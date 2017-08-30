Kirk Cousins headlines trio of 2016 team award-winners at Redskins luncheon

During training camp in Richmond, Trent Murphy looked like he was ready to build on his nine-sack breakout campaign from 2016.

Quick around the edge, Murphy seemed poised for another strong year with the Redskins, despite a pending four-game suspension.

That all changed in Baltimore during the first week of the preseason. Murphy went down on the Ravens turf, had to be helped off the field and before 2017 really got started, his season ended.

Two weeks ago in Virginia, Murphy underwent surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his left knee, and won't play in 2017. A contract year for the fourth-year pro out of Stanford, now Murphy must rehab and rest as he contemplates his NFL future.

"The surgery went great. The doctor said I had the biggest patella tendon she's ever seen," Murphy said. "Not only should I make a full recovery but my ACL should be bigger and stronger than before."

While the knee should be back to 100 percent in 2018, Murphy's future with the Redskins remains cloudy.

RELATED: PROJECTING THE FINAL REDSKINS ROSTER

Washington kept Murphy on the 90-man camp roster, which will allow them exclusive negotiating rights with Murphy before free agency opens. It also means should Murphy go elsewhere, the Redskins would likely recoup a compensatory pick.

Despite the uncertainty of next year, there is no time for Murphy to mope. His 82-year-old grandmother simply won't allow it.

"My grandma told me if she can do a full knee replacement by herself while still taking care of her garden and four dogs, living alone in northern Arizona, surely I can make a full recovery," Murphy said. "Especially with the support of a professional medical staff and the support of Redskins nation."

This is no ordinary grandmother. Murphy explained that whenever he goes to see Grandma Carolyn (as she's known), even though he's now 26 and in the NFL, she still makes him go out in the yard and pull weeds from her garden.

"It's where our stubborn and resiliency genes come from," Murphy said. "She's a tough cookie. We love her."

The resiliency gene has already shown for Murphy. His first two seasons in the NFL weren't particularly productive, and going into his third year, the Redskins staff asked him to gain weight for a position switch to defensive end. After the 2016 injury to Junior Galette, Murphy was asked to shed the weight and get back to outside linebacker. Not a lot of players could handle all of that, but Murphy did, without complaining.

Now it's time for him to be stubborn, just like his grandmother. Murphy comes from a family of athletes, including a power lifting dad. Jerry, Trent's father, is, of course, Carolyn's son.

Coming back from knee surgery won't be fun, but Murphy is ready for the long road ahead.

"I'm going to focus on rehab and getting healthy," he said. "I will try and support the OLBs from afar."

RELATED: REDSKINS POSITION PREVIEW, LINEBACKERS

Specifically, Murphy said he wants to help rookie Ryan Anderson. The second-round pick out of Alabama is dealing with his own stinger injury, and while the Redskins depth at outside linebacker is being tested, Murphy wants to be there for Anderson.

This is the second surgery for Murphy in 2017. He had to get a broken foot fixed early in the year, the same broken foot he played on in Week 17 last season to try and help his team win and make the playoffs.

A fighter, Murphy will be back in the NFL. He plans to keep a low profile and go in and out of "ghost protocol." Outside of that, he wants to help his teammates anyway he can.

"I'm good. Just going to grind out this process. I'm bummed because I was playing some great ball, but everything happens for a reason."

One thing is certain: When he's back up and moving, Murphy will be pulling weeds out of his grandmother's garden. She won't accept anything less.

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter!

Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!