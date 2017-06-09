Washington Redskins

Jay Gruden explains why Josh Doctson isn't playing with Redskins 1st team offense, yet

By JP Finlay June 09, 2017 10:03 AM

As the Redskins first team offense took the field during OTAs this week, one skill player was noticeably absent.

Kirk Cousins took snaps, Rob Kelley lined up in the backfield, Terrelle Pryor manned his spot on the outside and Jamison Crowder held fast in the slot. 

2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson, however, was on the sideline.

Instead, fourth-year wideout Ryan Grant took the field with the first unit as the third receiver.

"They’re both good receivers. They’re both going to play," Washington head coach Jay Gruden said about Doctson and Grant. "The good thing about Ryan is that he can play all over the place."

Gruden explained that the Redskins are focused on teaching Doctson to play the "Z" receiver position. Considering he played in just two games as a rookie and caught only two balls, much of Doctson's work this offseason is like beginning from square one. The Z receiver usually plays on the strong side of the field off the line of scrimmage, with the "X" working alone on the other side of the offense. 

"He can play both, but right now we’re trying to start him at Z and see how it goes. That would be the plan," Gruden said. 

Pryor is locked into the X receiver role, that much looks certain. It seems like Grant taking snaps with the first team is more about rewarding his hard work and knowledge of the offense than an actual prediction of playing time come September. 

If Doctson is healthy, and according to Gruden he is, he will line up opposite Pryor Week 1 against the Eagles.

The flashes of speed, skill and smooth route running the former TCU star has shown in OTAs all but assures that.

In a way, Gruden is doing the right thing. Doctson does not automatically get the top spot with the first team offense, he needs to earn it, and that will be done in practice. Last year, Doctson hardly practiced as he sat out nearly the entire year. All of the Redskins coaches and brass talk about competition at every position on the field, and Doctson must earn his way to that first unit. 

Don't worry though, Redskins fans. If he stays on the field, Doctson will be out there with the Redskins first team catching balls from Cousins. 

Redskins' Gruden: WR Crowder plays as big as some of his taller teammates

By Rich Tandler June 09, 2017 11:15 AM

How Crowder plays as big as some of his taller teammates

Deshazor Everett USAT

Redskins on the bubble, defensive edition

Cavanaugh hints at running back by committee

After struggling to learn center, Redskins' Spencer Long settling in

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins

If Redskins don't pay Cousins now, they will pay dearly later

The Redskins offense has undergone a transformation at wide receiver. The fact that they have taller players at the position is not news to anyone who is reading this. A lot of attention has been paid to free agent signee Terrelle Pryor and to Josh Doctson, apparently recovered from an Achilles injury that derailed his rookie season.

But the starting receiver corps has not been totally transformed. There still is a spot for the little guy Jamison Crowder, who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 182 pounds. Working primarily out of the slot last year he caught 67 passes for 847 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns.

While Crowder said that he likes the idea of having bigger players lining up to catch passes with him, he knows that he just has to do his job.

“For me, regardless of who’s out there, just doing what I can do and make sure I’m getting better each day and making plays whenever I get the opportunity,” he said. 

Jay Gruden believes that Crowder plays as big as some of his larger teammates.

“He plays a lot longer than his size,” said Gruden. “He has got really long arms. He goes up and gets balls. Sometimes he plays bigger than a taller receiver because he uses his height [and] he’s got great jumping ability and times the jumps extremely well. Some tall guys you see, they misjudge it and they don’t jump. But Jamison, he times them perfect and makes big plays.”

Gruden thinks that the team has just started to tap into the abilities of the 2015 fourth-round pick.

“I’ve said all along Jamison can play anywhere,” said Gruden. “He can play outside, inside. He can play running back probably if he wanted to, so we’ll utilize Jamison and try to get him more involved, not just in the passing game and the running game.

“He’s an excellent player, dynamic player. He just continues to prove every day why we like him so much. He’s great on option routes, he can run vertical stems. He can run just about anything you ask him to run... He gets himself open because he’s got a great feel. He’s got quickness in and out of his breaks.”

I don’t think we’ll see Crowder lined up at running back on a regular basis, although it could be a fun wrinkle every once in a while (Wildcat with Pryor at QB and Crowder at RB, anyone?).

Gruden did not mention Crowder’s punt return ability. Last year against the Ravens he took one back 85 yards to score the Redskins’ first punt return touchdown since 2008.

As of now, it looks like Crowder will continue in that role despite his value to the offense. It would not be surprising to see him get significantly more than the 99 targets he got last year as quarterback Kirk Cousins may look for a familiar receiver on the other end of his passes. 

Redskins Playbook: 3 best quotes from the final week of OTAs

By JP Finlay June 09, 2017 9:00 AM

A lot happened this week at Redskins OTAs, as Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones continued to miss the optional workouts.

The players that were on the field, along with the entire Redskins coaching staff, got good work in.

On with the show:

  • New Redskins offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh spoke with the media for the first time and made clear the team's goals for 2017.

More wins is what our goal is. And as much as I love the receivers, I love the tight ends, the running backs, the quarterbacks, it doesn’t matter to me how we get those wins. If we have to throw it, then we’ll throw it and we’ll be productive. If we have to run it, we’ll run it and be productive. But I’m not going to measure us by one position’s contribution.

  • For Redskins CB Josh Norman, there was no question about his level of play in 2016.

By far for me that was the best season I had. When I came over from where I was at, they thought I was a system guy. Got that a lot. I used to chuckle and laugh at it like, 'Wow, you guys must really hate me for some reason but that's OK.' Last year was the year I could stand on my own and say, 'OK, I can play whatever you want me to play, coach, put me in. I can go in nickel. I can come off the edge. I can have a sack or a big play, smack a running back in the backfield. Whatever you need me to do.' I can be the hammer. I can be the force. I did that on the outside as well.​​

  • Redskins tackle Morgan Moses after backup tackle Kevin Bowen injured his left leg.

It's tough because you don't win championships in June, but we know the risks everytime we strap a helmet on. 

Bonus: Jay Gruden on the opportunities for Josh Norman playing more off-man coverage this season.

Josh is very good when he can see the quarterback. He is a route-reading machine, so there are different coverages where he can play off and see the quarterback and he can break on the ball as good as anybody.

