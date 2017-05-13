Here's your first look at Redskins rookie minicamp

The Redskins held their rookie camp today in the practice bubble in Ashburn. Here are some observations from the short session that, according to Jay Gruden, was ended early because they didn’t have enough healthy defensive linemen to proceed.

—The only draft picks not participating today were injured DB’s Fabian Moreau (torn pectoral muscle) and Montae Nicholson (torn labrum). They did some stretching and observed practice from the side.

Moreau and Nicholson working off to the side. #Redskins A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on May 13, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

—Samaje Perine did some good things that you will read about in a minute here but in the early going he had a swing pass go through his hands. He mentioned after practice that receiving is something he has to work on.

—First impression of fifth-round TE Jeremy Sprinkle is that he is tall and solid. His body fat is approximately 0.3% (that’s an estimate but it’s not far off). He looks the part out on the field.

—I didn’t have much of a chance to look at any of the undrafted players. But I did see Levern Jacobs, a wide receiver out of Maryland, make a very good lunging catch in the corner of the end zone. He got two feet down and held on to the ball as he slid across the artificial turf and onto the warning track that surrounds it. It was a catch that would have withstood a replay challenge. Jacobs is under contract and I’m sure he opened a few eyes.

—The quarterback play was not sharp. This is not surprising given the short time they have had to learn the plays and to work with the other players. Just as some of us were discussing this on the sideline there was a missed connection on a snap under center. Not sure whose fault it was but for the record the center was sixth-round pick Chase Roullier.

—After the dropped pass, Perine looked sharp. On one run he got through the line, made a quick move, and then exploded down the field. Keep in mind that there are no pads and no contact but that move still turned some heads.

Samaje Perine a little tighter on his second time here. #Redskins A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on May 13, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

—Jonathan Allen struggled a bit in his first two reps during a one-on-one blocking drill. He got some instruction from D-line coach Jim Tomsula after each rep. The third time he made some progress, using his hands well to push the blocker back as though he was on roller skates.

Allen getting good push after getting instructions from Jim Tomsula. #Redskins A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on May 13, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

—I only got to look at Robert Davis, the sixth-round wide receiver, for a few plays. He looked confident and, as you can see in the picture here, he has good form, looking the ball into his hands.

Robert Davis good form looking the ball into his hands. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/zKnrxXGSBf — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) May 13, 2017

After stretching, the practice only lasted about an hour. There will be more time to look at the drafted players when they take the field next. That will be when OTAs start week after next. They start on the 24th of May with the media attending the following day.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.