Kirk Cousins cracks the NFL Top 100 but misses out on top half of the league

The Redskins are heading into the final phases of their offseason program. OTAs get underway next week, minicamp unfolds in the middle of next month and it’s off to training camp. While there is a long way to go, it’s not too early to project what the 53-man roster will look like when the final cuts are made on September 2.

Here is a look at the offense; will look at the defense in the next couple of days.

Players new to the organization in 2017 are in italics. Rookies are also underlined.

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

After an offseason of chatter about Cousins being traded and/or a developmental quarterback being brought in to replace Sudfeld, the depth chart here will remain as is. Some are speculating that Sudfeld could jump McCoy and take the No. 2 job but I don’t see it happening.

Running backs (3)

Starter: Rob Kelley

Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson

The fate of Matt Jones was determined when the Redskins handed in the draft card with Perine’s name on it. If they can’t trade him they will keep him around as injury insurance and if everyone stays upright the man who was the no-competition starter a year ago is likely to be cut. They kept three running backs on their initial 53 last year so Mack Brown may be on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (6)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)

Backups: Maurice Harris, Brian Quick, Robert Davis

After he caught nine passes in 16 games it could be the end of the line for Gruden favorite Ryan Grant. He was the last man off the bench in the latter stages of 2016 and the free agent acquisition of Quick and the selection of Davis in the sixth round of the draft could push him out the door.

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed

Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

They have only kept three tight ends the last few years but carrying four is not unprecedented. In 2013, they drafted Reed and added him to the group that already had Paul, Logan Paulsen, and Fred Davis. They need Paul for special teams and they want to use Sprinkle as the third blocking tight end. The math can work if they think it helps the team.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses

Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Arie Kouandjio, Chase Roullier, Vinston Painter

The starters seem to be set unless Kouandjio can make a big push and supplant Lauvao at left guard. Roullier needs to get up to speed in a hurry and convince Jay Gruden that he’s ready to be Long’s backup. If he can’t, Gruden could try to find a veteran off the waiver wire, a move that would land Roullier on the practice squad. Painter can play guard or tackle but he is vulnerable if an undrafted player steps up.

Last three on: Paul, Painter, Roullier

Last three cut: Grant, Brown, TE Derek Carrier

Offensive breakdown: 25 players, four rookies, a total of six new to the Redskins.

