranteed.

When the extension comes into full effect, Moses gets a guaranteed 2018 salary of $3.25 million. If he is still on the roster in early 2019 his $4.75 million salary will become guaranteed. The salary increased to $7.5 million the last two years of the deal, which ends in 2022.

Moses is eligible for up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses starting this year.

The cap charge for the deal is $5.4 million in 2018 and it steps up to a peak of $9.65 million in 2021.

The contract runs through 2022, which will be Moses’ age 31 season. He is likely to be effective for the life of the deal but should his performance decline, the first year the Redskins can realistically move on from him is in 2019, as long as they do so before the salary guarantee kicks in. They could save $1.2 million in cap space if they release him then. Savings would increase annually and they would save $7.75 million by letting him go in either of the final two years of the contract.

MORE REDSKINS: Defensive depth chart has lots of moving parts

The average annual value of the extension is $7.65 million. Among true right tackle contracts, only the free agent deal signed by Ricky Wagner, who went from the Ravens to the Lions earlier this year, has a five-year contract that averages $9.5 million per year. Lane Johnson of the Eagles plays right tackle and he has a contract that pays an average of $11.25 million. But that deal was signed in anticipation of him moving to left tackle in the coming years and left tackles generally make more than right tackles.

Moses’ deal leaves the Redskins with $6.5 million in cap space. It will cost about $1.9 million in net cap space to sign their 2017 draft picks.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.