Kirk Cousins cracks the NFL Top 100 but misses out on top half of the league

By JP Finlay May 15, 2017 9:40 PM

In two straight seasons, Kirk Cousins has broken Redskins' passing yards franchise records. In 2016, Cousins nearly got to 5,000 passing yards, and it appears the rest of the NFL is taking notice. 

While it's fun news for Redskins fans to see their quarterback rank ahead of Chiefs QB Alex Smith and Chargers QB Philip Rivers, the tough reality for Washington is that Cousins is only signed for the 2017 season.

In 2016, Cousins played on the franchise tag. It sure looks like 2017 is headed the same way, unless the Redskins front office can get a deal done with the Cousins camp before the July 15th contract deadline. 

The NFL Network top 100 players are determined by NFL players, and Cousins moved up to No. 70 this year after ranking 85th in 2016. 

Redskins sign two players, let go of three others after rookie minicamp

By Rich Tandler May 15, 2017 4:24 PM

The Redskins have done some roster shuffling a couple of days after they concluded their rookie minicamp. 

They signed tight end Manasseh Garner, one of the tryout players, as a free agent. He was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he has spent time with the Bills, Broncos, and Browns. Garner is 6-2 and weighs 220.

Washington also signed another player who tried out during the rookie camp, cornerback Tevin Homer. He is a rookie free agent out of Florida Atlantic. 

The Redskins let go of three players, linebacker Khairi Fortt (who was cast to play Sean Taylor in an episode of Investigation Discovery's "The Perfect Murder"), tight end Wes Saxon, both of whom spent time on the Washington practice squad last year, and veteran cornerback Tharold Simon. 

The Redskins’ roster now stands at 89 players so they can sign one more. 

Following Redskins' major offseason shakeups, here's what their offense could look like

By Rich Tandler May 15, 2017 12:51 PM

The Redskins are heading into the final phases of their offseason program. OTAs get underway next week, minicamp unfolds in the middle of next month and it’s off to training camp. While there is a long way to go, it’s not too early to project what the 53-man roster will look like when the final cuts are made on September 2.

Here is a look at the offense; will look at the defense in the next couple of days.

Players new to the organization in 2017 are in italics. Rookies are also underlined.

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

After an offseason of chatter about Cousins being traded and/or a developmental quarterback being brought in to replace Sudfeld, the depth chart here will remain as is. Some are speculating that Sudfeld could jump McCoy and take the No. 2 job but I don’t see it happening.

Running backs (3)

Starter: Rob Kelley
Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson

The fate of Matt Jones was determined when the Redskins handed in the draft card with Perine’s name on it. If they can’t trade him they will keep him around as injury insurance and if everyone stays upright the man who was the no-competition starter a year ago is likely to be cut. They kept three running backs on their initial 53 last year so Mack Brown may be on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (6)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)
Backups: Maurice Harris, Brian Quick, Robert Davis

After he caught nine passes in 16 games it could be the end of the line for Gruden favorite Ryan Grant. He was the last man off the bench in the latter stages of 2016 and the free agent acquisition of Quick and the selection of Davis in the sixth round of the draft could push him out the door.

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed
Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

They have only kept three tight ends the last few years but carrying four is not unprecedented. In 2013, they drafted Reed and added him to the group that already had Paul, Logan Paulsen, and Fred Davis. They need Paul for special teams and they want to use Sprinkle as the third blocking tight end. The math can work if they think it helps the team.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses
Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Arie Kouandjio, Chase Roullier, Vinston Painter

The starters seem to be set unless Kouandjio can make a big push and supplant Lauvao at left guard. Roullier needs to get up to speed in a hurry and convince Jay Gruden that he’s ready to be Long’s backup. If he can’t, Gruden could try to find a veteran off the waiver wire, a move that would land Roullier on the practice squad. Painter can play guard or tackle but he is vulnerable if an undrafted player steps up.

Last three on: Paul, Painter, Roullier

Last three cut: Grant, Brown, TE Derek Carrier

Offensive breakdown: 25 players, four rookies, a total of six new to the Redskins.

