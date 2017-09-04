Injury Report: Despite Sua's Cravens news, Redskins get positive steps from a number of injured players

It looks like the dust has settled, at least pending resolution of the Su’a Cravens situation. On Tuesday, the Redskins will get to work preparing for the Eagles’ visit to town. Here is a look at the depth chart that Jay Gruden will be working with along with the changes since the 53-man roster that was finalized a year ago

We’ll look at the offense here, the defense tomorrow.

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Colt McCoy

Change from 2016: Nate Sudfeld out

The Redskins’ quarterback depth chart is one that many teams would like to have—for right now, anyway. Cousins is a quality starter and McCoy is an experienced backup. They added Alek Torgersen, an undrafted rookie out of Penn who was cut by the Falcons, to the practice squad after Sudfeld decided to sign on to the Eagles’ practice squad. Whether the depth chart here will stay solid next year, when Cousins will be a free agent, remains to be seen.

Running backs (4)

Starter: Rob Kelley

Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown

Changes: Matt Jones out; Perine, Brown in

Brown started 2016 on the practice squad and was promoted to the 53-man roster in London. Kelley took over the starting job then and if you project his stats from his nine starts over 16 games you get a 1000-yard rusher. There is some talent here and the group’s production may depend on how often Jay Gruden decides to have Cousins hand the ball to them.

Wide receivers (5)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)

Backups: Brian Quick, Ryan Grant

Changes: Pierre Garçon, DeSean Jackson, Rashad Ross out; Pryor, Quick in

There is a lot of focus on who’s gone as the Redskins became the first team ever to lose a pair of 1000-yard receivers in the same season. The pressure is on Doctson to stay on the field and on Pryor to fix whatever timing issues there are with Cousins.

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed

Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

Change: Added Sprinkle

The effectiveness of this group will depend almost entirely on how many games Reed is healthy enough to play. Davis is a good backup but he was at his best last year when lined up with Reed. Sprinkle could help, giving them a blocking TE who can catch passes, but that’s a fringe element. It’s really up to Reed.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses

Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Tyler Catalina, Chase Roullier, T.J. Clemmings

Changes: Kory Lichtensteiger, Arie Kouandjio, Austin Reiter out; Catalina, Roullier, Clemmings in

The Redskins go into this year with the same five starters they had most of last year (Long took over at center after Lichtensteiger was injured in Week 3). They were good pass blocking and perhaps underutilized as run blockers in 2016. We’ll see if Gruden puts their abilities to help move the ball on the ground to the test more.

