Washington Redskins

Kirk Cousins headlines trio of 2016 team award-winners at Redskins luncheon

cousins1021.jpg

Kirk Cousins headlines trio of 2016 team award-winners at Redskins luncheon

By Troy Machir August 30, 2017 2:02 PM

On Wednesday afternoon, Redskins past and present gathered in McLean, Va. to celebrate the long history and tradition of the organization.

For the 56th consecutive year, the team honored players, coaches, employees and staff members at the Welcome Home Luncheon, with three special awards being handed out to three special players.

Kirk Cousins, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Kerrigan took home awards on Wednesday for their outstanding efforts in the 2016 season.

Cousins, who finished the season with a franchise-record 4,917 passing yards, was named Redskins 2016 Offensive Player of the Year. Cousins completed 67 percent of his passes and finished with 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Crowder was named the Redskins 2016 Mark Moseley Special Teams Player of the Year thanks to his 328 punt return yards, including a 85-yard touchdown against the Ravens.

Kerrigan finished the 2016 campaign with a team-high 11 sacks and a personal-best two forced fumbles. He was named the Redskins 2016 Sam Huff Defensive Player of the year for his efforts.

The 2017 campaign begins on Sept. 10 with a Week 1 showdown against NFC East rival Phialdelphia Eagles. 

 

Trent Murphy recovering from knee surgery, with a big thanks to his grandmother

redskinsvravens0309a.jpg
USA Today Sports

Trent Murphy recovering from knee surgery, with a big thanks to his grandmother

By JP Finlay August 30, 2017 12:49 PM

During training camp in Richmond, Trent Murphy looked like he was ready to build on his nine-sack breakout campaign from 2016.

Quick around the edge, Murphy seemed poised for another strong year with the Redskins, despite a pending four-game suspension. 

That all changed in Baltimore during the first week of the preseason. Murphy went down on the Ravens turf, had to be helped off the field and before 2017 really got started, his season ended. 

Two weeks ago in Virginia, Murphy underwent surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his left knee, and won't play in 2017. A contract year for the fourth-year pro out of Stanford, now Murphy must rehab and rest as he contemplates his NFL future. 

"The surgery went great. The doctor said I had the biggest patella tendon she's ever seen," Murphy said. "Not only should I make a full recovery but my ACL should be bigger and stronger than before."

While the knee should be back to 100 percent in 2018, Murphy's future with the Redskins remains cloudy.

Washington kept Murphy on the 90-man camp roster, which will allow them exclusive negotiating rights with Murphy before free agency opens. It also means should Murphy go elsewhere, the Redskins would likely recoup a compensatory pick. 

Despite the uncertainty of next year, there is no time for Murphy to mope. His 82-year-old grandmother simply won't allow it. 

"My grandma told me if she can do a full knee replacement by herself while still taking care of her garden and four dogs, living alone in northern Arizona, surely I can make a full recovery," Murphy said. "Especially with the support of a professional medical staff and the support of Redskins nation."

This is no ordinary grandmother. Murphy explained that whenever he goes to see Grandma Carolyn (as she's known), even though he's now 26 and in the NFL, she still makes him go out in the yard and pull weeds from her garden.  

"It's where our stubborn and resiliency genes come from," Murphy said. "She's a tough cookie. We love her."

The resiliency gene has already shown for Murphy. His first two seasons in the NFL weren't particularly productive, and going into his third year, the Redskins staff asked him to gain weight for a position switch to defensive end. After the 2016 injury to Junior Galette, Murphy was asked to shed the weight and get back to outside linebacker. Not a lot of players could handle all of that, but Murphy did, without complaining. 

Now it's time for him to be stubborn, just like his grandmother. Murphy comes from a family of athletes, including a power lifting dad. Jerry, Trent's father, is, of course, Carolyn's son.

Coming back from knee surgery won't be fun, but Murphy is ready for the long road ahead.

"I'm going to focus on rehab and getting healthy," he said. "I will try and support the OLBs from afar."

