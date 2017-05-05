Washington Redskins

Morgan Moses contract details: Redskins' right tackle now second-highest paid

By Rich Tandler May 05, 2017

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has said on a few occasions that he thinks that Morgan Moses is one of the best right tackles in the NFL. After signing a contract extension last week, Moses is now paid like he is among the best.

Moses, who turned 26 in March, signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal last week. According to Over the Cap, Moses got just over $14 million fully guaranteed at signing and a total of $20 million guaranteed, including injury guarantees. Moses got a signing bonus of $9.5 million.

The new deal doesn’t fully kick in until 2018. He was going into the fourth year of his rookie contract and he was going to count just under $2 million against the cap. This year, that cap charge increases to $3.6 million. His $1.3 million salary for this year is now fully guaranteed.

When the extension comes into full effect, Moses gets a guaranteed 2018 salary of $3.25 million. If he is still on the roster in early 2019 his $4.75 million salary will become guaranteed. The salary increased to $7.5 million the last two years of the deal, which ends in 2022.

Moses is eligible for up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses starting this year.

The cap charge for the deal is $5.4 million in 2018 and it steps up to a peak of $9.65 million in 2021.

The contract runs through 2022, which will be Moses’ age 31 season. He is likely to be effective for the life of the deal but should his performance decline, the first year the Redskins can realistically move on from him is in 2019, as long as they do so before the salary guarantee kicks in. They could save $1.2 million in cap space if they release him then. Savings would increase annually and they would save $7.75 million by letting him go in either of the final two years of the contract.

The average annual value of the extension is $7.65 million. Among true right tackle contracts, only the free agent deal signed by Ricky Wagner, who went from the Ravens to the Lions earlier this year, has a five-year contract that averages $9.5 million per year. Lane Johnson of the Eagles plays right tackle and he has a contract that pays an average of $11.25 million. But that deal was signed in anticipation of him moving to left tackle in the coming years and left tackles generally make more than right tackles.

Moses’ deal leaves the Redskins with $6.5 million in cap space. It will cost about $1.9 million in net cap space to sign their 2017 draft picks.  



Need to Know: How many wins for the 2017 Redskins?

By Rich Tandler May 05, 2017

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, May 5, 19 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 124 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 128 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 7
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 19
—Training camp starts (7/27) 83

How many wins for the 2017 Redskins?

Veteran free agency is just about done, the draft is over, and the first wave of undrafted free agents has been signed. Almost all the players who are going to be on the Week 1 roster are in the building. It’s time to break out the $100 in imaginary and bet on what the Redskins’ 2017 win total will be.

0-6 wins, $10—This is double-digit loss territory. Barring a catastrophic string of injuries, I don’t see this team falling off that badly, even with a moderately tough schedule.

7-8 wins, $30—The most recent over-under for wins I saw from Vegas was 7.5, so this is in that territory. They probably have seven wins baked in. They should split the six games in the division and be favorites against the 49ers, both Los Angeles teams, and the Vikings at home.

9-10 wins, $40—This is where the Redskins can get to if their red-zone offense and third-down defense improve to somewhere around average in the league. They would need to win some tough but winnable home games like the ones against the Raiders and Broncos and perhaps pull out a win in New Orleans  

11+ wins, $20—This is not an insignificant bet on a number of wins that could take the division and put the Redskins in contention for a bye. They would need to have a good run of luck, from good health on their end and some key injuries popping up for the stronger opponents on their schedule to an occasional fortuitous bounce of the ball. I’m fairly bullish on this team but they aren’t at the level to get there without a serious help from the football gods.



Reacting to the news that the Redskins had signed Kansas safety Fish Smithson as a undrafted free agent:

