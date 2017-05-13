Washington Redskins

Here's your first look at Redskins rookie minicamp

By CSN STAFF May 13, 2017 1:26 PM

It's never too early for football. 

While the Redskins' rookie minicamp officially started on Friday, today was the first day that members of the media got a first look at this year's group of rookies. Check out some of the videos, courtesy of CSN Redskins Insider JP Finlay: 

[RELATED: HERE ARE THE BIG STORYLINES HEADING INTO ROOKIE CAMP

Redskins rookie camp practice observations

By Rich Tandler May 13, 2017 3:42 PM

The Redskins held their rookie camp today in the practice bubble in Ashburn. Here are some observations from the short session that, according to Jay Gruden, was ended early because they didn’t have enough healthy defensive linemen to proceed.

—The only draft picks not participating today were injured DB’s Fabian Moreau (torn pectoral muscle) and Montae Nicholson (torn labrum). They did some stretching and observed practice from the side.

Moreau and Nicholson working off to the side. #Redskins

A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on

—Samaje Perine did some good things that you will read about in a minute here but in the early going he had a swing pass go through his hands. He mentioned after practice that receiving is something he has to work on.

—First impression of fifth-round TE Jeremy Sprinkle is that he is tall and solid. His body fat is approximately 0.3% (that’s an estimate but it’s not far off). He looks the part out on the field.

—I didn’t have much of a chance to look at any of the undrafted players. But I did see Levern Jacobs, a wide receiver out of Maryland, make a very good lunging catch in the corner of the end zone. He got two feet down and held on to the ball as he slid across the artificial turf and onto the warning track that surrounds it. It was a catch that would have withstood a replay challenge. Jacobs is under contract and I’m sure he opened a few eyes.

—The quarterback play was not sharp. This is not surprising given the short time they have had to learn the plays and to work with the other players. Just as some of us were discussing this on the sideline there was a missed connection on a snap under center. Not sure whose fault it was but for the record the center was sixth-round pick Chase Roullier.

—After the dropped pass, Perine looked sharp. On one run he got through the line, made a quick move, and then exploded down the field. Keep in mind that there are no pads and no contact but that move still turned some heads.

Samaje Perine a little tighter on his second time here. #Redskins

A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on

—Jonathan Allen struggled a bit in his first two reps during a one-on-one blocking drill. He got some instruction from D-line coach Jim Tomsula after each rep. The third time he made some progress, using his hands well to push the blocker back as though he was on roller skates.

Allen getting good push after getting instructions from Jim Tomsula. #Redskins

A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on

—I only got to look at Robert Davis, the sixth-round wide receiver, for a few plays. He looked confident and, as you can see in the picture here, he has good form, looking the ball into his hands.

After stretching, the practice only lasted about an hour. There will be more time to look at the drafted players when they take the field next. That will be when OTAs start week after next. They start on the 24th of May with the media attending the following day.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Jay Gruden shoots down report that 49ers offered draft day trade for 17th pick

By JP Finlay May 13, 2017 2:59 PM

If the 49ers made the Redskins a trade offer during the first round of the NFL Draft, Jay Gruden didn't know about it. That was the word from the Washington head coach on Saturday, speaking with the media from rookie camp. 

"That's news to me," Gruden said of the trade report.

Peter King of the MMQB.com reported that San Francisco offered the Redskins their second, third and fourth round draft picks in exchange for the 17th pick. In the report, the Redskins declined the trade and kept the pick to select Jonathan Allen from the University of Alabama.

"I don't know where he got that, he wasn't in our draft room. I never heard the phone ring," Gruden said.

The night Allen was drafted, Gruden explained there was little discussion in the Washington draft room once the Crimson Tide defensive lineman remained available at 17.

"Really, never in a million years did we think he would be there at 17, but we’re happy-as-heck he was. There was not a lot of debate in there – we put the card in and took a heck-of-a football player and a great person," the coach said of Allen. 

It is possible the 49ers made the offer and Redskins team president Bruce Allen did not relay that information to Gruden. Seems unlikely, but certainly possible. Ultimately, a draft day trade would be Allen's decision.

"Bruce would have had to make that call and he never said that he was offered that."

At this point, the reported trade really doesn't matter. Allen is on the Redskins, and the team seems quite pleased with the decision. After practice Saturday, Gruden spoke glowingly of the rookies potential and football acumen.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

 

 