Specifically, Murphy said he wants to help rookie Ryan Anderson. The second-round pick out of Alabama is dealing with his own stinger injury, and while the Redskins depth at outside linebacker is being tested, Murphy wants to be there for Anderson. 

This is the second surgery for Murphy in 2017. He had to get a broken foot fixed early in the year, the same broken foot he played on in Week 17 last season to try and help his team win and make the playoffs. 

A fighter, Murphy will be back in the NFL. He plans to keep a low profile and go in and out of "ghost protocol." Outside of that, he wants to help his teammates anyway he can. 

"I'm good. Just going to grind out this process. I'm bummed because I was playing some great ball, but everything happens for a reason."

One thing is certain: When he's back up and moving, Murphy will be pulling weeds out of his grandmother's garden. She won't accept anything less. 

Redskins 2017 position outlook: Cornerback

norman_tackle_vs_bengals.png
USA Today Sport Images

Redskins 2017 position outlook: Cornerback

By Rich Tandler August 30, 2017 10:00 AM

Tandler's 53-man roster projection

Redskins huddle packers

Tandler's 53-man roster projection

The battle for roster spots is about to end. There is just one more preseason game to play on Thursday then The Turk makes his rounds, telling 36 players to go see the coach and bring your playbook. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Saturday.

With the season opener fast approaching, it’s time to put the Redskins’ depth chart under the microscope. Over the coming days, we will look at every position, compare the group to the rest of the NFL, see if the position has been upgraded or downgraded from last year, and take out the crystal ball to see what might unfold.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland
Other roster locks: Kendall Fuller, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau
On the bubble: Josh Holsey

How the cornerbacks compare:

To the 2016 Redskins: Four of the five are the same. The one change, Moreau, is likely to be an upgrade over Greg Toler. Fuller seems to have recovered from his rocky rookie season. Ever since Breeland got pulled from a walkthrough in Richmond when he apparently was angry over an article quoting Jay Gruden being mildly critical of his play, the fourth-year corner has been money. And Norman is Norman. Somewhat better

To the rest of the NFL: They were less than the sum of their parts last year. It wasn’t all their fault that they ranked 24th in pass defense DVOA but cornerbacks always must take a good chunk of the blame for that number. As noted they could be better but they have a lot to prove before they are considered anything other than below average. Bottom third of NFL

2017 outlook

Biggest upside: Fuller was projected to be a first-round pick until he suffered a knee injury in his last year at Virginia Tech. Gruden said last month that while the knee was physically sound when Fuller was a rookie last year, he did have the needed confidence in the surgically-repaired joint. He is healthy and confident now and he could turn into a very good one.

Most to prove: Breeland has started 42 of 48 games since he was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He has played well enough to keep the job but he has been very inconsistent. This year he is in the last year of his rookie contract and the Redskins have drafted a cornerback in the third round in each of the last two years (Fuller, Moreau). He needs to show either the Redskins or, more likely, the rest of the league that he deserves starting cornerback money.

Rookie watch: Moreau is another player who saw his draft stock fall after suffering an injury. The Redskins were happy to take him in the third round despite a torn pectoral muscle he suffered during his pro day. He got on the field a couple of weeks into camp and he has played well in both of the preseason games he appeared in. At least early in the season, his main contributions may come on special teams; he has excelled as a gunner on punt coverage.

Bottom line: As with any secondary, a good pass rush will make the Redskins’ cornerbacks look much better. Greg Manusky has promised to make the defense more aggressive, which could mean a better pass rush. It also could mean that the corners will be in single coverage more often. Can they handle it? That will be the story of the season.

Quote-unquote

Greg Manusky on the possibility of Norman following the opponents’ No. 1 receiver:

“I think certain corners are sometimes really relaxed on the right side and some are on the left, and sometimes if you flip them at times, it actually messes with their head. It depends on the individual. If he feels comfortable switching sides, then that is fine. All of a sudden if he feels like we have a threat on the outside that we have to have Josh cover, then we will flip them. It depends on the personnel and it also depends on the player that you have.”

