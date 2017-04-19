Jon Gruden gives a glowing review of Terrelle Pryor's athletic ability

Here is my second go at a full Redskins mock draft (find version 1.0 here). Again, I was trying to think of what the Redskins would do, not necessarily what I would do. I was open to trades in this go-around but with 10 picks already I was offered nothing compelling enough to add to the stockpile of selections.

Round 1 Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick, Christian McCaffrey were all off the board. If I wanted to go defense the best choice was the versatile Jabrill Peppers of Michigan. I would not be shocked if the Redskins took him but I think that Jay Gruden loves what Cook can do for the offense.

READ MORE: Draft countdown on Dalvin Cook

Round 2 Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

The D-line choices here were third-round talents as were any inside LB prospects. Tankersley has good length at 6-1 and good ball-hawking skills as evidenced by his nine interceptions in his last two seasons.

Round 3 Elijah Qualls, DL, Washington

How about that, a case where need meets the best available player. At 6-1, 313 he could either play nose tackle or work as a defensive end. Maybe you’d like a player with more versatility in the third—you’re not going to get much in the way of pass rush from Qualls—but given the need Qualls is a solid pick.

Round 4(a) Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

This would be something of a steal, getting a three-time first-team All-Big 10 player who was a captain at Ohio State. At 6-3, 303 they might want him to put on a few pounds and, as is the case with most fourth-round picks, he’s not an instant starter. But in 2018 he should be ready to start at center if Spencer Long is gone as a free agent or if Long moves to guard assuming Shawn Lauvao moves on.

Round 4(b) Deatrich Wise, DL, Arkansas

At 274 pounds, he will need to add some weight to play end in the 3-4. Wise has the power to be effective against the run and some good pass-rushing ability (8 sacks as a part-time player as a junior). He had a disappointing senior season due in part to a hand injury, which is why a player with Wise’s physical talent is available in the fourth round. The Redskins would need to be confident that he can bounce back and work to improve.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Version 9.0

Round 5 Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

We heard a lot from Kirk Cousins this week and his presence on the roster in 2018 is still a coin flip. Dobbs could be the perfect understudy. The aerospace engineering major has good size and speed, which translates into playmaking ability. He needs to do a lot of work on footwork and decision making but that is what his redshirt year (or maybe two) would be for.

Round 6(a) Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, NT, USC

If you don’t like Qualls at nose tackle, this guy could be the solution. At 331 pounds, he’s an effective space eater. He’s also active and gets good separation.

Round 6(b) Hardy Nickerson, LB, Illinois

At this point in the draft, the two best players on the board are a kicker and a punter. Hard pass. I’m going to put my chips down on bloodlines and take Nickerson, whose father, also named Hardy Nickerson, played inside linebacker in the league for 16 years and was first-team All-Pro twice for the Bucs. The younger Hardy doesn’t seem to have that ability but at this point in the draft I’ll take a competitor who could help on special teams.

Round 7(a) Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

Many wide receivers coming out of college, even those drafted in the early rounds, need extensive work on running pass routes properly. If you can get a seventh-round pick like Rudolph, who already has some polish in his routes, you take him.

MORE REDSKINS: What will they do with pick No. 17?

Round 7(b) Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State

Remembering that the team’s top three inside linebackers all are slated to be free agents in 2018, this pick continues the tradition of taking a developmental inside LB late in the draft (Martrell Spaight in 2015, Steven Daniels in 2016).

Summary: I know that that a running back in the first is a controversial selection for the Redskins but there wasn’t a defensive player on the board who would have more impact. Three of the next four picks are on defense as are six of the total of 10 selections so that side of the ball does get a good infusion of young talent.

The glaring omission is an edge rusher. I think the Redskins will find one at some point in the first few rounds but the board didn’t play out that well for me.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.