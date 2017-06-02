Washington Redskins

Jay Gruden is interested in Nico Marley the football player - not Bob Marley's grandson

Jay Gruden is interested in Nico Marley the football player - not Bob Marley's grandson

By JP Finlay June 02, 2017

When you look at the case of undrafted rookie linebacker Nico Marley, many would think his last name might help him land a spot in the NFL. In fact, the opposite may be true.  

Marley, grandson of global musical icon Bob Marley, was a force at Tulane, where he set a new conference record for tackles for loss and never missed a game in four years as a starter. For many players, those stats and durability would be enough to get an invite to the NFL Combine, but that look never came for Marley.

Instead he landed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, and turned heads in rookie minicamp. 

"As far as his name is concerned, he’s very proud of his name and all that stuff, but I’m just worried about Nico Marley as a football player, teaching him linebacker and see how we can make him fit in our scheme if we can," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday.

When it comes to football, Marley flies to the ball and has a nose for turnovers. The problem, however, is size. 

Listed at 5-foot-8, 200 lbs., Marley is noticeably small for a linebacker. His father Rohan Marley, who played in college at Miami, suggested his son should play in nickel situations. His coach at Tulane regrets not playing Nico more on special teams, where his speed would make up for his size and he could show his playmaking ability. 

In very limited time so far, Gruden already noticed Marley's knack for turnovers.

"I don’t put anything into [his last name], I just watched him at the rookie minicamp. We brought him in here, saw this little linebacker and the object of a defense is to try to get the ball back for the offense and he had two interceptions and recovered a fumble and had about three tackles for loss. I said, well, he deserves an opportunity, so we gave him an opportunity," the coach explained.

That opportunity will likely end before the regular season. At interior linebacker the Redskins already have Will Compton, Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Chris Carter, Martrell Spaight and rookie seventh round draft pick Josh Harvey-Clemons is listed at the position as well. 

That doesn't mean to count Marley out.

If he can continue to make plays, and prove he could be a "special teams demon" like his college coach suggested, a spot could emerge. Or the practice squad might remain an option. 

At 5-foot-8, Marley hardly had any options to play college football. Still, he got a scholarship offer and excelled at Tulane. It might help that the Redskins have two other players on the roster from the Green Wave in Robert Kelley and Ryan Grant. It also might not matter.

The NFL is a numbers game. Whatever happens to Marley with the Redskins, it will be because he earned it on the field, not his grandfather's celebrity. 

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter!

Figuring out where Redskins LB Zach Brown will play might not be so simple

Figuring out where Redskins LB Zach Brown will play might not be so simple

By JP Finlay June 02, 2017

When the Redskins signed Zach Brown from the Buffalo Bills, conventional thought suggested the 2016 Pro Bowler would slide into the weakside linebacker role alongside Will Compton.

Brown made nearly 150 tackles last season in Buffalo, primarily playing that position. 

Might be time to rethink that. 

"When I was in Buffalo, what a lot of people don’t know, is we just played left and right side backer," Brown explained (full video above).

"If you were the Mike you were the Mike that play, if you were the Will backer you were the Will that play."

Forgive the jargon, but that's how football players speak. Mike means the strong side linebacker in a 3-4 scheme, Will means the weak side.

More importantly, Brown is saying he was not partial to either role, just that he lined up on the left side more often with Preston Brown playing the right side. 

"Just left side, right side. Sometimes I called the plays but most of the time Preston called it," Brown said. 

Surely the Redskins coaching staff understood Brown's positioning prior to his signing, and perhaps that's why Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has been creative in his rotation with Brown, Compton and Mason Foster during OTAs. All three will play this fall, and it seems the linebackers could be quite interchangeable. Brown explained that once he is up to speed in the defense, which should come by training camp, he'd be comfortable leading the huddle too.

"I have no problems calling the plays, it’s just whatever you want me to do," he said. 

One thing to definitely expect from Brown is covering tight ends on third downs.

The linebacker called that a strength along with his ability to make tackles in the run game. Tight ends have performed well against the Redskins, so his coverage should be a boost, particularly on third downs. Brown has high-end speed and can get sideline to sideline fast. 

For fans caught up in the starting lineup, whatever two linebackers take the field first in Week 1, know that all three of Brown, Compton and Foster will play a lot. Brown's versatility will help the Washington coaching staff keep him on the field.

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! 

Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

 

Redskins Playbook: 3 quotes that stand out from final May OTA sessions

Redskins Playbook: 3 quotes that stand out from final May OTA sessions

By JP Finlay June 02, 2017

For the end of May there is plenty to talk about at Redskins OTA.

From Josh Doctson to new coaches, Matt Jones, and much more, here is a collection of the three best quotes from the week. 

  • Calming fears - Josh Doctson sat out the second half of Wednesday's OTA session, and immediately, fans on social media started to freak out. Doctson missed the bulk of his rookie season with a lingering Achilles injury, and it all began last year during OTAs. Jay Gruden tried as quickly as he could to shut down that thought process.

It had nothing to do with that, don’t worry.​​
 

  • Roster battle - The Redskins signed Brian Quick this offseason to bolster their receiving group, but don't be so sure about his roster spot. The team has Terrelle Pryor, Doctson and Jamison Crowder as roster locks, and coaches like and know Mo Harris and Ryan Grant. Where does that leave Quick? Gruden talked about it. 

We have a number of receivers that are battling. If we played tomorrow, we could only dress five, it would be a really, really hard decision right now. So special teams will become part of that obviously but we have got great options right now and it’s a matter of keeping them healthy and giving them all opportunities from now until the fourth preseason game after training camp and seeing who the best ones are, who makes the most plays.
 

  • Traveling man - Last season much noise was made about the defensive decision not to have Josh Norman cover opposing team's top wideouts. New defensive coordinator Greg Manusky seemed to sign a different tune about letting Norman "travel" with top WRs rather than just play left or right corner. 

There is some people – from the perspective of a corner – it’s hard for them to travel at times, but will we do that? Yeah.

​​Bonus quote without context: Zach Brown, after revealing he enjoyed Baywatch the Movie, asked if he would vote for The Rock for President, "I don’t know about that one."

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! 

Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

