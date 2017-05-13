Jay Gruden shoots down report that 49ers offered draft day trade for 17th pick

If the 49ers made the Redskins a trade offer during the first round of the NFL Draft, Jay Gruden didn't know about it. That was the word from the Washington head coach on Saturday, speaking with the media from rookie camp.
"That's news to me," Gruden said of the trade report.
Peter King of the MMQB.com reported that San Francisco offered the Redskins their second, third and fourth round draft picks in exchange for the 17th pick. In the report, the Redskins declined the trade and kept the pick to select Jonathan Allen from the University of Alabama.
"I don't know where he got that, he wasn't in our draft room. I never heard the phone ring," Gruden said.
The night Allen was drafted, Gruden explained there was little discussion in the Washington draft room once the Crimson Tide defensive lineman remained available at 17.
"Really, never in a million years did we think he would be there at 17, but we’re happy-as-heck he was. There was not a lot of debate in there – we put the card in and took a heck-of-a football player and a great person," the coach said of Allen.
It is possible the 49ers made the offer and Redskins team president Bruce Allen did not relay that information to Gruden. Seems unlikely, but certainly possible. Ultimately, a draft day trade would be Allen's decision.
"Bruce would have had to make that call and he never said that he was offered that."
At this point, the reported trade really doesn't matter. Allen is on the Redskins, and the team seems quite pleased with the decision. After practice Saturday, Gruden spoke glowingly of the rookies potential and football acumen.
