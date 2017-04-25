Kirk Cousins tweets about signing an extension – but don't get your hopes up Redskins fans

From February to July of 2016, Redskins fans anxiously waited for news that quarterback Kirk Cousins would agree to a contract extension with the franchise. It never happened. It's late April, and Cousins and Washington are on the same track in 2017.

While fans grow wary of the lack of movement towards a new deal, some league sources think contract talks will heat up as the calendar draws closer to the July 15 deadline.

That doesn't mean Cousins can't have a good sense of humor about things.

To be clear, this is another year of Cousins working to promote the Holland Hospital in his hometown in Michigan. This is not an extension with the Redskins. And it gave a number of Redskins fans an outburst of excitement before a stark realization. Below are a few Twitter responses:

@KirkCousins8 @HollandHospital Not cool, you might get a little shade for this one...just saying — Mike Ptomey (@MikePtomey) April 26, 2017

@KirkCousins8 @HollandHospital Damn Kirk why you give me heart attack .... — Chris loller (@LollerChris) April 26, 2017

@KirkCousins8 @HollandHospital Kirk that was literally so mean. Why would you do that. — Divya Mouli (@KTBSPAforever) April 26, 2017

Considering how testy the contract talks between the 'Skins and Cousins representatives have been at times, it's good to see the club's all-time single season passing yards record holder be able to laugh about things.

It doesn't, however, mean much about the actual negotiations between Washington and Cousins.

