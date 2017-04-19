Washington Redskins

Jon Gruden gives a glowing review of Terrelle Pryor's athletic ability

By Peter Hailey April 19, 2017 4:50 PM

For at least the next season, Jay Gruden is going to have the opportunity to use Terrelle Pryor as one of the primary weapons in the Redskins' offense.

By the sound of it, Jon Gruden is going to be envious of his brother as he does so.

"Probably one of the most interesting athletes I've ever seen in my lifetime," Jon said in a conference call on Wednesday. The former coach and current commentator was a part of workouts that involved Pryor and other Redskins offensive players a few weeks ago, so he got a chance to see the ex-Brown up close.

"I can't tell you how impressed I was with how he moved around, how sharp he was, and how much he loved it," he continued. "He's a freak. I really have not seen many athletes come through my doors like Terrelle Pryor."

Those are some very high compliments coming from someone who's seen a lot of football players in his lifetime, and they'll only increase the hype behind what many are calling a bargain signing by Washington.

Between Pryor being paired up with a much better quarterback than any of the ones from Cleveland, another year at a position that's still new to him and the motivation of working for a long-term contract next offseason, all signs point to a huge year for him. And if he ends up coming through with that production, one Gruden brother will be very pleased, while the other will be able to say he saw it coming.

Redskins seven-round Redskins mock draft, version 2.0

By Rich Tandler April 20, 2017 8:37 AM

Redskins draft articles

Redskins mock 2.0 goes offense early, defense often

What should the Redskins expect from their second-round draft pick?

What will the Redskins do with pick No. 17?

How much cap space will the Redskins need to sign their 2017 draft picks?

Could the draft be an indicator of Moses’ long-term future?

Here is my second go at a full Redskins mock draft (find version 1.0 here). Again, I was trying to think of what the Redskins would do, not necessarily what I would do. I was open to trades in this go-around but with 10 picks already I was offered nothing compelling enough to add to the stockpile of selections.

Round 1 Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick, Christian McCaffrey were all off the board. If I wanted to go defense the best choice was the versatile Jabrill Peppers of Michigan. I would not be shocked if the Redskins took him but I think that Jay Gruden loves what Cook can do for the offense. 

Round 2 Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

The D-line choices here were third-round talents as were any inside LB prospects. Tankersley has good length at 6-1 and good ball-hawking skills as evidenced by his nine interceptions in his last two seasons.

Round 3 Elijah Qualls, DL, Washington

How about that, a case where need meets the best available player. At 6-1, 313 he could either play nose tackle or work as a defensive end. Maybe you’d like a player with more versatility in the third—you’re not going to get much in the way of pass rush from Qualls—but given the need Qualls is a solid pick.

Round 4(a) Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

This would be something of a steal, getting a three-time first-team All-Big 10 player who was a captain at Ohio State. At 6-3, 303 they might want him to put on a few pounds and, as is the case with most fourth-round picks, he’s not an instant starter. But in 2018 he should be ready to start at center if Spencer Long is gone as a free agent or if Long moves to guard assuming Shawn Lauvao moves on.

Round 4(b) Deatrich Wise, DL, Arkansas

At 274 pounds, he will need to add some weight to play end in the 3-4. Wise has the power to be effective against the run and some good pass-rushing ability (8 sacks as a part-time player as a junior). He had a disappointing senior season due in part to a hand injury, which is why a player with Wise’s physical talent is available in the fourth round. The Redskins would need to be confident that he can bounce back and work to improve.

Round 5 Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

We heard a lot from Kirk Cousins this week and his presence on the roster in 2018 is still a coin flip. Dobbs could be the perfect understudy. The aerospace engineering major has good size and speed, which translates into playmaking ability. He needs to do a lot of work on footwork and decision making but that is what his redshirt year (or maybe two) would be for.

Round 6(a) Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, NT, USC

If you don’t like Qualls at nose tackle, this guy could be the solution. At 331 pounds, he’s an effective space eater.  He’s also active and gets good separation.

Round 6(b) Hardy Nickerson, LB, Illinois

At this point in the draft, the two best players on the board are a kicker and a punter. Hard pass. I’m going to put my chips down on bloodlines and take Nickerson, whose father, also named Hardy Nickerson, played inside linebacker in the league for 16 years and was first-team All-Pro twice for the Bucs. The younger Hardy doesn’t seem to have that ability but at this point in the draft I’ll take a competitor who could help on special teams.

Round 7(a) Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

Many wide receivers coming out of college, even those drafted in the early rounds, need extensive work on running pass routes properly. If you can get a seventh-round pick like Rudolph, who already has some polish in his routes, you take him.

Round 7(b) Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State

Remembering that the team’s top three inside linebackers all are slated to be free agents in 2018, this pick continues the tradition of taking a developmental inside LB late in the draft (Martrell Spaight in 2015, Steven Daniels in 2016).

Summary: I know that that a running back in the first is a controversial selection for the Redskins but there wasn’t a defensive player on the board who would have more impact. Three of the next four picks are on defense as are six of the total of 10 selections so that side of the ball does get a good infusion of young talent.

The glaring omission is an edge rusher. I think the Redskins will find one at some point in the first few rounds but the board didn’t play out that well for me.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Report: Redskins to host first ever Thanksgiving game against NY Giants

By JP Finlay April 20, 2017 8:04 AM

After playing in Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2016, most thought the Redskins would be able to enjoy the national holiday with their families this season. That will not be the case, however, as Washington will host the New York Giants in the third NFL game of the day, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Redskins officials could not confirm the Thanksgiving contest.

The Redskins have never hosted a Thanksgiving game in the team's history. Historically, only the Lions and Cowboys host games on Thanksgiving, though that began to change in 2006 when the NFL introduced a third, night game on the holiday.

Redskins fans have grown quite used to the Thanksgiving games, as the team has faced the Cowboys eight times on the holiday, as well as one trip to Detroit on Turkey Day. 

Besides the dramatic change in routine brought on by the Thursday game, the 'Skins have fared poorly in Thanksgiving games. Last season, the Burgundy and Gold fell 31-26 to the Cowboys, and Washington holds just a 2-7 record in nine contests on the holiday.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. While much of the schedule remains a mystery until the reveal, home and away opponents have already been decided. The Redskins will face the Giants, Eagles and Cowboys both home and away. Road trips are scheduled to play the Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Chiefs and Saints. Home tilts are scheduled against the Raiders, Broncos, Cardinals, 49ers and Vikings.

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates

