A leg injury prevents Josh Doctson from playing yet again

LANDOVER— The Redskins’ starters were better on offense in their third preseason game than they were the last two weeks but that was a low bar. The ones on offense did get two scores, and the defense settled in after giving up an opening touchdown drive.

Long after the starters had departed, safety Jeremiah McKinnon knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone to clinch a 23-17 win for the Redskins.

The first-string offense got some running going with Rob Kelley picking up 57 yards on 10 carries and Samaje Perine fighting for some tough yards.

But the passing game didn’t really get untracked, with Cousins completing 10 of 19 passes for 109 yards. He threw one interception, a pick six that linebacker Vonteze Burfict took down the sideline for 62 yards.

On defense the Redskins were better with the exception of the Bengals opening drive. Andy Dalton led the Bengals to a touchdown on their first drive. A.J. Green caught three of his passes for 29 yards. The Bengals got it into the end zone on a Jeremy Hill three-yard run.

RELATED: Redskins vs. Bengals Preseason Live Updates: Week 3 score, stats, highlights, analysis

But the Bengals didn’t get it into the end zone after that except on the Burfict pick six. The Washington defense clamped down on Green and the Bengals could only hit one field goal the rest of the way

Colt McCoy got the second-team offense going in the second half, completing 8 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He put the Redskins in the lead with a nine-yard scoring pass to Derek Carrier early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel got a late drive going with the Bengals trailing 23-17. But Jeremiah McKinnon knocked down a fourth-down pass in the end zone to clinch the win for the Redskins.

Injury update

NT Phil Taylor left the game in the first quarter with a left quad injury. He did not return.

Scoring drives:

First quarter

Hill 3 run (Bullock kick)

Drive: 87 yards, 15 plays, 8:51

Drive summary: The Bengals got their offense rolling right out of the gate. On their first possession they faced a third and 13 deep in their own territory but Andy Dalton got them out of it with a 17-yard pass to A.J. Green. A Dalton pass to Tyler Boyd got another first down and then rookie Joe Mixon ran for eight yards and another first down at the Washington 40. A few plays later on third and 11 at the 17, Dalton went to Green over the middle for 14 and a first and goal at the three. On the next play, Jeremy Hill went right up the middle for the touchdown.

Bengals 7, Redskins 0

--------------------------------

FG Hopkins 51

Drive: 4 plays, minus-2 yards, 1:31

Drive summary: The Redskins got their first defensive takeaway of the preseason when Mixon couldn’t get the handle on a handoff and A.J. Francis recovered the loose ball at the Bengals 31. Kirk Cousins immediately went to Jordan Reed for six yards. On third and four, Cousins was sacked and Dustin Hopkins was able to turn the takeaway into points.

Bengals 7, Redskins 3

--------------------------------

Second quarter

Burfict 62 interception return (Elliott kick)

Drive: --

Drive summary: The Redskins blew a big chance and then gave the Bengals back one. After Terrelle Pryor dropped a pass that would have had the Redskins in the red zone, Cousins threw to the sideline and was picked off by linebacker Vonteze Burfict. He sailed down the sideline for the touchdown.

Bengals 14, Redskins 3

--------------------------------

Kelley 1 run (Hopkins kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 6:08

Drive summary: The Redskins got going on the first play of the drive with a 21-yard run up the middle by Rob Kelley. Cousins threw to Vernon Davis for 12 yards and another first down in Bengals territory at the 37. On third and 11 at the 38, Pryor made up for an earlier drop with a leaping catch while getting hit. The play was good for 17 yards and a first down at the Bengals 21. Cousins fired over the middle to Crowder for 13 to set up first and goal at the three. Two Kelley runs later the Redskins had six points on the board.

Bengals 14, Redskins 10

--------------------------------

FG Hopkins 44

Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 2:55

Drive summary: The Redskins got another splash play to get another scoring drive going. Cousins faked a handoff up the middle and then faked an end around. That gave time for blockers to set up a screen for Chris Thompson, who picked his way for 27 yards to the Bengals 44. On third and four at the 38, the Bengals jumped, giving Washington an easy conversion. Then Thompson went up the middle for a first down at the 22. On third and nine at the 21, Cousins’ pass for Reed in the end zone was too long. Hopkins came in and put three on the board.

Bengals 14, Redskins 13

--------------------------------

Third quarter

FG Bullock 53

Drive: 8 plays, 51 yards, 4:07

Drive summary: The Bengals opened the second half with a scoring drive. A pass from A.J. McCarron to Alex Erickson got them into Redskins territory at the 43. They couldn’t move much from there so the brought in Randy Bullock to booth the long field goal.

Bengals 17, Redskins 13

--------------------------------

Fourth quarter

Carrier 9 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick)

Drive: 4 plays, 47 yards, 1:27

Drive summary: The Redskins got a short field after they nearly blocked a punt, forcing the punter to scramble for a loss, giving Washington possession at the Bengals 27. McCoy went to Derek Carrier over the middle for 13 yards to the 12. Two plays later McCoy found Carrier again, this time for nine yards and the TD to give the Redskins lead.

Redskins 20, Bengals 17

--------------------------------

FG Hopkins 34

Drive: 10 plays, 26 yards, 4:46

Drive summary: The Redskins started in good field position again after Fish Smithson reeled a McCarron pass at the Washington three and returned it 53 yards to the Bengals 34. On third and 13, McCoy found Matt Hazel for 14 yards and a first down at the 23. A few plays later it was McCoy to Hazel to convert another third down, this one for 11 yards to the seven. A holding penalty set them back but they worked it back to third and goal at the eight. Brian Quick dropped a sure touchdown in the back of the end zone and they had to settle for a Hopkins field goal.

Redskins 23, Bengals 17

MORE REDSKINS: Redskins' first-team offense has far more problems than success vs. Bengals​