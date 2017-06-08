Jay Gruden disappointed Redskins won't hold joint practices in Richmond

More and more NFL teams set up joint training camp practices, an idea to break up the monotony of August two-a-days and give players somebody else to hit besides their teammates. The Redskins adopted the idea during their 2014 and 2015 training camps in Richmond, when the Patriots and Texans came to town respectively.
This year, for the second straight summer, no other NFL team will practice with the Redskins.
"I don't think it's a possibility now, unfortunately," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
Gruden talked earlier in the offseason that the Redskins would like to have another team visit their training camp facility in Richmond. The team will host 23 on-field sessions in Virginia's capital, all open to the public.
Many of the sessions don't feature much contact, as about half of the practices are morning walk-throughs.
"We'll make do, like we did last year without having one. We'll do the best we can without one," Gruden said of camp.
Around the NFL, plenty of teams will practice together. This year, for example, the Colts will hold joint practices with the Lions and the Eagles are pairing up with the Dolphins. Typically, teams that aren't scheduled to play against each other will work on pairing up.
The Redskins also aren't the only team without joint practices. Bears coach John Fox specifically said his team would avoid the sessions as a means to work more with his team and avoid injuries.
