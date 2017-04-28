Jonathan Allen plans to model his game after two other All-Pro defenders

New Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is looking to pattern his game after two All-Pro linemen.
"I'm a very versatile player and can do anything. I love watching Geno Atkins and Aaron Donald," Washington’s first-round draft pick told reporters on a conference call.
The Redskins will be very happy if Allen can be as productive as Atkins and Donald. Atkins has played for the Bengals since the 2010 season. He has been durable, playing in 16 games in six of his seven seasons, and effective, producing 52 sacks, a good total for a defensive tackle.
Donald was a first-round pick of the Rams in 2014. He was a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, recording a total of 28 sacks in his three seasons.
Both players combine outstanding physical talent and high motors. Allen has selected two pretty good role models to follow.
The Redskins started the draft with a bang Thursday night by selecting Alabama DL Jonathan Allen with the 17th pick.
In many ways, getting the best player available on their board that also satisfies a serious need for Washington, the franchise amassed significant capital they can spend on Friday night.
So, what to do next? Let's look at some top options.
- Joe Mixon - The Oklahoma running back made a deplorable decision a few years ago that was caught on tape. It will haunt his career, yet, at some point his talent is too much to pass up. The Redskins have done their homework on Mixon, and if the 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. gasher lasts to 49, the 'Skins will have a call to make.
- Malik McDowell - A top 15 talent with questions, sliding to the 49th pick might be the exact motivation McDowell needs to be his best every snap. Pairing Allen with McDowell would be a significant investment in the defensive line for Bruce Allen.
- Tyus Bowser - Want a freak athlete? This is your guy. A college hoops player at Houston, Bowser has impressive speed and torque off the edge. He can get to quarterbacks, and that's a skill every team needs.
- Terrell Basham - His name isn't as well known since he played in the MAC but this kid has big-time game. Basham impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and is an edge rushing talent. He won't make it to the third round.
- Teez Tabor - Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell made clear that his organizational philosophy values game tape over combine numbers. In that case, Tabor is a first rounder. He's great on the field, has a fierce competitive streak and is a local kid. His Florida teammate Quincy Wilson could also be a fit. There will be a lot of good secondary players available for Washington at 49; Tabor might be the top of the list.
- Zach Cunningham - A tackling machine in the SEC, this could be an easy pick. No question marks. Just good talent. The Redskins played it smart Thursday night, stayed patient and took the best player on their board. Same thing could land Cunningham Friday.
- Dan Feeney - The Redskins could add depth to their offensive line and Feeney would be a good choice. A guard with good feet, he could learn the speed of the NFL in 2017 and be the 'Skins starting left guard in 2018.
As of now, the Redskins have two draft picks today, one each in the second and third rounds. Tomorrow they have seven picks, one each of the last four rounds plus addition picks in the fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds.
But what if things get underway tonight and a player they really want starts to slide. Having so many picks would set up the perfect scenario for trading up to grab the player the Redskins want.
How much could they move up? As of now, they have the 17th pick of the second round, the 49th overall. If they see a player still on the board early could deal that pick and their third-round pick and, per the trade value chart, that should move them up to anywhere in the top three picks and they could expect a sixth- or seventh-round pick in return to even out the trade.
If the round is progressing and they see a player high on their board as the pick approaches they could use one of their fourth-round picks to move up. They could take the earlier of their fourth rounders, the seventh in the round and No. 114 overall, and move from 17th to about 11th in the round. If that is the difference between getting a player like Dalvin Cook and getting one of lesser impact, they should strongly consider it.
They could use their later pick in the fourth, the 17th in the round, to jump up three spots in the second.
There are endless possibilities for the Redskins. While they generally subscribe to the philosophy that having more draft picks gives you more chances in the lottery, the Redskins need impact players and if they need to move up to land one in the second round they shouldn’t hesitate to make the jump.
